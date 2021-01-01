« previous next »
Offline Tobelius

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10240 on: Today at 03:03:12 pm »
Best player of his generation.

Never warmed up to him myself as a person,always found Maradona much more relatable even with or maybe because of his many,many faults.
Offline farawayred

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10241 on: Today at 05:42:02 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 03:03:12 pm
Best player of his generation.

Never warmed up to him myself as a person,always found Maradona much more relatable even with or maybe because of his many,many faults.
It's been a privilege to watch both Ronaldo and Messi, especially after the time of Maradona, whon had no equals. I consider Messi even better technically than Maradona (and credit to Ronaldo for pushing him on), but Maradona somehow had more personal influence on the team. Every player around him was a foot taller when Maradona played.
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10242 on: Today at 05:58:10 pm »
Messi has the longevity. Peak to peak it's still Maradona for me. A critical factor here is that Maradona was assaulted game in game out, playing on far more low quality pitches, could showcase far less. To do what he did then, in terms of touch, awareness, skill, bravery was a spectacular achievement.

If you could get Pele, Maradona and Messi to play a season, at their peaks, in game conditions today, I think the order, starting with the best, would be Maradona, Pele, Messi. As it is, Messi has both the quality and the stats, so he'll be hailed as the greatest attacker. 
« Last Edit: Today at 06:08:50 pm by surfer. Fuck you generator. »
Online Coolie High

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10243 on: Today at 08:54:50 pm »
Messi Pele Maradona would be my top 3.
Online tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10244 on: Today at 09:09:05 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:54:50 pm
Messi Pele Maradona would be my top 3.

Pele, Messi, Maradonna.
Online Coolie High

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10245 on: Today at 09:13:11 pm »
Quote from: tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa on Today at 09:09:05 pm
Pele, Messi, Maradonna.

I think that would be my order too actually.
Online Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10246 on: Today at 09:15:06 pm »
Online RayPhilAlan

Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10247 on: Today at 09:16:16 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 05:58:10 pm
Messi has the longevity. Peak to peak it's still Maradona for me.
Nah, Messi's peak years were far more amazing.
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 05:58:10 pm
A critical factor here is that Maradona was assaulted game in game out, playing on far more low quality pitches, could showcase far less. To do what he did then, in terms of touch, awareness, skill, bravery was a spectacular achievement.

If you could get Pele, Maradona and Messi to play a season, at their peaks, in game conditions today, I think the order, starting with the best, would be Maradona, Pele, Messi. As it is, Messi has both the quality and the stats, so he'll be hailed as the greatest attacker.
But the bolded bit is so important. If Pele and Maradona had the advantages Messi had in 1) sports science, including pitches, injury prevention and rehabilitation and 2) players getting better protection now from refs, then it's fair to say they'd have been even better. Pele might have had 4 World Cups before the age of 30...
