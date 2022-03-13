I think Messi will reinvent himself if he gets back to Barcelona, but more in the realm of a central attacking midfielder. All he needs for that to work is a proper finisher ahead of him and I don't know who that would be for them at the moment or who they could afford.
I've not watched PSG at all, but I've heard Pochettino has played him in a Salah role a lot of the time as well and he's been receiving the ball right on the right sideline, is that the case? That train really went many years ago.