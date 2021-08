It's not being disingenuous at all. He literally could have picked any, as in every single club if he went to them and said I want to play for you, would have done all they could to sign him.



If he wants to narrow that list down with "can win the CL" then fine, I get that. That list of teams, with him in it, wouldn't be huge obviously, but it would 100% include clubs which are not owned by a despot.



Of course it is! He's clearly wanting to win, so why would the likes of Ajax [hypothetically] be an option when they have no chance of winning the CL? Clearly that's his main objective aside from earning the most money. So no you aren't going to go to any club in the world because not every club in the world is going to be a contender.There's a handful of clubs that are not owned by mobsters or corrupt governments, 3 of them, that he could have potentially joined. When you factor other things i.e the city he's going and the players he's playing with, the list is even shorter.He went for an obscene amount of money and the chance to win the CL as he's got Mbappe and Neymar up front, and the last time he had the same level of talent up front, he won it with Barca.