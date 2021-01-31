Wait, people are now arguing that Qatar really is just a varying shade of bad? LOL, just torch this fucking place man. Terrible.
Everything is a varying shade of something.
I personally know a person, a friend who has a comfortable life in Qatar and is as "moral" and liberal in attitudes as any so called "normal" person in the West. This person would support a club like LFC, work hard, be compassionate as far as possible to others in their personal life, and generally abhor all unnecessary evil in the world etc.
At the same time, I am aware of the exploitation of the immigrant labor (passports confiscated, forced labor camp like work situation) that the construction industry there is known for. A part of the so called "good person" above´s work effort in their white collar management job goes, directly or indirectly, in upholding the system that is imprisoning the other, less priviledged class of humans who are essentially slave labor.
So yes....there might only be 1 person above who is saying it is a "varying shade of bad" but not everything in Qatar is cartoonishly "evil". Unfortunately, in the context of this thread, my personal gripe with the "best footballer in the world" is that, due to his exalted position in whe world, he had a chance to be more than just a regular part of it, but to, in some sense, change it in some way, make a bold statement, by making a more "ethical" (whatever that means! varying shades et al) choice as his next step in his career.
But it is frustrating that he chose to do as any regular rational normal person (a non hero) would: He followed the money.