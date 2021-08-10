Exactly. Imagine uprooting your family, moving to Manchester. And then you get invited to dinner at Shaw's and think, well at least, that seems it might be a nice evening and take the wife and kids along too. And in the end, you return home hungry because Luke Shaw ate everything.
Or you don't return home because Luke Shaw ate you.
Anyway with Messi I don't think he's prioritizing money over the club/being greedy or anything along those lines. Spanish employment law requires you to be paid 50% of your previous contract, so he's literally taking the lowest he can take.
Also even if Messi had broken that law or found a loophole around that law, and played for free, Barca's wage to revenue ratio would have been at 95%, whereas La Liga rules require clubs wage to revenue ratio to be at 70% in order to register players, so Barca wouldn't have been able to register him even if he played for free.
He deserves what he earns anyway, as he's not a world class player like Salah, not a once in a generation type of player like Iniesta, but he's the best player in all footballing history. You get paid for the amount of value you bring to society. At the end of the day it's Barca's financial mismanagement that's at fault for him having to leave.