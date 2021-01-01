Going to PSG doesn't prevent him from going to Newell's Old Boys afterwards. He can still finish his career there. Why on earth would he go there now, he's still comfortably the best player in the world it would be insane to give up his chance at achieving things in European football just because people don't like PSG. There's a world cup coming up that he will want to win, is he really going to be prepared for that playing in Argentina? As bad as Ligue 1 is, it's better than that. He wanted to stay at Barca despite the fact that they were clearly a poor side last season and only getting worse. Even without his wages they're fucked. Whilst his colossal wages are part of the reason they're fucked, they're not the only reason. The club is one of the worst run in the world.



I think it's completely depressing to see this happen. Not because I think they're going to be unstoppable, just seems a miserable reflection of where football is at. One of the largest clubs in the world could be so poorly run that they lose their talisman who wanted to stay. Not that I have sympathy for any of the parties involved, more the state of football.



Fans of PSG and City think that other fans hate them because they're jealous. The reality is their constant fee and wage inflation causes other clubs to seek to raise more revenue to compete. They can only do this through commercial deals (not that lucrative for smaller clubs), raising ticket prices or from increased TV rights deals the latter two the fans end up paying for. An oil rich nation state's PR campaign is contributing to the pricing out of the very fans who made the game what it is. That's why people hate them.



Well, that and the fact that they are owned by human-rights abusing regimes - that is rather a key part of my disdain for PSG and City. I agree though, it's a terrible reflection of where football is at that the best player in the world has gone to a relatively minor league because one of the biggest clubs in the world in a top league has been allowed to be run into the ground (and largely, ironically, in an attempt to keep Messi happy). And they won't be the last. Until there is some actual meaningful financial regulation of clubs, others will chase PSG and City harder and harder, but with no possibility of ever matching their spending power, and it will end in calamity.