Lionel Messi

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10240 on: Yesterday at 03:03:12 pm
Best player of his generation.

Never warmed up to him myself as a person,always found Maradona much more relatable even with or maybe because of his many,many faults.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10241 on: Yesterday at 05:42:02 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 03:03:12 pm
Best player of his generation.

Never warmed up to him myself as a person,always found Maradona much more relatable even with or maybe because of his many,many faults.
It's been a privilege to watch both Ronaldo and Messi, especially after the time of Maradona, whon had no equals. I consider Messi even better technically than Maradona (and credit to Ronaldo for pushing him on), but Maradona somehow had more personal influence on the team. Every player around him was a foot taller when Maradona played.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10242 on: Yesterday at 05:58:10 pm
Messi has the longevity. Peak to peak it's still Maradona for me. A critical factor here is that Maradona was assaulted game in game out, playing on far more low quality pitches, could showcase far less. To do what he did then, in terms of touch, awareness, skill, bravery was a spectacular achievement.

If you could get Pele, Maradona and Messi to play a season, at their peaks, in game conditions today, I think the order, starting with the best, would be Maradona, Pele, Messi. As it is, Messi has both the quality and the stats, so he'll be hailed as the greatest attacker. 
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10243 on: Yesterday at 08:54:50 pm
Messi Pele Maradona would be my top 3.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10244 on: Yesterday at 09:09:05 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 08:54:50 pm
Messi Pele Maradona would be my top 3.

Pele, Messi, Maradonna.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10245 on: Yesterday at 09:13:11 pm
Quote from: tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa on Yesterday at 09:09:05 pm
Pele, Messi, Maradonna.

I think that would be my order too actually.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10246 on: Yesterday at 09:15:06 pm
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10247 on: Yesterday at 09:16:16 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 05:58:10 pm
Messi has the longevity. Peak to peak it's still Maradona for me.
Nah, Messi's peak years were far more amazing.
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 05:58:10 pm
A critical factor here is that Maradona was assaulted game in game out, playing on far more low quality pitches, could showcase far less. To do what he did then, in terms of touch, awareness, skill, bravery was a spectacular achievement.

If you could get Pele, Maradona and Messi to play a season, at their peaks, in game conditions today, I think the order, starting with the best, would be Maradona, Pele, Messi. As it is, Messi has both the quality and the stats, so he'll be hailed as the greatest attacker.
But the bolded bit is so important. If Pele and Maradona had the advantages Messi had in 1) sports science, including pitches, injury prevention and rehabilitation and 2) players getting better protection now from refs, then it's fair to say they'd have been even better. Pele might have had 4 World Cups before the age of 30...
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10248 on: Yesterday at 09:20:13 pm
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Yesterday at 09:15:06 pm
Pele, Eusébio, Cruyff.


I forget about Cruyff such a silky player.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10249 on: Yesterday at 09:21:23 pm
Quote from: tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa on Yesterday at 09:20:13 pm


I forget about Cruyff such a silky player.
I'd guess you are too young to remember Eusébio? He was something else.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10250 on: Yesterday at 09:24:49 pm
It's difficult to separate them in terms of achievements as well.

Messi - not won a World Cup or really bossed a World Cup the way Pele/Diego did (3 games left to change that). Spent the most of his career at Barca among great players and top sides. I thought the way he dragged an average Barca to the brink of a CL final (and third treble) was really something but Anfield had other ideas.

Pele - never played in Europe. His goal stats become a bit of a joke (1000 goals etc) when he's playing against amateur sides in Brazil state leagues. Then scored a bunch of goals in the American league. He very much defines the World Cup though and Brazil. It's hard to judge just how great he was when you've only seen him play those few games at the 1970 World Cup really. He was kicked out of the one in England in 1966. He was obviously sensational.

Maradona. Incredible achievements at the World Cup, incredible achievements with Napoli and awesome player. Never really did it on the stage of the European Cup though which is perhaps more of a modern thing. His peak was less than Messi though, really it was those Napoli years (which also coincided with the 86 and 90 World Cups).

It helps that we've watched Messi do amazing things week in week out over 10-15 years. You didn't really get to see Diego Maradona play outside of World Cups.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10251 on: Yesterday at 09:26:15 pm
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Yesterday at 09:21:23 pm
I'd guess you are too young to remember Eusébio? He was something else.

Yes, I don't remember Eusébio, I do remember he getting plenty of love from people though. There was so much less protection for the older players. When I saw the Pele film, the amount of crap he took in games, but it was so funny that so many times his skill got him away from the worst of it.  ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10252 on: Yesterday at 09:32:12 pm
Messi is the best of all time for me. I don't hold with previous era players being better in any sport really - Messi has produced the best football in the most athletic, space congested era ever, and he's done it consistently for nearly 20 years

As an aside its interesting only attackers are ever discussed in this conversation.. how far off being the greatest player ever is Maldini?
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10253 on: Yesterday at 09:36:31 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:32:12 pm
Messi is the best of all time for me. I don't hold with previous era players being better in any sport really - Messi has produced the best football in the most athletic, space congested era ever, and he's done it consistently for nearly 20 years

As an aside its interesting only attackers are ever discussed in this conversation.. how far off being the greatest player ever is Maldini?

That is is so disrespectful to players who played years ago if anything that should be respected more because they never had the best of everything that Messi had.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10254 on: Yesterday at 09:40:07 pm
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Yesterday at 09:21:23 pm
I'd guess you are too young to remember Eusébio? He was something else.

He looked a bit like Mbappe does now from videos Ive seen of him?
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10255 on: Yesterday at 09:40:14 pm
Quote from: tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa on Yesterday at 09:36:31 pm
That is is so disrespectful to players who played years ago if anything that should be respected more because they never had the best of everything that Messi had.

Yes but Messi plays against players who also have the best of everything so its moot
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10256 on: Yesterday at 09:41:47 pm
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10257 on: Yesterday at 09:42:08 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:40:07 pm
He looked a bit like Mbappe does now from videos Ive seen of him?
Pretty much. Considering the pitches were mainly shite when he played, he seem to glide his way through matches. Proper gent, he was too.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10258 on: Yesterday at 09:42:21 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:40:14 pm
Yes but Messi plays against players who also have the best of everything so its moot

Pele would have been just as good in this era too, athletically physical an alien for that era, and just as good of a footballer as anyone before or after, the perfect number 10, even though people seem to think he was a number 9(testament to his goalscoring ability).
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10259 on: Yesterday at 09:42:52 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:42:21 pm
Pele would have been just as good in this era too, athletically physical an alien for that era, and just as good of a footballer as anyone before or after, the perfect number 10, even though people seem to think he was a number 9(testament to his goalscoring ability).

 :thumbup
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10260 on: Yesterday at 09:45:08 pm
Maradona, Pele, Cruyff for me, but I think that's probably my recency bias.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10261 on: Yesterday at 09:48:44 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:42:21 pm
Pele would have been just as good in this era too, athletically physical an alien for that era, and just as good of a footballer as anyone before or after, the perfect number 10, even though people seem to think he was a number 9(testament to his goalscoring ability).

I'm sure he would have ...its very hard (impossible?) to take people from previous eras and compare
But its not true that it was harder to be an attacker in previous eras it was easier. Yes it was rougher and you got hurt more but there was way more space, slower defenders and more chance to score goals - close to a goal a game more in Pele's era
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10262 on: Yesterday at 10:15:35 pm
Very hard to say who is best ever and I was not born to see Pele play.

What I have seen is and its spooky a lot of the signature moves by players after him like Cryuff, Zidane, Neymar, Ronaldinho, he who fannies about and dives around were all done by Pele and there is footage to prove it too.

Pele would without doubt be a success in this era with footage ive seen and also various pundits from those days didnt call him the king for nothing.

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10263 on: Yesterday at 10:55:21 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:15:35 pm
Very hard to say who is best ever and I was not born to see Pele play.

What I have seen is and its spooky a lot of the signature moves by players after him like Cryuff, Zidane, Neymar, Ronaldinho, he who fannies about and dives around were all done by Pele and there is footage to prove it too.

Pele would without doubt be a success in this era with footage ive seen and also various pundits from those days didnt call him the king for nothing.

There's a gaping hole in the players you named there mate....

Believer

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10264 on: Yesterday at 10:57:39 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 10:55:21 pm
There's a gaping hole in the players you named there mate....



Biscan?
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10265 on: Yesterday at 11:18:38 pm
If it were just for one game at their peak against whoever is the best in the world at that time Im going for the original Ronaldo to win the game out of the players Ive seen. I only caught the end of Maradona so cant choose him.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10266 on: Yesterday at 11:19:21 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:18:38 pm
If it were just for one game at their peak against whoever is the best in the world at that time Im going for the original Ronaldo to win the game out of the players Ive seen. I only caught the end of Maradona so cant choose him.

Original Ronaldo was a freak.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10267 on: Yesterday at 11:50:48 pm
Has anyone factored in whether Pele or Messi could carry their team to victory after a massive coke binge?
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10268 on: Yesterday at 11:52:17 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:19:21 pm
Original Ronaldo was a freak.
If it wasnt for injuries and a weaker mentality than players like Messi and ronaldo he would be up there for me. Coulda woulda shoulda but it didnt happen.

Most electric player Ive seen along with messi. Suarez is massively underrated also because of when his prime years was. Had he came after r9s injuries and in the time of Zidane/figo/Ronaldinho he would be rated far higher. Youd have an 90% suarez over Neymar in a big game. Well I would anyway.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10269 on: Today at 12:22:20 am
Believer

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10270 on: Today at 12:25:36 am
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 11:50:48 pm
Has anyone factored in whether Pele or Messi could carry their team to victory after a massive coke binge?

This is the most important consideration which is shockingly overlooked by the vast majority of the commentariat
Believer

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10271 on: Today at 12:29:26 am
It's Messi, Pele, Maradona for me. The fact Messi could put up those phenomenal goalscoring and assist seasons, and then go back into midfield in his mid-30's and still be the best player on every pitch he's on makes him a clear winner in my eyes.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10272 on: Today at 12:34:14 am
Messi is the best there was and probably ever will be.

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10273 on: Today at 12:34:58 am
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 12:34:14 am
Messi is the best there was and probably ever will be.

Bret Hart should sue you and Messi.
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10274 on: Today at 12:48:20 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:34:58 am
Bret Hart should sue you and Messi.
;D ;D

For me its Maradona then Messi because the first time I ever saw the things that only they could do was Maradona. Then Messi did it too, for longer and better dont get me wrong so thats why Im fine with people thinking hes better. But Maradona is The Beatles. Then, and I mean no disrespect, Pele is too old for me. And then, and I mean all the disrespect, the other one is a big I need to use a thesaurus fanny.


Thank you auto correct
Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10275 on: Today at 12:58:25 am
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:52:17 pm
If it wasnt for injuries and a weaker mentality than players like Messi and ronaldo he would be up there for me. Coulda woulda shoulda but it didnt happen.

Most electric player Ive seen along with messi. Suarez is massively underrated also because of when his prime years was. Had he came after r9s injuries and in the time of Zidane/figo/Ronaldinho he would be rated far higher. Youd have an 90% suarez over Neymar in a big game. Well I would anyway.

Agee with all this, I feel he was such a freak that the injuries was almost inevitable , he was one of the fastest players ive ever seen, yet he had the dexterity and balance of a ballet dancer, while also being physically well built, doing all types of twists and turns was only so much his body could handle.

You take also into account he was playing at a pro level against grown men since he was 16, he would have easily been up there with Pelé Messi and Maradona if not for injuries.

Agree with your Suarez point as well.
