Maybe he could be played as a luxury false nine and rely more on inverted wingers for providing the acute goal threat? If Messi plays as a false nine for Barcelona and takes all the set-pieces I'm sure there are still 25 league goals in him.



As Ronaldo has got older he's just stayed in the box and waited for service. What Ronaldo has over Messi though is aerial threat (Messi wouldn't have scored that winner yesterday) and just that burning desire to score goals. Messi has increasingly dropped deeper in recent years. You could see why at Barca post Xavi/Iniesta because the midfield was crap and with Argentina if he stayed forward he got no service, so he had to go deeper to create the chances. The midfield at PSG is also very lacking. He also gets frustrated if he's not getting the ball so he naturally drops deeper.You rarely see him anywhere near the opposition goal anymore. At Barca now though they're bringing through good young midfielders that Messi would have worked well with, which you started to see with Pedri and Fati last season.