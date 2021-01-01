Messi has the longevity. Peak to peak it's still Maradona for me. A critical factor here is that Maradona was assaulted game in game out, playing on far more low quality pitches, could showcase far less. To do what he did then, in terms of touch, awareness, skill, bravery was a spectacular achievement.



If you could get Pele, Maradona and Messi to play a season, at their peaks, in game conditions today, I think the order, starting with the best, would be Maradona, Pele, Messi. As it is, Messi has both the quality and the stats, so he'll be hailed as the greatest attacker.