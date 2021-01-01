« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 245 246 247 248 249 [250]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lionel Messi  (Read 726571 times)

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,734
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9960 on: Today at 10:23:41 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:23:03 am
He could have challenged himself and gone to play for Wigan on £1k a week and see if he could get them back to the Premier League in two years.

Genuinely don't know if you're serious or not, such is the state of this thread.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,779
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9961 on: Today at 10:25:52 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:20:03 am
How is he a mercenary? He offered to take a pay cut, if La Liga sanctioned it he would be playing for less money than he could get elsewhere, I doubt many athletes with his talents would do the same job for less money.

There was one club who could realistically afford him this season, and it was PSG, so he went there.

I dont actually understand what he was meant to do here?

It was a 5 year contract rather than a 2 year, not a 50% pay cut in reality.

Is this pointing out his squad no or salary?

Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,255
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9962 on: Today at 10:26:10 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:23:41 am
Genuinely don't know if you're serious or not, such is the state of this thread.

Scary isn't it?

There's genuinely people talking about someone who is still the best player in the world moving to a middling Argentine team, because reasons. Of course going to PSG is a bit shithousey but again I'm not sure there were really any options.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,734
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9963 on: Today at 10:27:59 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:25:52 am
It was a 5 year contract rather than a 2 year, not a 50% pay cut in reality.

Is this pointing out his squad no or salary?


So he was going to earn the same amount of money in 5 years as he used to earn in 2 years is what you're saying?

That's the definition of a pay cut if so.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9964 on: Today at 10:29:38 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:20:03 am


I dont actually understand what he was meant to do here?

Sign an extension anytime in the past 2yrs,he instead played the Club like a fiddle.

Be fun when Ramos ends him in training.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9965 on: Today at 10:29:53 am »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Today at 10:08:30 am
Going to PSG doesn't prevent him from going to Newell's Old Boys afterwards. He can still finish his career there. Why on earth would he go there now, he's still comfortably the best player in the world it would be insane to give up his chance at achieving things in European football just because people don't like PSG. There's a world cup coming up that he will want to win, is he really going to be prepared for that playing in Argentina? As bad as Ligue 1 is, it's better than that. He wanted to stay at Barca despite the fact that they were clearly a poor side last season and only getting worse. Even without his wages they're fucked. Whilst his colossal wages are part of the reason they're fucked, they're not the only reason. The club is one of the worst run in the world.

I think it's completely depressing to see this happen. Not because I think they're going to be unstoppable, just seems a miserable reflection of where football is at. One of the largest clubs in the world could be so poorly run that they lose their talisman who wanted to stay. Not that I have sympathy for any of the parties involved, more the state of football.

Fans of PSG and City think that other fans hate them because they're jealous. The reality is their constant fee and wage inflation causes other clubs to seek to raise more revenue to compete. They can only do this through commercial deals (not that lucrative for smaller clubs), raising ticket prices or from increased TV rights deals the latter two the fans end up paying for. An oil rich nation state's PR campaign is contributing to the pricing out of the very fans who made the game what it is. That's why people hate them.


Well, that and the fact that they are owned by human-rights abusing regimes - that is rather a key part of my disdain for PSG and City. I agree though, it's a terrible reflection of where football is at that the best player in the world has gone to a relatively minor league because one of the biggest clubs in the world in a top league has been allowed to be run into the ground (and largely, ironically, in an attempt to keep Messi happy). And they won't be the last. Until there is some actual meaningful financial regulation of clubs, others will chase PSG and City harder and harder, but with no possibility of ever matching their spending power, and it will end in calamity.
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,734
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9966 on: Today at 10:39:22 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:29:38 am
Sign an extension anytime in the past 2yrs,he instead played the Club like a fiddle.

Be fun when Ramos ends him in training.

He didn't want to sign an extension at those times though, or he would like he has in the past?

The club is a fucking shambles - He doesn't owe them anything if he doesn't want too, and even then, the fact he was willing to take a pay cut and basically end all hopes of winning another European Cup before retirement shows he isn't a mercenary. Because lets be honest they were not coming close to winning it with or without Messi.



Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,255
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9967 on: Today at 10:42:03 am »
When talking about the evils of PSG and City, it's become almost a casual disregard of Chelsea's place in all this. Make no mistake, they offered Messi a deal. All 3 clubs are a stain on football.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,596
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9968 on: Today at 10:43:37 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:20:03 am
How is he a mercenary? He offered to take a pay cut, if La Liga sanctioned it he would be playing for less money than he could get elsewhere, I doubt many athletes with his talents would do the same job for less money.

There was one club who could realistically afford him this season, and it was PSG, so he went there.

I dont actually understand what he was meant to do here?

You're fighting a losing battle. They've all made their mind up that the sole reason for him leaving is he wanted a million a week. Despite the fact he wanted to stay at Barca for less than half of that but couldn't.
They're like Brexiteers and anti-vaxxers. Literally no talking sense to them.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9969 on: Today at 10:43:59 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:39:22 am
He didn't want to sign an extension at those times though, or he would like he has in the past?

The club is a fucking shambles - He doesn't owe them anything if he doesn't want too, and even then, the fact he was willing to take a pay cut and basically end all hopes of winning another European Cup before retirement shows he isn't a mercenary. Because lets be honest they were not coming close to winning it with or without Messi.

So he lied throughout the year and then all through the summer.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,238
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Lionel Messi
« Reply #9970 on: Today at 10:46:02 am »
Laughable that people expect one of the best sportsmen of all time (arguably still the best in the world) to play for free.

Tiger Woods is worth nearly a billion. Federer and Lebron half a billion. Why does nobody have a go at them for earning all that money? Why wouldn't Messi (and Ronaldo) earn in comparison to them, as the best in the global game?

https://sportsnaut.com/tiger-woods-lebron-among-closest-1-billion-net-worth/
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 245 246 247 248 249 [250]   Go Up
« previous next »
 