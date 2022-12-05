« previous next »
Re: Lionel Messi
December 5, 2022, 10:48:35 am
Wish I'd seen Alfredo Di Stefano play
Re: Lionel Messi
December 5, 2022, 11:08:38 am
Quote from: slaphead on December  5, 2022, 10:43:53 am
What a thought that is. Each of them at peak. Talking of peak, if you had to add the name Ronaldo in there the original was better for me at peak. He had his injuries and that, but for a short period when he was at his best, he was phenomenal. One on one with a keeper I've never seen a better player.

Mexico 86 is probably the highest peak by any player in football, when Maradona single handedly won a world cup. However I caught his career from 1988 onwards and he was always on a downward spiral of injuries, non performance, drugs, overweight, etc. Messi's consistency has to count for why he is ahead for me. To do it year in year out and even now at 35, unprecedented.
Pele when he was 17 scored a hattrick in a world cup semi and 2 cracking goals in the final. He too is there on merit.

Cristiano has the best pose, he pulls up his shorts and puffs his cheeks in perfect unison to the camera zooming in to capture the sweat on his forehead, before he hits his free kick into the wall.
Re: Lionel Messi
December 5, 2022, 01:16:40 pm
Re: Lionel Messi
December 5, 2022, 01:29:01 pm
Yeah he was/is an amazing player but Maradona just pips it for me. The world cup in 86 was the absolute peak performance iv'e ever seen from any footballer in the history of the sport but it's not for that reason i'd say he was the best ever. He went to a let's face it nothing side in Napoli and made them fairly unbeatable in a time when Italian football was the pinnacle of football on the planet. He tested himself, something that hardly any player at that level bothers doing anymore. To put it in context it would be like let's say Mbappe signing for any small/medium sized club now let's say Wolves or Everton and winning them a couple of titles and a UEFA cup.

Maradona
Messi
Pele

That's my 2 cents.
Re: Lionel Messi
December 5, 2022, 01:37:45 pm
For me, Pele is number 1 because he's the best footballer ever and he has the best legacy. Messi for me is better than Maradona because he's done it for a longer period of time and his goal record is better.
Re: Lionel Messi
December 5, 2022, 02:44:40 pm
Quote from: Persephone on December  5, 2022, 10:00:23 am
Where is the love for El Phenomeno, only a few posters have mentioned him. I'd take him over Cristiano Ronaldo any day. I can't speak for players pre 2000's so I'll stick to those I've seen. Messi, Ronaldinho and Real Ronaldo.

Incredible player but injuries killed his career.  If he didn't have those serious knee injuries I think everyone would be talking about the top 4 (Messi, Ronaldo (the real one), Pele, Maradonna) rather then the top 3.
Re: Lionel Messi
December 5, 2022, 04:02:41 pm




The 60 minute documentary on Messi on the BBC iPlayer:-

www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p0d719rb/messi

^ or if you're outside the UK:
Spoiler
www.soccercatch.com/shows/424045463/world-cup-2022---messi---bbc-documentary
[close]


The blurb...

'Ahead of what is expected to be his World Cup farewell, this wide-reaching documentary seeks to provide a detailed understanding of the real Lionel Messi.

He is one of the greatest players of all time, but in contrast with his awe-inspiring ability on the pitch, he is an enigmatic figure off it. With incredible footage of the Argentinean superstar as a child prodigy, this is Messi as you have never seen him before.

School friends describe how a painfully shy boy with a growth hormone deficiency would draw crowds to see him play from the age of nine, while former teammates Cesc Fabregas and Xavi tell behind-the-scenes tales of what Messi is like in the dressing room.

Ex-Argentina team-mates Pablo Zabaleta, Javier Mascherano and Hernan Crespo explain the more complex sides of Messis story. How is it that Argentinas all-time top scorer has had to deal with spells of sustained criticism at home while the controversial figure of Diego Maradona is universally loved across the South American nation?'
Re: Lionel Messi
December 5, 2022, 04:10:57 pm
Quote from: tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa on December  4, 2022, 09:36:31 pm
That is is so disrespectful to players who played years ago if anything that should be respected more because they never had the best of everything that Messi had.
yup. he had the power of a superclubs business interests and world class scientists behind him. literally grown in a science lab with the growth hormones. without them or science or the superclub behind him he would have been exactly what nature intended him to be, warwick davis with some ball juggling skills
Re: Lionel Messi
December 5, 2022, 04:29:02 pm
My old man said the best goal scorer he ever saw was Gerd Muller
Re: Lionel Messi
December 5, 2022, 04:52:32 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on December  5, 2022, 11:08:38 am
Mexico 86 is probably the highest peak by any player in football, when Maradona single handedly won a world cup. However I caught his career from 1988 onwards and he was always on a downward spiral of injuries, non performance, drugs, overweight, etc. Messi's consistency has to count for why he is ahead for me. To do it year in year out and even now at 35, unprecedented.
Pele when he was 17 scored a hattrick in a world cup semi and 2 cracking goals in the final. He too is there on merit.

Cristiano has the best pose, he pulls up his shorts and puffs his cheeks in perfect unison to the camera zooming in to capture the sweat on his forehead, before he hits his free kick into the wall.

That's the thing, the world over it's acknowledged as him at his peak, but he was already below it. You check it up, he played that World Cup having to wear a left boot about a couple of sizes bigger than his right as his left ankle was near permanently swollen, he never recovered completely from the assault by Goikoetxea. There was still enough pace there and acceleration left to go past people, but if you want his peak, it was at Boca and then Barcelona before that injury.

Watching the Boca first spell on youtube, Barca, extended compilations, that's glorious.

When it's mentioned that players from that era and before were handicapped by the thuggery versus the Messi modern opposition space constraints handicap, that level of violence isn't something you just face during a game, then it's off, and then you do it again. You stay hit, and your peak ends early for pretty much everyone. For me this was a bigger issue, handicapped players a lot more than the space and organisational advantages they had, in terms of balance, in comparison to modern football.

I think modern greats like Messi, Ronaldo (brasilian), Zidane are technically better than plenty of those from previous generations, Maradona is one of the few that beats them all in that respect imo. So if you don't put much stock by longevity - I don't, for me you need to show your level over a couple of seasons, after that I'm not arsed how long you go for, I'm not picking someone for work but assessing the highest level a player (attacker) can hit - then it's a straightforward choice. Obviously people will differ on that, some will weight longevity more. George Best rates highly as well for me.



Re: Lionel Messi
December 5, 2022, 08:09:02 pm
I think we are all a bit guilty of the nostalgia effect. I look back at the 2002-2010 as the best period of football (despite us not being as succesful as compared to now). So many legendary players around back then. I look at the current generation and would struggle to choose 10 that I would recall as fondly as the era I mentioned. That said, the teenagers of today will probably look back on this generation with the same nostalgia in 15-20 years from now.

For me Messi is the greatest, but I've never had the privilege to watch the likes of Maradona or Pele.
Re: Lionel Messi
December 5, 2022, 09:19:55 pm
Quote from: spen71 on December  5, 2022, 04:29:02 pm
My old man said the best goal scorer he ever saw was Gerd Muller
I'd forgotten about him, unbelievable goal scorer.
Re: Lionel Messi
December 6, 2022, 10:29:34 pm
the greatest player is the one you liked the most. for me it was probably Ronaldinho. ive never seen a player that could manipulate a football like him

Maradona for me was a ronadlnho/messi hybrid from what i saw of him but i didnt get to watch him in his prime. i was too young.
Re: Lionel Messi
December 6, 2022, 11:12:22 pm
Leaving aside whether he is the greatest ever, it genuinely pisses me off when people even mention Cristiano Ronaldo in the same breath as Messi. Ronaldo was easily the second-best player in his generation and there was a chasm between him the anyone after. But there was also a chasm between Messi and Ronaldo. One would have to be blind or a Man Utd fan to even put them on the same pedestal.
Re: Lionel Messi
December 6, 2022, 11:20:00 pm
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on December  6, 2022, 11:12:22 pm
Leaving aside whether he is the greatest ever, it genuinely pisses me off when people even mention Cristiano Ronaldo in the same breath as Messi. Ronaldo was easily the second-best player in his generation and there was a chasm between him the anyone after. But there was also a chasm between Messi and Ronaldo. One would have to be blind or a Man Utd fan to even put them on the same pedestal.
I think thats pretty harsh on Ronaldo. I think people are being blind sided by Ronaldos recent antics but the trophies hes won and his goalscoring records are there for all to see. For me, Messi is the most naturally gifted player Ive ever seen but there isnt a chasm between him and Ronaldo. The pair of them were clear of anyone for 12-14 seasons.
Re: Lionel Messi
December 6, 2022, 12:29:34 am
Quote from: keano7 on December  6, 2022, 11:20:00 pm
I think thats pretty harsh on Ronaldo. I think people are being blind sided by Ronaldos recent antics but the trophies hes won and his goalscoring records are there for all to see. For me, Messi is the most naturally gifted player Ive ever seen but there isnt a chasm between him and Ronaldo. The pair of them were clear of anyone for 12-14 seasons.

Statistically there is a chasm. Goal scoring is virtually the same.  Assists, the pass before the assist (whatever that's called) Motm awards are all vastly in messis favour.

Ronaldo is a contender for the greatest goalscorer of all time, but for the greatest player he's way off.
Re: Lionel Messi
December 7, 2022, 01:01:22 am
Quote from: keano7 on December  6, 2022, 11:20:00 pm
I think thats pretty harsh on Ronaldo. I think people are being blind sided by Ronaldos recent antics but the trophies hes won and his goalscoring records are there for all to see. For me, Messi is the most naturally gifted player Ive ever seen but there isnt a chasm between him and Ronaldo. The pair of them were clear of anyone for 12-14 seasons.

There is a chasm, its almost stupid to even argue so, Messi is an alien in football terms, an all time great playmaker and all time great goal scorer, Ronaldo is just one of those things.
Re: Lionel Messi
December 7, 2022, 12:35:18 pm
Quote from: keano7 on December  6, 2022, 11:20:00 pm
I think thats pretty harsh on Ronaldo. I think people are being blind sided by Ronaldos recent antics but the trophies hes won and his goalscoring records are there for all to see. For me, Messi is the most naturally gifted player Ive ever seen but there isnt a chasm between him and Ronaldo. The pair of them were clear of anyone for 12-14 seasons.

This is where you sort of need to use your eyes. Someone like David Villa, top player that he was, won more trophies at every level than Maradona and scored more goals. I dont think anyone would argue that they're close. I get that trophies are important but when someone like Wes Brown won more PLs and CLs than Gerrard, Fowler, Alonso, Mascherano, Carragher, Torres and Suarez combined I tend to think they're not the best barometer of how good a player is/was.
Re: Lionel Messi
December 7, 2022, 02:44:39 pm
Quote from: spen71 on December  5, 2022, 04:29:02 pm
My old man said the best goal scorer he ever saw was Gerd Muller

Can confirm.
Re: Lionel Messi
December 7, 2022, 03:17:27 pm
I saw Pele play on a cold wet night at Stoke - it was a performance Ill never forget - tried to lob Gordon banks from the halfway line and missed by inches  - he did score 2 that night though - it was the santos team that went on to supply a lot of the incredible Brazil 70 team
Re: Lionel Messi
Yesterday at 10:04:37 pm

After 90 minutes of the Netherlands vs Argentina quarter-final...


'65 - Lionel Messi has now been fouled 65 times in World Cup matches. Since Opta have this data (from 1966), this is the second most fouls won by any player at the tournament, although 87 behind Diego Maradona's record (152). Targets.' - https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1601309766965403653






'5 - Lionel Messi has assisted five goals in the World Cup knockout stages - since Opta have World Cup assists (from 1966), this is the most on record in the knockout rounds of the finals, surpassing Pelé's four.':-

https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1601300728475254786



'This was the moment Lionel Messi equalled Gabriel Batistuta's record of 10 World Cup goals for Argentina!':-

https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1601336832272343041

Re: Lionel Messi
Yesterday at 10:13:42 pm
Quote from: keano7 on December  6, 2022, 11:20:00 pm
I think thats pretty harsh on Ronaldo. I think people are being blind sided by Ronaldos recent antics but the trophies hes won and his goalscoring records are there for all to see. For me, Messi is the most naturally gifted player Ive ever seen but there isnt a chasm between him and Ronaldo. The pair of them were clear of anyone for 12-14 seasons.

They were and are clear of everyone else. I don't deny that. But there is an absolute chasm in every advanced metric between Messi and Ronaldo. The goalscoring is neck and neck, but nothing else is comparable. Messi is in a different stratosphere in terms of creativity and he creates far more of his own goals, that is to say, he creates and scores his own goals, which is probably the most valuable characteristic in football.
Re: Lionel Messi
Yesterday at 11:26:29 pm
I hope he wins it.
Re: Lionel Messi
Yesterday at 11:33:41 pm
Re: Lionel Messi
Yesterday at 11:36:50 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:33:41 pm

I don't,cheating bastards deserve nowt.

Guess its getting voided this year then
Re: Lionel Messi
Yesterday at 11:41:29 pm
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Yesterday at 11:26:29 pm
I hope he wins it.

He's bullet-proof.

Quote
I dont want to speak about referees because after they will sanction you. But people saw what happened, Messi said.

I think Fifa must take care of this, it cannot put a referee like that for a match of such magnitude, of such importance. The referee cannot fail to be up to the task.

Should be suspended for those comments.
Re: Lionel Messi
Yesterday at 11:42:10 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:41:29 pm
He's bullet-proof.

Should be suspended for those comments.

No idea what happened in the match, I don't watch.
Re: Lionel Messi
Yesterday at 11:42:24 pm
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Yesterday at 11:26:29 pm
I hope he wins it.
As long as his kunt-teammates don't... Nah, Argentinian players have been horrible, in any generation, at any tournament. Diego Fucking Simneone, for example, he needs a style of play named after him.
Re: Lionel Messi
Today at 03:02:47 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:41:29 pm
He's bullet-proof.

Should be suspended for those comments.

Ah, the good ol' "i don't want to talk about referee" and then proceeds talking A LOT about referee
Re: Lionel Messi
Today at 03:09:37 am
I wanted him to win a World Cup, but after today, I'm not so sure. That said, if it ends up in the media's dream final of Ronaldo vs Messi - I'm all for Messi winning it. Actually, I'd probably prefer Argentina to anyone on the other side of the draw with the exception of Morocco, as unlikely as that would be.
Re: Lionel Messi
Today at 03:18:37 am
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 03:09:37 am
I wanted him to win a World Cup, but after today, I'm not so sure. That said, if it ends up in the media's dream final of Ronaldo vs Messi - I'm all for Messi winning it. Actually, I'd probably prefer Argentina to anyone on the other side of the draw with the exception of Morocco, as unlikely as that would be.

Not for me. Not gonna lie, i want an european side to win it
Re: Lionel Messi
Today at 03:25:37 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:41:29 pm
He's bullet-proof.

Should be suspended for those comments.
He'll probably get away with a slap on the wrist or no reprimand at all because he's Messi.

However, as team captain I think he has certain rights to speak to/about the officiating, which was absolutely diabolical. Ref was trigger-happy yet had absolutely no control whatsoever over the game. Messi is right; the ref wasn't up to the occasion.
