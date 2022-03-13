« previous next »
Linudden

Re: Lionel Messi
March 13, 2022, 04:03:58 pm
I think Messi will reinvent himself if he gets back to Barcelona, but more in the realm of a central attacking midfielder. All he needs for that to work is a proper finisher ahead of him and I don't know who that would be for them at the moment or who they could afford.

I've not watched PSG at all, but I've heard Pochettino has played him in a Salah role a lot of the time as well and he's been receiving the ball right on the right sideline, is that the case? That train really went many years ago.
tubby

Re: Lionel Messi
March 13, 2022, 04:05:21 pm
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on March 13, 2022, 04:03:58 pm
I think Messi will reinvent himself if he gets back to Barcelona, but more in the realm of a central attacking midfielder. All he needs for that to work is a proper finisher ahead of him and I don't know who that would be for them at the moment or who they could afford.

I've not watched PSG at all, but I've heard Pochettino has played him in a Salah role a lot of the time as well and he's been receiving the ball right on the right sideline, is that the case? That train really went many years ago.

No one really plays with a 10 anymore though, that's the problem.  Gone are the days when a playmaker could just stroll around in that position, which is what Messi does at this point in his career.  He's still got immense quality on the ball, but he's a liability off it.
Linudden

Re: Lionel Messi
March 13, 2022, 04:34:32 pm
Maybe he could be played as a luxury false nine and rely more on inverted wingers for providing the acute goal threat? If Messi plays as a false nine for Barcelona and takes all the set-pieces I'm sure there are still 25 league goals in him.
tubby

Re: Lionel Messi
March 13, 2022, 04:46:35 pm
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on March 13, 2022, 04:34:32 pm
Maybe he could be played as a luxury false nine and rely more on inverted wingers for providing the acute goal threat? If Messi plays as a false nine for Barcelona and takes all the set-pieces I'm sure there are still 25 league goals in him.

Probably best if he doesn't take the penalties.
Fromola

Re: Lionel Messi
March 13, 2022, 08:37:45 pm
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on March 13, 2022, 04:34:32 pm
Maybe he could be played as a luxury false nine and rely more on inverted wingers for providing the acute goal threat? If Messi plays as a false nine for Barcelona and takes all the set-pieces I'm sure there are still 25 league goals in him.

As Ronaldo has got older he's just stayed in the box and waited for service. What Ronaldo has over Messi though is aerial threat (Messi wouldn't have scored that winner yesterday) and just that burning desire to score goals. Messi has increasingly dropped deeper in recent years.  You could see why at Barca post Xavi/Iniesta because the midfield was crap and with Argentina if he stayed forward he got no service, so he had to go deeper to create the chances. The midfield at PSG is also very lacking. He also gets frustrated if he's not getting the ball so he naturally drops deeper.

You rarely see him anywhere near the opposition goal anymore. At Barca now though they're bringing through good young midfielders that Messi would have worked well with, which you started to see with Pedri and Fati last season.
BER

Re: Lionel Messi
Yesterday at 11:06:22 pm
Red Berry

Re: Lionel Messi
Yesterday at 11:31:23 pm
Fucking hell, doesn't he have enough money?  He's earned enough in his playing career that he could probably buy Everton ffs.
thejbs

Re: Lionel Messi
Today at 12:58:44 am
Ronaldo, to be fair, turned them down last year.

Still a sex offender though.
Armand9

Re: Lionel Messi
Today at 01:23:04 am
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 11:06:22 pm
Gross.

https://www.marca.com/en/football/psg/2022/05/10/627a93b3e2704ee6398b462c.html

with Qatar being his 'owners' kinda surprised by this, i know at the end of the article it says that relations between the two countries is relaxed now, but it's often been said that the royals from that region are naturally very competitive, so unless that's bullshit, still surprises me, i wouldn't have imagined Qatar being cool about it

to the man himself, yeah, all a bit sad
Brissyred

Re: Lionel Messi
Today at 02:30:46 am
Iska

Re: Lionel Messi
Today at 06:08:53 am
I never think about this guy anymore, he feels like ancient history to me right now.  Amazing how one bad move can drop somebody right off the radar.  Couldnt believe it when I looked it up just now and saw hes the current ballon dor.
