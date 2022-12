Elite- ish scorer and playmaker. Mkay, stats beg to differ.



Only reason I put the ish at the end for playmaking because from when I last checked and even just using the eye test he gets less involved in build up play than Neymar and of course Messi who are constantly dropping deep and playing as number 10ís, sometimes as deep as some 8ís. Other than that he has one of the best final third passes in the world, a great passer of the ball generally but thatís mostly in the final third, Messi and Neymar have that as well but also in the past would get involved in more phases of play.Of course heís an elite goal scorer but thatís only 2 of the 3, Neymar had all three, what he missed out on maybe was a better mentality? But overall heís been the closest stylistically to Messi for the last 5 years, even this season he has gone a bit under the radar, 11 goals and 9 assists in 14 games! I canít remember him actually having a bad season for all the stick he gets.Edit: Talking about leagues is boring at this point Neymar has scored at every level heís ever played at including International football CL and La Liga, if you think he wouldnít tear up the PL youíre mad!