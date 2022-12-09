Best player of his generation.



Never warmed up to him myself as a person,always found Maradona much more relatable even with or maybe because of his many,many faults.



I'm the opposite with Maradona - loved him as a player, but his indiscretions overshadowed his talent far more than anything Messi's done. Maradona was taking drugs and banned (twice), was firing air rifles at journalists, involved in tax fraud, twice accused of assaulting partners, regularly cheated on the pitch, was overly political and vocal about his views, was a drug addict and borderline alcoholic (whilst still playing), and really wasn't a very nice person, role model or advert for the sport in the final years of his career (much like Ronaldo). I'm not suggesting each of those indiscretions on their own diminishes a player, but when taken together I think they paint a different picture to the player and person many remember. We all love a tortured genius whose flaws make them seem more human, but those qualities shouldn't cloud judgements when it comes to talent and consistency.By contrast, I think many equate Messi's relative shyness and lack of media 'personality' as somehow a negative, but for me it's one of the things that makes him stand apart from anyone else. He's not interested in anything except the team, offered to play for 50% less wages to stay at Barca, and he doesn't crave the spotlight, or have hissy fits or go off the rails when things don't go his way. He's no saint, and has made some missteps - such as his tax affairs and joining PSG. But in a world where famous people are mostly up their own arses and desperate for attention, followers, and likes, Messi stands out as a relatively humble family man who lets his talent do the talking, instead of continually promoting his image and craving attention.There's no doubt Maradona was an incredible talent for many seasons, and his achievements with Napoli and Argentina are legendary. But Messi's been playing at that level for over 15 years, won far more, scored far more, assisted far more, transformed far more games, and only has the WC missing from his CV. The GOAT debate will always endure and divide opinion, but I think if Argentina prevail in Qatar, then the debate is finally over.