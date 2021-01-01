« previous next »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:06:07 am
He wasn't prepared to sign,he had 12 months to sign and didn't.


He is a liar who is now looking to cash in on the blood money,that makes him both a liar and a twat.Any player who signs for one of those fucking clubs is a twat and I do mean any.



This.

The tears at the press conference were a joke. "Wah-wah, I love Barcelona and so don't want to leave, but they can only offer me [x-million] a year now, and despite raking in about a billion Euros during my time there, I couldn't possibly survive on that pittance"

It's pure greed.

And it was pure greed that led to him being convicted for being a dirty, tax-dodging scumbag.

How much money does a person fucking need?

If he's solely motivated by amassing even more of a fortune that he'll never be able to spend, then at least have the balls to be open about it, instead of whimpering at a press conference like a fucking baby.

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:02:16 am
But why the importance on those figures in deciding who wins it? I get he's a fucking fantastic player, and he's probably more than deserved all of the Balon d'Ors he has won, but I do think is vastly over awards attacking players for what they bring to a side and ignores the importance of contributions from defenders (and keepers).

It's natural there'll always be a subconscious bias towards attacking players, as the game is about scoring more than your opponent. 
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:53:32 am
I mean it would be pretty idiotic to only include goals / play making in the decision making.

Sure, if you mean it from the point of not being inclusive of defensive players. But in terms of Messi's attacking peers, it's the gap between him and the rest is the thing that stands out. Imagine if KDB had a 40 goal year whilst getting 20 assists as he usually does and carrying the lion's share of his team's creative duties. It would be insane, by far the greatest individual season we've seen in the PL era, at least. And then realise that Messi has been doing that pretty consistently for the last x seasons. Like I have to make up a fictional season by the current best player in PL and make him a way better player to compare him to Messi.
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 01:43:40 am
to be fair he made them millions during his career already and basically his era is the best one in the club's history.

He deserves everything and also he IS the best-ever player for almost 15 years now constantly...

most probably there will never be anyone like him ever again in world football.

edit: Not his fault that the club was spending crazy money for not-so-great players and gave all very high salaries...

I get what you're saying, but I disagree somewhat. Messi must have realised himself that the financial situation at Barcelona was unsustainable, so at some point does it not become a conscious choice to rinse the club?

I understand that he might have spoken out at points in the past, but ultimately actions speak louder than words. He could have affirmed his loyalty by not taking a half billion euro contract last time, for example, best player in the world or not.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:02:16 am
But why the importance on those figures in deciding who wins it? I get he's a fucking fantastic player, and he's probably more than deserved all of the Balon d'Ors he has won, but I do think is vastly over awards attacking players for what they bring to a side and ignores the importance of contributions from defenders (and keepers).

for that you would need to have an individual award for all positions etc.. since there were amazing performances by defenders and keepers going unnoticed, which is unfair to them.

Football is not just about attackers and goalscorers and therefore individual awards are IMO pointless to describe how good a player is actually.

Messi however is magic, he is the player people pay tickets to see play and that counts for many. There are players who are great, legendary...but there will be people still talking about Messi in 100 and more years.
