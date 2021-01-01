Its rather meaningless to compare Pele and Messi, as they played in very different times, very different styles. Even the stats can be biased one way or another, one being better at this, the other at that. In the end, it comes to opinions, and thats not a basis for an argument. Im in 4pools camp along with a handful of others, considering Pele the best ever. Many of the reasons have been stated already. And as it was pointed out, the current times bias opinions towards Messi simply because people have seen what he can do. That happened with the FIFA internet vote for Maradona, which was overwhelmed by youngsters activity, those never seen Pele play. And a lot of Peles peers didnt know how to vote. So FIFA had to come up with another award for him. And this was Maradona, who Messi overcame.