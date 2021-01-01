Joy to watch. Hes so much better than everyone else on the pitch that he can inspire other players to play out of their skin too. Look at Molina run after the weird first Alvarez goal. It was all made by Messi with the acceleration to get a touch on it for Alvarez to score that weird first goal. Messi was a conductor out there tonight. Cant believe Im hearing people trying to down play it.
I think his overall impact on games via his football is less than it used to be, a fair bit less. However he is still able to do moments of absolute magic, and his normal game is still pretty good - however its the aura of playing with him, esp for this Argentina side at the WC, and them wanting to win it for him, which is huge.
Wont see anyone like him again. Will be a very sad day when he hangs up the boots but Ill always be glad to have said Ive seen him live.
