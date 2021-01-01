I think his overall impact on games via his football is less than it used to be, a fair bit less. However he is still able to do moments of absolute magic, and his normal game is still pretty good - however its the aura of playing with him, esp for this Argentina side at the WC, and them wanting to win it for him, which is huge.



If Messi existed 10 years earlier he would score more goals and probably play the pirlo role until 40. Just think he will just pack it in when he’s done playing at the Elite level. Which he has shown for PSG and Argentina. The guy gets so much slack from weirdos. All I remember from Messi is magical football. Some lesser players like Drogba,Iniesta,Zidane have more impactful moments but that’s just Origi syndrome. Messi even at this stage in his career is playing ridiculous double nut meg passes on purpose. What a player. I hope he doesn’t go MLS because it’s a rubbish league. If he went to Newell Old Boys or a River getting them a CL. Thus breaking Ronaldo and allegedly Pele records.