Its rather meaningless to compare Pele and Messi, as they played in very different times, very different styles. Even the stats can be biased one way or another, one being better at this, the other at that. In the end, it comes to opinions, and thats not a basis for an argument. Im in 4pools camp along with a handful of others, considering Pele the best ever. Many of the reasons have been stated already. And as it was pointed out, the current times bias opinions towards Messi simply because people have seen what he can do. That happened with the FIFA internet vote for Maradona, which was overwhelmed by youngsters activity, those never seen Pele play. And a lot of Peles peers didnt know how to vote. So FIFA had to come up with another award for him. And this was Maradona, who Messi overcame.
This is often used as a measure for comparison, but you could equally say that the standard of opposition and number of elite players was far lower in the 50's and 60's, compared to the last 2 decades in which Messi has played. Messi is simply a great player due to his ability - not because the balls are lighter or the pitches are better.

I guess we'll never know, as there are simply too many variables. It's the same argument with most sports - like Formula One cars (or tracks), running shoes, golf clubs/courses, tennis rackets, and the many other sporting aspects that have changed massively over the last 50 years due to new technology, materials, nutrition, sports science, and psychology.

Personally I grew up with Maradona and then Messi, and for me Messi is the better player - simply due to his extraordinary consistency and output across 17 seasons, and his ability to play about 4 or 5 positions at elite level. As Groove so neatly put it - 'A playmaking number 10 on a par with Maradona, whilst also scoring at a Cristiano Ronaldo rate, and he did it for over a whole decade'.

As I said in an earlier post, it might better to simply say Pele was the best player from the late 50's to early 70's, Maradona for the 80's/90's, and Messi from 2007 to whenever he hangs up his boots (or when Mbappe takes over to restart the whole debate...).

You could also say Pele would've been even better, given the improved nutrition and fitness methods now, as well as the better pitches and increased protection from refs. I didn' say he wasn't. 

The point I was making, as you correctly highlighted again, is that it is very hard to compare generations, as many things are different.  So, you are not really making a direct comparison and the differences have to be taken into account.

Also, there's a huge familiarity bias, when making comparisons too.  We've lived the Messi era, but we were not around when Pele was playing.  This means we are more likely to favour Messi, than not.  Everyone wants to believe that we've witnessed/lived through the greatest ever etc etc.

Messi is the best of his generation, but I think Pele still stands as the greatest ever.  His records are just astounding.
Also, there's a huge familiarity bias, when making comparisons too.  We've lived the Messi era, but we were not around when Pele was playing.  This means we are more likely to favour Messi, than not.  Everyone wants to believe that we've witnessed/lived through the greatest ever etc etc.

Messi is the best of his generation, but I think Pele still stands as the greatest ever.  His records are just astounding.

Absolutely. It's pointless comparing and expecting a definitive answer. Maradona is the greatest in my book but it's undoubtedly personal preference.

Could people even agree upon which season had the best Messi? Or which game? I guarantee you'd get all different types of answers. It all comes down to personal preference and people arguing like there's a solid answer are ultimately wasting their time, although it can be fun.
