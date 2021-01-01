The law (and especially Spanish Law) is an excuse.

Powerful people can do what they want.



If Messi really wanted to, if La Liga wanted to and if Barcelona wanted to, they would have found a way.

I am not even an expert in the law, tax, rules etc, but

- 50% wages but personal investment in Barcelona FC(e.g. via his foundation or whatever) to enable the club to afford his own + his friends wages (Aguero et al) so everyone is registered

- Appeal to all the highest paid players (Griezman et al) to lower their wages voluntarily, by serving and leading by example and lowering his own wages. Maybe with some committment from Barcelona to commit X to charity or good causes like development of football in Catalonio over next 20 years etc.

A number of creative ways possible when you have the best player in the world, huge amounts of TV money, a PE fund and all their combined money invested in financial, tax, and legal wizards on retainer.

If they all really wanted to, they would have.

But maybe they just dont. Or at least, cant be bothered enough to try any further, after years of trying to.



Would rather pocket the cash from Quatari Govt, Lionel.

Which is fine.

Just dont do ridiculous emotional press conferences, dont feign, dont be dishonest.

,,,,Don´t cry for me, Argentina!



Lol You must be Saul Goodman in disguise?