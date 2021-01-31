Its's really irritating how Qatar are touted by people as the epitome of wickedness. So much so that Messi signing for PSG is a moral problem for some. These same people will not see the same issue in someone joining Chelsea or Leicester or any other club backed by entities with huge economic and political interests with States that are much more culpable with regards to Human rights than Qatar. More puke-worthy is the ramblings of ignorant self righteous ones who have no sense of history and are simply judging entire nations and people based solely on the Westernized/European - ised notions of morality and ethics - this is a larger issue which warrants deep reading and lengthy discussions - who simply ignore the huge cruelty and wickedness their 'moral' societies and nations have unleashed on the world - Afghanistan only being the latest example - thrusting millions into unspeakable horrors - and then they have the audacity to pretend that they have what it takes to make moral judgements on other nations ! What hypocrites.



It is relative.The West has its flaws. But here I am, with relative internet freedom, perfectly entitled and permitted to spout shite in a public forum.Some regimes outside the West do not even permit this in any secure or stable or risk free way, and on a spectrum, I would 100% put them as "less desirable to be a commoner in" or "less desirable to be a woman in" etc than most places with rule of law in the West. Of course, if you are top of the foodchain (royalty, children of the political elite) in whatever place on Earth, you have no problem anyway.In this instance, as irritating as it is, the stereotype is true: There are some places more barbaric and unfair than others, to be born without privilege.Back on point:Messi knows this and is OK with it. Being football royalty, it is inconsequential to him, so long as he can kick a ball around with his mates, smile for the camera (after shedding emotional tears to leave his previous club and pocketing their loyalty bonus) and continue to maintain his status as a royal.No problem with that per se, but lets not pretend it is anything else.