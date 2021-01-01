« previous next »
Ma Vie en Rouge

  J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10600 on: Today at 09:45:37 am
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 09:41:52 am
fair enough. I can admit when Im wrong.

Then fucking think before you post utter nonsense. It's tiresomely stupid.
KloppCorn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10601 on: Today at 09:51:28 am
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 09:45:37 am
Then fucking think before you post utter nonsense. It's tiresomely stupid.
alright I will do from today onwards. Lets be friends its Christmas  :-*
carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,256
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10602 on: Today at 11:13:52 am
Can anyone who was watching Messi play week in week out during his prime (say 2012 - 2014) and thinks there was someone better please let me know what you've seen to reach that conclusion.  I've digested all the footage I can from previous greats and can't find anything close to the dribbling, shooting, passing and just overall play that Messi was consistently outputting over the 90 minutes during those years.
GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,521
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10603 on: Today at 11:22:27 am
Quote from: carling on Today at 11:13:52 am
Can anyone who was watching Messi play week in week out during his prime (say 2012 - 2014) and thinks there was someone better please let me know what you've seen to reach that conclusion.  I've digested all the footage I can from previous greats and can't find anything close to the dribbling, shooting, passing and just overall play that Messi was consistently outputting over the 90 minutes during those years.

Absolutely with you on this. Since he made his debut, and thanks to the Spanish football on Sky Sports, I watched pretty much most of the Barca games and he was untouchable at the time.

For all the shouts of what Maradona and Pele had to put up with from defenders flying in with tackles, I bet Messi would have absolutely loved that.

Someone with his football brain and the brute defenders are going to slide in on you and commit themselves. He would have left them on their arse.

I love Maradona but I think Messi is ahead in the GOAT discussion.
Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,509
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10604 on: Today at 11:39:08 am
Quote from: carling on Today at 11:13:52 am
Can anyone who was watching Messi play week in week out during his prime (say 2012 - 2014) and thinks there was someone better please let me know what you've seen to reach that conclusion.  I've digested all the footage I can from previous greats and can't find anything close to the dribbling, shooting, passing and just overall play that Messi was consistently outputting over the 90 minutes during those years.

It's hard to compare players across different generations, as not all things are the same.

For example, the modern football is totally different to the ones they played with back then.

Pele is still the greatest though.  Look at the records.
Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10605 on: Today at 11:45:51 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:21:36 am
It is fitting that a tax dodging, Saudi loving, midget lab rat won the World Cup that was hosted in Qatar.

The below often feels appropriate on the internet. This post is no exception.

If only it were all so simple! If only there were evil people somewhere insidiously committing evil deeds, and it were necessary only to separate them from the rest of us and destroy them. But the line dividing good and evil cuts through the heart of every human being. And who is willing to destroy a piece of his own heart? Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,373
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10606 on: Today at 11:47:57 am
Quote from: GinKop on Today at 11:22:27 am
Absolutely with you on this. Since he made his debut, and thanks to the Spanish football on Sky Sports, I watched pretty much most of the Barca games and he was untouchable at the time.

For all the shouts of what Maradona and Pele had to put up with from defenders flying in with tackles, I bet Messi would have absolutely loved that.

Someone with his football brain and the brute defenders are going to slide in on you and commit themselves. He would have left them on their arse.

I love Maradona but I think Messi is ahead in the GOAT discussion.

I don't mind the Messi - Pele debate, as tiressome as it can be, but the Maradona shouts basically considering him the second best are just so wide of the mark it's really baffling. Maybe it's just comparing them as Argentinians? I don't know.

Pele was in all order, apart from dribbling, by far the most superior footballer to Maradona, not to even consider how consistent he was over decades not just some years. I mean even the Argentina world cup winning coach agrees that Pele was the better player for fucks sake. If people still want to elevate Maradona beyond that then I've no idea what direction they are coming from to get there.
Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10607 on: Today at 11:50:28 am
Mannnn that's so deep. You're right, we're all tax dodging tyranny lovers deep down. I know I am.
Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10608 on: Today at 11:52:57 am
Hes the greatest for me. His longevity is staggering. To be at such a high level for so long is extraordinary. Hes slowed down a little but his balance and acceleration are still incredible. Hes still leaving players on their arse. Ronaldo hasnt really gone past players for years now.

Some of his passing in the final was amazing.  Hes just absolutely brilliant.
NativityplaysareBack

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10609 on: Today at 11:56:11 am
He was by far the best player in the WC, at 35 years of age.

No one can match his longevity, especially not Maradona.
Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,509
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10610 on: Today at 12:02:49 pm
Quote from: NativityplaysareBack on Today at 11:56:11 am
He was by far the best player in the WC, at 35 years of age.

No one can match his longevity, especially not Maradona.

Have you heard of this fella called Pele....?

Quote
Edson Arantes do Nascimento (Brazilian Portuguese: [ˈɛtsõ(w) ɐˈɾɐ̃tʃiz du nɐsiˈmẽtu]; born 23 October 1940), known as Pelé (Portuguese pronunciation: [peˈlɛ]), is a Brazilian former professional footballer who played as a forward. Regarded as one of the greatest players of all time and labelled "the greatest" by FIFA,[1] he was among the most successful and popular sports figures of the 20th century. In 1999, he was named Athlete of the Century by the International Olympic Committee and was included in the Time list of the 100 most important people of the 20th century. In 2000, Pelé was voted World Player of the Century by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) and was one of the two joint winners of the FIFA Player of the Century. His 1,279 goals in 1,363 games, which includes friendlies, is recognised as a Guinness World Record.[2]



Quote
Among the most successful and popular sports figures of the 20th century,[113] Pelé is one of the most lauded players in the history of football and has been frequently ranked the best player ever.[1][114][115][116] Following his emergence at the 1958 World Cup he was nicknamed O Rei ("The King").[117] Among his contemporaries, Dutch star Johan Cruyff stated, "Pelé was the only footballer who surpassed the boundaries of logic."[27] Brazil's 1970 World Cup-winning captain Carlos Alberto Torres opined: "His great secret was improvisation. Those things he did were in one moment. He had an extraordinary perception of the game."[27] According to Tostão, his strike partner at the 1970 World Cup: "Pelé was the greatest  he was simply flawless. And off the pitch he is always smiling and upbeat. You never see him bad-tempered. He loves being Pelé."[27] His Brazilian teammate Clodoaldo commented on the adulation he witnessed: "In some countries they wanted to touch him, in some they wanted to kiss him. In others they even kissed the ground he walked on. I thought it was beautiful, just beautiful."[27] According to Franz Beckenbauer, West Germany's 1974 World Cup-winning captain: Pelé is the greatest player of all time. He reigned supreme for 20 years. There's no one to compare with him."[64]

Former Real Madrid and Hungary star Ferenc Puskás stated: "The greatest player in history was Di Stéfano. I refuse to classify Pelé as a player. He was above that."[27] Just Fontaine, French striker and leading scorer at the 1958 World Cup said "When I saw Pelé play, it made me feel I should hang up my boots."[27] England's 1966 FIFA World Cup-winning captain Bobby Moore commented: "Pelé was the most complete player I've ever seen, he had everything. Two good feet. Magic in the air. Quick. Powerful. Could beat people with skill. Could outrun people. Only five feet and eight inches tall, yet he seemed a giant of an athlete on the pitch. Perfect balance and impossible vision. He was the greatest because he could do anything and everything on a football pitch. I remember Saldanha the coach being asked by a Brazilian journalist who was the best goalkeeper in his squad. He said Pelé. The man could play in any position".[95] Former Manchester United striker and member of England's 1966 FIFA World Cup-winning team Sir Bobby Charlton stated, "I sometimes feel as though football was invented for this magical player."[27] During the 1970 World Cup, when Manchester United defender Paddy Crerand (who was part of the ITV panel) was asked, "How do you spell Pelé?", he replied, "Easy: G-O-D."[27]
Accolades
1969 Brazil postage stamp commemorating Pelé's landmark 1,000th goal

Since retiring, Pelé has continued to be lauded by players, coaches, journalists and others. Brazilian attacking midfielder Zico, who represented Brazil at the 1978, 1982 and 1986 FIFA World Cup, stated: "This debate about the player of the century is absurd. There's only one possible answer: Pelé. He's the greatest player of all time, and by some distance I might add".[64] French three-time Ballon d'Or winner Michel Platini said: "There's Pelé the man, and then Pelé the player. And to play like Pelé is to play like God."[118] Diego Maradona, joint FIFA Player of the Century, and the player Pelé is historically compared with, stated, "It's too bad we never got along, but he was an awesome player".[64] Prolific Brazilian striker Romário, winner of the 1994 FIFA World Cup and player of the tournament, remarked: "It's only inevitable I look up to Pelé. He's like a God to us".[64] Five-time FIFA Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo said, "Pelé is the greatest player in football history, and there will only be one Pelé", while José Mourinho, two-time UEFA Champions League winning manager, commented: "I think he is football. You have the real special one  Mr. Pelé."[119] Real Madrid honorary president and former player, Alfredo Di Stéfano, opined: "The best player ever? Pelé. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are both great players with specific qualities, but Pelé was better".[120]


Mesi is the best of his generation.
Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10611 on: Today at 12:05:52 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 11:50:28 am
Mannnn that's so deep. You're right, we're all tax dodging tyranny lovers deep down. I know I am.

... you know what he loves? Impressive.

Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,839
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10612 on: Today at 12:18:29 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 06:54:49 am
Sorry mate but you can get to fuck with that remark. You may not give a shit about homophobia and the treatment of migrant workers in Qatar but many do. I  gave up my boycott for the last few games and I'm glad I saw that final but I feel dirty for doing so and I admire the people I know who stuck it out to the end.
I have to agree. It was a twat of a post.

Apart from seeing Sir Harold blast a penalty over the bar on the news I never watched a single second of the entire shit show. I don't regret it for a moment either. This World Cup was built on corruption, mass exploitation, the abandonment of human rights and the abandonment of principles for cash. The fact the football might have been decent means nothing to me in that context.

I find it highly distasteful when some who chose to watch it then have the gall to insult those who made a personal stand against it. Watch if you want. It's your choice. But fuck right off with insulting those who stood by their principles and gave it a miss.

I couldn't give a crap if the football was decent and if the final was one of the best ever. Some things are far, far more important to me than that.
-Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,495
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10613 on: Today at 12:18:34 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 11:50:28 am
Mannnn that's so deep. You're right, we're all tax dodging tyranny lovers deep down. I know I am.

I think you're over estimating how much input a guy like Messi has over the finances of himself, which is essentially a billion pound asset. I doubt he even knows how much tax he pays a year, he has companies of people working for him.

Does it make it right? Obviously not. But it doesn't make you right either IMO.
lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,656
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10614 on: Today at 12:21:40 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:19:28 am
Don't know what it is about Messi that has always rubbed me the wrong way. He is obviously supremely talented, motivated and efficient. Perhaps it's the carefully cultivated aura of humbleness that seems to be just a paper-thin veneer, or the fact that even at his most breathtaking I never though he had that 'something', that spark of artistic genius you could see dripping from the likes of Ronaldinho. I'm not sure - but for some reason, I always, which is probably a heresy to say, found him boring.
Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm.


No.

Not really having that. Given that football is about passing the sphere, shooting it and dribbling it past other players, I don't see how you can have been watching Messi and thought, "Yeah, that's boring." Because if that is boring, it can't be the sport for you?

Even if you think he's a twat based on his tax affairs etc etc, he's a certified genius on the pitch. Unless you prefer long balls up to a big striker I suppose.
Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10615 on: Today at 12:40:26 pm
He's the best player I've ever seen, for sure. Maradona had maybe a short spell at a similar level,  but Messi was supreme for years. And if watching him slalom through defences and make fools out of keepers is boring, well, I don't know what to say!

AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,964
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10616 on: Today at 12:47:43 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:45:51 am
The below often feels appropriate on the internet. This post is no exception.

If only it were all so simple! If only there were evil people somewhere insidiously committing evil deeds, and it were necessary only to separate them from the rest of us and destroy them. But the line dividing good and evil cuts through the heart of every human being. And who is willing to destroy a piece of his own heart? Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

Ouch you got me.
