Lionel Messi

Re: Lionel Messi
'🐐 Lionel Messi is now Argentinas all-time World Cup goal scorer;

🥇 Lionel Messi-11
🥈 Gabriel Batistuta-10
🥉 Diego Maradona-8
🥉 Stabile-8

⚽️ He also now joins Kylian Mbappe with 5 goals at this World Cup.'


^ https://twitter.com/alimo_philip/status/1602753057225428992


Re: Lionel Messi
Ive never been his biggest fan, not down to his football Ill add - but at this point I kinda hope he wins it. Hes been arguably the bet player for a long time now and would be fitting for him to win it.
Re: Lionel Messi
Joy to watch. He’s so much better than everyone else on the pitch that he can inspire other players to play out of their skin too. Look at Molina run after the weird first Alvarez goal. It was all made by Messi with the acceleration to get a touch on it for Alvarez to score that weird first goal. Messi was a conductor out there tonight. Can’t believe I’m hearing people trying to down play it.
Re: Lionel Messi
Joy to watch. Hes so much better than everyone else on the pitch that he can inspire other players to play out of their skin too. Look at Molina run after the weird first Alvarez goal. It was all made by Messi with the acceleration to get a touch on it for Alvarez to score that weird first goal. Messi was a conductor out there tonight. Cant believe Im hearing people trying to down play it.

I think his overall impact on games via his football is less than it used to be, a fair bit less. However he is still able to do moments of absolute magic, and his normal game is still pretty good - however its the aura of playing with him, esp for this Argentina side at the WC, and them wanting to win it for him, which is huge.
Re: Lionel Messi
I think his overall impact on games via his football is less than it used to be, a fair bit less. However he is still able to do moments of absolute magic, and his normal game is still pretty good - however its the aura of playing with him, esp for this Argentina side at the WC, and them wanting to win it for him, which is huge.
If Messi existed 10 years earlier he would score more goals and probably play the pirlo role until 40. Just think he will just pack it in when he’s done playing at the Elite level. Which he has shown for PSG and Argentina. The guy gets so much slack from weirdos. All I remember from Messi is magical football. Some lesser players like Drogba,Iniesta,Zidane have more impactful moments but that’s just Origi syndrome. Messi even at this stage in his career is playing ridiculous double nut meg passes on purpose. What a player. I hope he doesn’t go MLS because it’s a rubbish league. If he went to Newell Old Boys or a River getting them a CL. Thus breaking Ronaldo and allegedly Pele records.
Re: Lionel Messi
Wont see anyone like him again. Will be a very sad day when he hangs up the boots but Ill always be glad to have said Ive seen him live.
Re: Lionel Messi
Wont see anyone like him again. Will be a very sad day when he hangs up the boots but Ill always be glad to have said Ive seen him live.

Not sure how old you are, but assuming 87 is your year of birth then its stupidity to say you wont see anyone like him again. There have been plenty in the past, and will be others in the future.
