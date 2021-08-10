« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 247 248 249 250 251 [252]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lionel Messi  (Read 728287 times)

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,199
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10040 on: Today at 12:35:57 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:26:55 am
The family aspect is often scoffed at or disregarded but can be a huge factor in any move. You hear any ex player when talking about moves refer to it. Imagine his missus' reaction when he told he he was thinking of either Paris and they could have nights out with Neymar, Di Maria and their families etc, or Manchester and sit across a dinner table from Luke Shaw.

Exactly. Imagine uprooting your family, moving to Manchester. And then you get invited to dinner at Shaw's and think, well at least, that seems it might be a nice evening and take the wife and kids along too. And in the end, you return home hungry because Luke Shaw ate everything.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,376
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10041 on: Today at 12:36:40 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:46:55 am
Liking Messi turns you into a zombie.

In your head.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10042 on: Today at 12:37:01 pm »
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 12:35:53 pm
Blimey... it was a joke...

Think everyone's a bit touchy that we missed out on the wee f**ker. It's Robbo's fault anyway
Logged

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,199
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10043 on: Today at 12:43:41 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:57:47 am
I don't think it's that strange to express disappointment at the best player of the last decade, possibly ever, has given in and joined such a club when he could have had his pick of ANY club in the world.

Which club could he have realistically played for Craig? And please suggest options that would actually make sense in the real world i.e. clubs where he is not expected to play for 150k a week given his status as one of the best players ever.

At least according to this article, he is taking a pay cut anyway to join PSG. https://en.as.com/en/2021/08/10/soccer/1628619202_961374.html

That is still 40m Euros a year. Assuming he took another 10m off that, that still gives him 30m a year or approximately 600k per week. Please tell me which clubs are in a position to pay that amount at the moment and clubs that Messi would want to play for too.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline Scouser-Tommy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,658
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10044 on: Today at 12:43:46 pm »
I may be cynical but them tears seem to have dried prtty quickly...
Logged

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,937
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10045 on: Today at 12:46:44 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 12:37:01 pm
Think everyone's a bit touchy that we missed out on the wee f**ker. It's Robbo's fault anyway

See... I make a joke about a bus and you do a short joke.

One is offensive and one isnt?

I find neither offensive but Im a bloke whos 54.
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,317
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10046 on: Today at 12:58:26 pm »
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 12:46:44 pm
See... I make a joke about a bus and you do a short joke.

One is offensive and one isnt?

I find neither offensive but Im a bloke whos 54.

To be fair to Messi, fear of being run over by a bus might have played a part in his decision to leave Barcelona. After all Antoni Gaudí died there, because he was run over, not by a bus but by a streetcar, but the concept is the same... ;)
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,791
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10047 on: Today at 01:00:13 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 12:43:41 pm
Which club could he have realistically played for Craig? And please suggest options that would actually make sense in the real world i.e. clubs where he is not expected to play for 150k a week given his status as one of the best players ever.

At least according to this article, he is taking a pay cut anyway to join PSG. https://en.as.com/en/2021/08/10/soccer/1628619202_961374.html

That is still 40m Euros a year. Assuming he took another 10m off that, that still gives him 30m a year or approximately 600k per week. Please tell me which clubs are in a position to pay that amount at the moment and clubs that Messi would want to play for too.

If the money reported that his being there brings into barca is true, then the clubs he would have a chance at CL success with could afford him, as those deals would move with him. If it was all about the sport and the chance to win, having been on the end of a Klopp team, he could have come to us, dropped his salary to match the likes of Salah and still creamed millions from Sponsorship.

As for PSG and his wage, there is no way it will be what they claim. I'm waiting for the announcement that he joins Neymar as a Qatar WC ambassador on the same £40 million a year.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10048 on: Today at 01:01:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:00:13 pm
If the money reported that his being there brings into barca is true, then the clubs he would have a chance at CL success with could afford him, as those deals would move with him. If it was all about the sport and the chance to win, having been on the end of a Klopp team, he could have come to us, dropped his salary to match the likes of Salah and still creamed millions from Sponsorship.

As for PSG and his wage, there is no way it will be what they claim. I'm waiting for the announcement that he joins Neymar as a Qatar WC ambassador on the same £40 million a year.

Or a 500,000+ appearance bonus.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Gegenpresser101

  • 8 posts in, could be RAWKs greatest ever contributor. 248 posts in, the jury's still out......
  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10049 on: Today at 01:03:13 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 12:35:57 pm
Exactly. Imagine uprooting your family, moving to Manchester. And then you get invited to dinner at Shaw's and think, well at least, that seems it might be a nice evening and take the wife and kids along too. And in the end, you return home hungry because Luke Shaw ate everything.
Or you don't return home because Luke Shaw ate you.

Anyway with Messi I don't think he's prioritizing money over the club/being greedy or anything along those lines. Spanish employment law requires you to be paid 50% of your previous contract, so he's literally taking the lowest he can take.

Also even if Messi had broken that law or found a loophole around that law, and played for free, Barca's wage to revenue ratio would have been at 95%, whereas La Liga rules require clubs wage to revenue ratio to be at 70% in order to register players, so Barca wouldn't have been able to register him even if he played for free.

He deserves what he earns anyway, as he's not a world class player like Salah, not a once in a generation type of player like Iniesta, but he's the best player in all footballing history. You get paid for the amount of value you bring to society. At the end of the day it's Barca's financial mismanagement that's at fault for him having to leave. 
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10050 on: Today at 01:10:05 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 01:03:13 pm
Or you don't return home because Luke Shaw ate you.

Anyway with Messi I don't think he's prioritizing money over the club/being greedy or anything along those lines. Spanish employment law requires you to be paid 50% of your previous contract, so he's literally taking the lowest he can take.

Also even if Messi had broken that law or found a loophole around that law, and played for free, Barca's wage to revenue ratio would have been at 95%, whereas La Liga rules require clubs wage to revenue ratio to be at 70% in order to register players, so Barca wouldn't have been able to register him even if he played for free.

He deserves what he earns anyway, as he's not a world class player like Salah, not a once in a generation type of player like Iniesta, but he's the best player in all footballing history. You get paid for the amount of value you bring to society. At the end of the day it's Barca's financial mismanagement that's at fault for him having to leave.


That's why him and his crew were tax dodgers,he felt society owed hum more.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,965
  • YNWA
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10051 on: Today at 01:14:47 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 12:43:41 pm
Which club could he have realistically played for Craig? And please suggest options that would actually make sense in the real world i.e. clubs where he is not expected to play for 150k a week given his status as one of the best players ever.

At least according to this article, he is taking a pay cut anyway to join PSG. https://en.as.com/en/2021/08/10/soccer/1628619202_961374.html

That is still 40m Euros a year. Assuming he took another 10m off that, that still gives him 30m a year or approximately 600k per week. Please tell me which clubs are in a position to pay that amount at the moment and clubs that Messi would want to play for too.

You've just proven my point though. If his desire is to win things, i.e. titles and the CL, then he could go somewhere and pick up £300k a week (Christ, even we'd probably have found a way to pay him closer to £500k a week if we could have got him for free).

However it appears he both wants to be in with a chance of winning things AND get paid an astronomical figure (I mean above the astronomical figure that £400k a week is).
Logged

Online Gegenpresser101

  • 8 posts in, could be RAWKs greatest ever contributor. 248 posts in, the jury's still out......
  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10052 on: Today at 01:17:27 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:10:05 pm

That's why him and his crew were tax dodgers,he felt society owed hum more.
That's why he's paid what he's paid, whether in salary or sponsorships. The tax evasion case was a while back, can't remember all the details but am pretty sure it was all settled.
Logged

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,199
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10053 on: Today at 01:17:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:00:13 pm
If the money reported that his being there brings into barca is true, then the clubs he would have a chance at CL success with could afford him, as those deals would move with him. If it was all about the sport and the chance to win, having been on the end of a Klopp team, he could have come to us, dropped his salary to match the likes of Salah and still creamed millions from Sponsorship.

As for PSG and his wage, there is no way it will be what they claim. I'm waiting for the announcement that he joins Neymar as a Qatar WC ambassador on the same £40 million a year.

No, they could not. And if they could, they would need to pay him for the privilege of using his name. Imagine telling a player that they are set to make 130m or whatever off a player but they were only going to pay him 10% of that. Why would he accept that deal when the same player could make 30-40% of that at another club. Hell, our own deal with Nike charges a 25% royalty for our branding IIRC. Using that 25% mark as an indicator would still put Messi's potential salary at around the 30m Euros figure. This is why I said, realistically, what clubs could Messi play for? At the salary that Messi could reasonably draw, it is unlikely that many clubs outside of Bayern, Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea, Real and PSG could even afford him and off those with the exception of City and PSG, Messi would have to take something like an 80% pay cut to make it happen.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10054 on: Today at 01:19:03 pm »
Messi probably best ever, or at least in that conversation, but now past his peak. Still good, but nowhere near worth the money. Just another shiny thing for PSG. They will win the league again, obviously, but CL will be harder as theres a few teams who will have a go there. PSG are as soulless as Man City. They both should be cast out of football to play their own thing against each other each week.

Barcelona are poorly run. They need to reap what they sow a bit, before getting back on track.
Logged

Offline Red Being

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10055 on: Today at 01:19:40 pm »
Would be totally worth it for PSG and the French league. Their brand value worldwide will take a big hike.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,210
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10056 on: Today at 01:20:44 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:14:47 pm
You've just proven my point though. If his desire is to win things, i.e. titles and the CL, then he could go somewhere and pick up £300k a week (Christ, even we'd probably have found a way to pay him closer to £500k a week if we could have got him for free).

However it appears he both wants to be in with a chance of winning things AND get paid an astronomical figure (I mean above the astronomical figure that £400k a week is).

I don't understand what is wrong with this? 

   
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,965
  • YNWA
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10057 on: Today at 01:23:06 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:20:44 pm
I don't understand what is wrong with this? 

Nothing is, but at least lets admit that he's sold his soul to the despot owners of PSG to do so.
Logged

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,199
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10058 on: Today at 01:23:48 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:14:47 pm
You've just proven my point though. If his desire is to win things, i.e. titles and the CL, then he could go somewhere and pick up £300k a week (Christ, even we'd probably have found a way to pay him closer to £500k a week if we could have got him for free).

However it appears he both wants to be in with a chance of winning things AND get paid an astronomical figure (I mean above the astronomical figure that £400k a week is).


He is already taking a near 50% pay cut to join PSG. You seem to want him to take an additional pay cut on top of that. Why should he? Who decides what is an astronomical figure and what is not? If Liverpool/Bayern/Man Utd or any other club could believe they could make those revenues work and pay Messi a similar figure, they should have reached out to him and offered a deal. By all accounts, they did not. By all accounts, PSG made contact and pulled out all stops to get this done. No one else did. The only other club even vaguely in the running were City. It is clear that only the oil clubs could afford Messi during these Covid-impacted times.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,599
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10059 on: Today at 01:24:15 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:10:34 pm
Why clearly? You don't actually know what he thinks at all.

Maybe he thinks they offer him the 3rd best chance but the 25m a year wages after tax, the huge bonuses and the 25m sign on fee make up for that.

Yet many in this thread seem to think they do, and that his reason for joining PSG was only to do with money.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,965
  • YNWA
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10060 on: Today at 01:26:04 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:24:15 pm
Yet many in this thread seem to think they do, and that his reason for joining PSG was only to do with money.

I don't think anyone has said it's only, they have put together a squad of top names so of course are in with a chance, it just so happens they are paying way over what anyone else could.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,965
  • YNWA
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10061 on: Today at 01:30:06 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 01:23:48 pm
He is already taking a near 50% pay cut to join PSG. You seem to want him to take an additional pay cut on top of that. Why should he? Who decides what is an astronomical figure and what is not? If Liverpool/Bayern/Man Utd or any other club could believe they could make those revenues work and pay Messi a similar figure, they should have reached out to him and offered a deal. By all accounts, they did not. By all accounts, PSG made contact and pulled out all stops to get this done. No one else did. The only other club even vaguely in the running were City. It is clear that only the oil clubs could afford Messi during these Covid-impacted times.

Using the figure he was on at Barca, a figure which has crippled the largest club by revenue in the world over the last 5+ years, is prob not that wise. He wasn't getting near that deal anywhere, including at Barca which is why he was having to move in the first place.

So he was taking a pay cut wherever he went.

He then had options and chose to sell his soul to the Qatari despots.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,210
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10062 on: Today at 01:31:32 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:23:06 pm
Nothing is, but at least lets admit that he's sold his soul to the despot owners of PSG to do so.

Did he sell his soul though?  Isn't that a bit of hyperbole?  Do you really think that he had some sort of internal, moral, tug of war over what PSG owners do back in their home country?  There's a good chance that he probably doesn't know all the details.  I mean, he's going to go play with his buddy Neymar in Paris and is getting paid well for it.  Actually probably being underpaid considering he is still, by far, the best player in the world.  That, and where his family wanted to live, is probably all he thought about when making this decision. 

If you want to slate him for not having as high as a moral stance as you would like him to, I guess you have that right, but it's not up to you or me to set his moral compass in who he chooses to work for.

Logged

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,199
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10063 on: Today at 01:33:46 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:30:06 pm
Using the figure he was on at Barca, a figure which has crippled the largest club by revenue in the world over the last 5+ years, is prob not that wise. He wasn't getting near that deal anywhere, including at Barca which is why he was having to move in the first place.

So he was taking a pay cut wherever he went.

He then had options and chose to sell his soul to the Qatari despots.

Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:31:32 pm
Did he sell his soul though?  Isn't that a bit of hyperbole?  Do you really think that he had some sort of internal, moral, tug of war over what PSG owners do back in their home country?  There's a good chance that he probably doesn't know all the details.  I mean, he's going to go play with his buddy Neymar in Paris and is getting paid well for it.  Actually probably being underpaid considering he is still, by far, the best player in the world.  That, and where his family wanted to live, is probably all he thought about when making this decision. 

If you want to slate him for not having as high as a moral stance as you would like him to, I guess you have that right, but it's not up to you or me to set his moral compass in who he chooses to work for.



Suareznumber7 says it better than I ever could.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,903
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10064 on: Today at 01:34:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:36:40 pm
In your head.

 ;D Stuck in my head now.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,210
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10065 on: Today at 01:34:57 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:30:06 pm
Using the figure he was on at Barca, a figure which has crippled the largest club by revenue in the world over the last 5+ years, is prob not that wise. He wasn't getting near that deal anywhere, including at Barca which is why he was having to move in the first place.

So he was taking a pay cut wherever he went.

He then had options and chose to sell his soul to the Qatari despots.

Isn't it all the overpaid players and exorbitant transfer fees that have crippled Barcelona?  Griezmann, Coutinho, Dembele, Umtiti, Roberto, Pique all are getting paid way more then they should.  Messi has earned what he got paid by producing on the field.  Those guys have been shit and have made a ton of money doing it. 
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,965
  • YNWA
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10066 on: Today at 01:35:31 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:31:32 pm
Did he sell his soul though?  Isn't that a bit of hyperbole? 

Nope, it's not at all. The biggest name in football going to one of the biggest despot owned clubs for a huge wage is selling his soul.

Quote
Do you really think that he had some sort of internal, moral, tug of war over what PSG owners do back in their home country?  There's a good chance that he probably doesn't know all the details. 

Do you not think it's maybe his job to be informed about who he is working for? Who his "brand" is being associated with? Who is using his profile to sportswash their atrocities. Who he is effectively promoting to his (huge) personal fanbase?
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,210
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10067 on: Today at 01:37:13 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:35:31 pm
Nope, it's not at all. The biggest name in football going to one of the biggest despot owned clubs for a huge wage is selling his soul.

Do you not think it's maybe his job to be informed about who he is working for? Who his "brand" is being associated with? Who is using his profile to sportswash their atrocities. Who he is effectively promoting to his (huge) personal fanbase?

And what percentage of his fanbase are going to stop being his fan because he's gone to play for PSG?  My guess is that the vast, vast, majority don't really care and will still watch him play because he's the best at what he does. 
Logged

Online Gegenpresser101

  • 8 posts in, could be RAWKs greatest ever contributor. 248 posts in, the jury's still out......
  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10068 on: Today at 01:37:40 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:23:06 pm
Nothing is, but at least lets admit that he's sold his soul to the despot owners of PSG to do so.
I don't think getting paid a high salary is equivalent to selling your soul. It's not like he's committing any crimes like being an assassin or something to get that money. He's just playing football.

Looking at it from Messi's point of view, I want a nice place to live for my family, where I can have a good chance of winning the European Cup, and earn what I'm worth: That pretty much leaves PSG as the only option.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,965
  • YNWA
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10069 on: Today at 01:39:06 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:37:13 pm
And what percentage of his fanbase are going to stop being his fan because he's gone to play for PSG?  My guess is that the vast, vast, majority don't really care and will still watch him play because he's the best at what he does.

aka sportswashing.
Logged

Online The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,488
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10070 on: Today at 01:41:32 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:30:06 pm
Using the figure he was on at Barca, a figure which has crippled the largest club by revenue in the world over the last 5+ years, is prob not that wise. He wasn't getting near that deal anywhere, including at Barca which is why he was having to move in the first place.

So he was taking a pay cut wherever he went.

He then had options and chose to sell his soul to the Qatari despots.

Not aimed at you, but I'd offer to take a pay cut if I already knew specific country's contract law precluded me from taking said pay cut. Why would I do this? Because it makes me look sexy and altruistic while I swan off to light my cigars with Qatari 50's. The idea that his legal advisors wouldn't have known about the contractual limitations is ridiculous...
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,210
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10071 on: Today at 01:41:50 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:39:06 pm
aka sportswashing.

And?  How many people in the world are going to stop watching Messi play because he plays for PSG and because their owners are despicable humans?  I'd bet a tiny, tiny, fraction of football fans around the world. 
Logged

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,199
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10072 on: Today at 01:42:32 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:35:31 pm
Nope, it's not at all. The biggest name in football going to one of the biggest despot owned clubs for a huge wage is selling his soul.

Do you not think it's maybe his job to be informed about who he is working for? Who his "brand" is being associated with? Who is using his profile to sportswash their atrocities. Who he is effectively promoting to his (huge) personal fanbase?


It may well be but Qatar's atrocities are much less well-known outside of wealthy first-world countries. I doubt most South Americans know much about Qatar its non-existent labour laws. The issue evokes much more anger in the West than it does even in the home countries of those being abused from what I can tell.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,965
  • YNWA
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10073 on: Today at 01:43:20 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:41:50 pm
And?  How many people in the world are going to stop watching Messi play because he plays for PSG and because their owners are despicable humans?  I'd bet a tiny, tiny, fraction of football fans around the world.

So you're all good with sportswashing then?
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,965
  • YNWA
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10074 on: Today at 01:44:35 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 01:42:32 pm
It may well be but Qatar's atrocities are much less well-known outside of wealthy first-world countries. I doubt most South Americans know much about Qatar its non-existent labour laws. The issue evokes much more anger in the West than it does even in the home countries of those being abused from what I can tell.

I'm not sure ignorance is a defence. Especially not when Messi likely has a team of people around him who will be well aware of the intentions of PSG's Qatari owners.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,919
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10075 on: Today at 01:46:54 pm »
£1 million per week as a salary, in what world can that possibly be OK?
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,140
  • Truthiness
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10076 on: Today at 01:47:28 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:35:31 pm
Nope, it's not at all. The biggest name in football going to one of the biggest despot owned clubs for a huge wage is selling his soul.


It's perfectly fine to have that opinion.  But I wonder is there *any* top class footballer who would turn down PSG/City on morality grounds? I can't think of any of the current elite who would.
Virgil turned down City cos he wanted to play for us/Klopp. If we didn't exist I'm sure he'd have joined them or Chelsea.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,210
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10077 on: Today at 01:48:54 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:43:20 pm
So you're all good with sportswashing then?

you're going all "AL" here with your last couple of posts.  Why change the goalposts. 

What I am, or am not, good with has nothing to do with the original question that you posed and you never answered my question about how many people that are fans of his are now going to stop watching him, or stop being a fan, because he has gone to PSG. 

Logged

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,199
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #10078 on: Today at 01:51:47 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:44:35 pm
I'm not sure ignorance is a defence. Especially not when Messi likely has a team of people around him who will be well aware of the intentions of PSG's Qatari owners.

He may well have an army of lawyers but Qatar's human rights violations may not be as high on the agenda for the best player in the world moving clubs after spending nearly 20 years at his previous club. I suspect the opportunity to play with his mates, some of whom happen to be among the best players in the world, live in a beautiful city, and take in the culture with his family is likely to have been higher on his thoughts rather than where the owners of the club made their money from or how they treat people back in their home countries.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.
Pages: 1 ... 247 248 249 250 251 [252]   Go Up
« previous next »
 