I get what you're saying, but I disagree somewhat. Messi must have realised himself that the financial situation at Barcelona was unsustainable, so at some point does it not become a conscious choice to rinse the club?



I understand that he might have spoken out at points in the past, but ultimately actions speak louder than words. He could have affirmed his loyalty by not taking a half billion euro contract last time, for example, best player in the world or not.



Is it not more of an issue for the previous board to give him such numbers more than him taking it? He was on a lot, but that was signed pre-covid I believe and also Messi generated a lot of income for the club.To be honest even if he got the massive salary, Barcelona made a lot more money having him during the years, not to mention how many trophies he won for the club.They were mismanaged and Messi is a winner who wanted to compete, to win CL trophies because I do believe he wanted Barcelona to win all everytime and honestly they could. The trio of Suarez, Neymar and him was supposed to play for a lot longer than they did.They managed to somehow give Neymar "only" 200 mil release clause and later got rid of his best friend in Suarez (because he was old) who then won La Liga... Then they signed Aguero who is almost same ageThey bought so many players during last years without any concept and give them big salaries...Thankfully they also panic when selling Neymar and buying Coutinho to our gain, but I think he saw that the club is on a bad path with these transfers...It was meant to change with Laporta who was the president when he made his debut, but things got to a point where there is no way for him to stay now.Previous Barcelona board f+++ed up badly. Then there came Oil clubs and covid....