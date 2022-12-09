Mate, you described his tax dodging as a "misstep". Come on.
In footballing terms, is that a bigger missetep than Ronaldo being accused of rape (and avoiding the US since), or knocking a phone out of a girls hand, storming off after multiple matches, refusing to come on as a sub, not acknowledging the crowd, diving and cheating every game, or throwing the club that made you a star under the bus in an interview?
Or how about shooting at journalists as Maradona did, or taking performance enhancing drugs, being an alcoholic, or beating your partners?
Or having so many affairs that Pele claims to not know how many kids he has, or his sports company taking £450,000 of charity money, or being implicated in a parliamentary investigation into corruption in Brazilian football, or being paid $3million in secret for a fundraising game, in which he'd promised to play for free?
I could also list endless players in the premier league alone that could be ranked as far worse people than Messi for what they've done compared to tax evasion (Ryan Giggs, Mason Greenwood and Benjamin Mendy to name a few). There are worse scumbags everywhere in the sport who aren't even fit to lace Messi's boots.
Messi's crime? Moving money to tax havens, to avoid paying so much tax on his earnings and image rights. Who else could possibly do that - apart from most of the richest people in the world, plus almost every major global corporation in modern history. It doesn't make it right, but lets not get silly as if Messi has committed the worst crime ever (the alleged prison sentence was even reduced to a fine).
Your dislike for him sounds like it's based far more on his wealth than anything to do with football.