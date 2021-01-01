Elite- ish scorer and playmaker. Mkay, stats beg to differ.



Only reason I put the ish at the end for playmaking because from when I last checked and even just using the eye test he gets less involved in build up play than Neymar and of course Messi who are constantly dropping deep and playing as number 10s, sometimes as deep as some 8s. Other than that he has one of the best final third passes in the world, a great passer of the ball generally but thats mostly in the final third, Messi and Neymar have that as well but also in the past would get involved in more phases of play.Of course hes an elite goal scorer but thats only 2 of the 3, Neymar had all three, what he missed out on maybe was a better mentality? But overall hes been the closest stylistically to Messi for the last 5 years, even this season he has gone a bit under the radar, 11 goals and 9 assists in 14 games! I cant remember him actually having a bad season for all the stick he gets.Edit: Talking about leagues is boring at this point Neymar has scored at every level hes ever played at including International football CL and La Liga, if you think he wouldnt tear up the PL youre mad!