It's difficult to separate them in terms of achievements as well.



Messi - not won a World Cup or really bossed a World Cup the way Pele/Diego did (3 games left to change that). Spent the most of his career at Barca among great players and top sides. I thought the way he dragged an average Barca to the brink of a CL final (and third treble) was really something but Anfield had other ideas.



Pele - never played in Europe. His goal stats become a bit of a joke (1000 goals etc) when he's playing against amateur sides in Brazil state leagues. Then scored a bunch of goals in the American league. He very much defines the World Cup though and Brazil. It's hard to judge just how great he was when you've only seen him play those few games at the 1970 World Cup really. He was kicked out of the one in England in 1966. He was obviously sensational.



Maradona. Incredible achievements at the World Cup, incredible achievements with Napoli and awesome player. Never really did it on the stage of the European Cup though which is perhaps more of a modern thing. His peak was less than Messi though, really it was those Napoli years (which also coincided with the 86 and 90 World Cups).



It helps that we've watched Messi do amazing things week in week out over 10-15 years. You didn't really get to see Diego Maradona play outside of World Cups.

