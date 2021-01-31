« previous next »
Lionel Messi

BER

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10120 on: Today at 03:51:36 pm
Warehouses and landfill is where most of those jerseys end up, biggest money laundering scam going.
Gegenpresser101

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10121 on: Today at 03:53:31 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:30:45 pm
Fair enough but it's not black and white as I've said. Volleyball is watched by almost a billion worldwide, pretty big demand but most would struggle to name one player, they are also paid fuck all.

I've completely lost the point of this anyway to be honest mate.  ;D
I also think, and this is just a theory, could be wrong, that we as society tend to prioritize immediate pleasure, immediate gratification, and maximizing self benefits and self pleasure. We live in a me world, as opposed to a we world. Maybe if we lived more in a we world, then the distribution of wealth would be more in the hands of those whom you would define as is right.

In Messi's case for example, he could say no PSG owners are bad for society, so I won't transfer there (a we world), but because we live in a me world (Messi, and other footballers, tend to put their self interest first over social good). I'd say this actually applies to the majority of the population from my observations, of putting self interest first.
stewil007

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10122 on: Today at 03:54:23 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 03:45:42 pm
They'll get a percentage whatever that is, just like with everyone else.

i dont disagree, its just that it probably wont pay for his salary, which is the usual thing thrown out about free transfers and huge salaries
Gegenpresser101

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10123 on: Today at 03:54:37 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 03:44:07 pm

Are you really arguing that pay=value to society? To society? So his value to society is greater than that of I don't know how many doctors put together? And the value to society of a hedge fund manager is vastly greater than that of, say, a social worker, or a teacher? And don't billionaires and millionaires become vastly wealthy partly via the deliberately undervalued labour of their workers? Isn't that a basic premise of capitalist enterprise?

I think it's distressing how commonly variations on the old Thatcherite adage that those who criticise the wealthy are merely jealous get trotted out in discussions like these along with the general idea that wealth=intrinsic value.
Yes. In general, pay = value to society. Not in the form of what would make society better, which is your definition, through teachers, social workers, but in the form of the individuals that make up society. If you are getting paid a certain amount, it is because someone is willing to pay it to you.

I get what you mean, with your definition of making society better, and for that to happen, the priorities of individuals in our society just need to change, to a more long term view that benefits everyone, as opposed to the current immediate gratification that benefits me type of view. As it is the individuals in our society that determine what is value in society, and who earns how much.

Anyway, I have to provide my value to society (work to do), so I'm stepping out for now, but good talk this.
stewil007

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10124 on: Today at 03:57:29 pm
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 03:53:31 pm
I also think, and this is just a theory, could be wrong, that we as society tend to prioritize immediate pleasure, immediate gratification, and maximizing self benefits and self pleasure. We live in a me world, as opposed to a we world. Maybe if we lived more in a we world, then the distribution of wealth would be more in the hands of those whom you would define as is right.

In Messi's case for example, he could say no PSG owners are bad for society, so I won't transfer there (a we world), but because we live in a me world (Messi, and other footballers, tend to put their self interest first over social good). I'd say this actually applies to the majority of the population from my observations, of putting self interest first.

we've been travelling down this road for a long time now, and its noticable that the sense of community or looking out for each other isn't what it was.

I live in a cul-de-sac of about 35 houses, i say hello to the one neighbour i have but i didn't know his name for about 2 years, maybe a glancing nod to others on the street.  Once upon a time, it would have been very different.
rob1966

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10125 on: Today at 04:14:00 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 03:51:36 pm
Warehouses and landfill is where most of those jerseys end up, biggest money laundering scam going.

Good point and will be lost on most
wige

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10126 on: Today at 04:42:36 pm
His wife though...
Red Being

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10127 on: Today at 04:57:46 pm
Its's really irritating how Qatar are touted by people as the epitome of wickedness. So much so that Messi signing for PSG is a moral problem for some. These same people will not see the same issue in someone joining Chelsea or Leicester or any other club backed by entities with huge economic and political interests with States that are much more culpable with regards to Human rights than Qatar. More puke-worthy is the ramblings of ignorant self righteous ones who have no sense of history and are simply judging entire nations and people based solely on the Westernized/European - ised notions of morality and ethics - this is a larger issue which warrants deep reading and lengthy discussions - who simply ignore the huge cruelty and wickedness their 'moral' societies and nations have unleashed on the world - Afghanistan only being the latest example - thrusting millions into unspeakable horrors - and then they have the audacity to pretend that they have what it takes to make moral judgements on other nations ! What hypocrites.
Hazell

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10128 on: Today at 04:58:06 pm
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10129 on: Today at 05:08:15 pm
Quote from: Red Being on Today at 04:57:46 pm
Its's really irritating how Qatar are touted by people as the epitome of wickedness. So much so that Messi signing for PSG is a moral problem for some. These same people will not see the same issue in someone joining Chelsea or Leicester or any other club backed by entities with huge economic and political interests with States that are much more culpable with regards to Human rights than Qatar. More puke-worthy is the ramblings of ignorant self righteous ones who have no sense of history and are simply judging entire nations and people based solely on the Westernized/European - ised notions of morality and ethics - this is a larger issue which warrants deep reading and lengthy discussions - who simply ignore the huge cruelty and wickedness their 'moral' societies and nations have unleashed on the world - Afghanistan only being the latest example - thrusting millions into unspeakable horrors - and then they have the audacity to pretend that they have what it takes to make moral judgements on other nations ! What hypocrites.

Yeah, you're right! No one should say anything about particular bad things because there are other bad things that they haven't explicitly condemned which either aren't really similar, or are similar and they have condemned but, still, Western morality eh? What has it ever done for us?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10130 on: Today at 05:11:07 pm
Quote from: Red Being on Today at 04:57:46 pm
Its's really irritating how Qatar are touted by people as the epitome of wickedness. So much so that Messi signing for PSG is a moral problem for some. These same people will not see the same issue in someone joining Chelsea or Leicester or any other club backed by entities with huge economic and political interests with States that are much more culpable with regards to Human rights than Qatar. More puke-worthy is the ramblings of ignorant self righteous ones who have no sense of history and are simply judging entire nations and people based solely on the Westernized/European - ised notions of morality and ethics - this is a larger issue which warrants deep reading and lengthy discussions - who simply ignore the huge cruelty and wickedness their 'moral' societies and nations have unleashed on the world - Afghanistan only being the latest example - thrusting millions into unspeakable horrors - and then they have the audacity to pretend that they have what it takes to make moral judgements on other nations ! What hypocrites.


Spot on,you've changed my whole mindset,fuck all those workers who have died & are dying building shit for the most corrupt World Cup in history,you know fuck them because of the others.

My Mrs will be happy as she has wanted to go to Dubai for years now but I wouldn't ever step foot in the place,I'll tell her to get it booked.
Craig 🤔

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10131 on: Today at 05:29:49 pm
Quote from: Red Being on Today at 04:57:46 pm
Its's really irritating how Qatar are touted by people as the epitome of wickedness. So much so that Messi signing for PSG is a moral problem for some. These same people will not see the same issue in someone joining Chelsea or Leicester or any other club backed by entities with huge economic and political interests with States that are much more culpable with regards to Human rights than Qatar. More puke-worthy is the ramblings of ignorant self righteous ones who have no sense of history and are simply judging entire nations and people based solely on the Westernized/European - ised notions of morality and ethics - this is a larger issue which warrants deep reading and lengthy discussions - who simply ignore the huge cruelty and wickedness their 'moral' societies and nations have unleashed on the world - Afghanistan only being the latest example - thrusting millions into unspeakable horrors - and then they have the audacity to pretend that they have what it takes to make moral judgements on other nations ! What hypocrites.

Since when does the US, UK, or any where along those lines have an authoritarian absolute Monarchy? And since when did that Monarchy own a football club?
thaddeus

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10132 on: Today at 05:37:27 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:29:49 pm
Since when does the US, UK, or any where along those lines have an authoritarian absolute Monarchy? And since when did that Monarchy own a football club?
I'd be all for the Queen buying Millwall and pouring billions into the club.  It would be the cherry on top of the farce that elite football has become.  People might even be able to join the dots if it was the Queen doing it with income from UK assets.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10133 on: Today at 05:38:01 pm
To add insult to injury, Barcelona also had to pay Messi a 39m loyalty bonus
https://elmundo.es/deportes/futbol/2021/01/31/60157afefdddff8d848b45a2.html?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10134 on: Today at 05:38:45 pm
rob1966

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10135 on: Today at 05:39:52 pm
Robbed from social media "The Friends cast are older than PSG"
rob1966

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10136 on: Today at 05:40:32 pm
Samie

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10137 on: Today at 05:43:15 pm
Why the fuck did they agree to a loyalty bonus when the guy was out of contract?  ;D
macmanamanaman

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10138 on: Today at 06:01:40 pm
Quote from: Red Being on Today at 04:57:46 pm
Its's really irritating how Qatar are touted by people as the epitome of wickedness. So much so that Messi signing for PSG is a moral problem for some. These same people will not see the same issue in someone joining Chelsea or Leicester or any other club backed by entities with huge economic and political interests with States that are much more culpable with regards to Human rights than Qatar. More puke-worthy is the ramblings of ignorant self righteous ones who have no sense of history and are simply judging entire nations and people based solely on the Westernized/European - ised notions of morality and ethics - this is a larger issue which warrants deep reading and lengthy discussions - who simply ignore the huge cruelty and wickedness their 'moral' societies and nations have unleashed on the world - Afghanistan only being the latest example - thrusting millions into unspeakable horrors - and then they have the audacity to pretend that they have what it takes to make moral judgements on other nations ! What hypocrites.

It is relative.
The West has its flaws. But here I am, with relative internet freedom, perfectly entitled and permitted to spout shite in a public forum.
Some regimes outside the West do not even permit this in any secure or stable or risk free way, and on a spectrum, I would 100% put them as "less desirable to be a commoner in" or "less desirable to be a woman in" etc than most places with rule of law in the West. Of course, if you are top of the foodchain (royalty, children of the political elite) in whatever place on Earth, you have no problem anyway.
In this instance, as irritating as it is, the stereotype is true: There are some places more barbaric and unfair than others, to be born without privilege.

Back on point:
Messi knows this and is OK with it. Being football royalty, it is inconsequential to him, so long as he can kick a ball around with his mates, smile for the camera (after shedding emotional tears to leave his previous club and pocketing their loyalty bonus) and continue to maintain his status as a royal.
No problem with that per se, but lets not pretend it is anything else. 
Dave McCoy

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10139 on: Today at 06:05:58 pm
Wait, people are now arguing that Qatar really is just a varying shade of bad?  LOL, just torch this fucking place man.  Terrible.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10140 on: Today at 06:13:58 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:05:58 pm
Wait, people are now arguing that Qatar really is just a varying shade of bad?  LOL, just torch this fucking place man.  Terrible.
Only one person is making that argument.

Craig 🤔

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10141 on: Today at 06:18:53 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 06:13:58 pm
Only one person is making that argument.

TBF someone did it yesterday too.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10142 on: Today at 06:23:10 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:18:53 pm
TBF someone did it yesterday too.


And put FSG down as an example ;D
macmanamanaman

Re: Lionel Messi
Reply #10143 on: Today at 06:24:46 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:05:58 pm
Wait, people are now arguing that Qatar really is just a varying shade of bad?  LOL, just torch this fucking place man.  Terrible.

Everything is a varying shade of something.
I personally know a person, a friend who has a comfortable life in Qatar and is as "moral" and liberal in attitudes as any so called "normal" person in the West. This person would support a club like LFC, work hard, be compassionate as far as possible to others in their personal life, and generally abhor all unnecessary evil in the world etc.
At the same time, I am aware of the exploitation of the immigrant labor (passports confiscated, forced labor camp like work situation) that the construction industry there is known for.  A part of the so called "good person" above´s work effort in their white collar management job goes, directly or indirectly, in upholding the system that is imprisoning the other, less priviledged class of humans who are essentially slave labor.
So yes....there might only be 1 person above who is saying it is a "varying shade of bad" but not everything in Qatar is cartoonishly "evil". Unfortunately, in the context of this thread, my personal gripe with the "best footballer in the world" is that, due to his exalted position in whe world, he had a chance to be more than just a regular part of it, but to, in some sense, change it in some way, make a bold statement, by making a more "ethical" (whatever that means! varying shades et al) choice as his next step in his career.
But it is frustrating that he chose to do as any regular rational normal person (a non hero) would: He followed the money.
