That ridiculous best player award in the 2014 WC has to be his worst ever accolade. More than this one for sure.



I get where you are coming from. Many will feel he did not deserve that.But that award was not completely unwarranted, because statistically he WAS the best player of the tournament. Was superb during the group stages - motm in all 3 games. In the knockouts, though he did not score, iirc he was motm in the second round and had decent ratings in the semi final. Was poor in the quarter. In the final he has somewhat decent stats, though people expected him to do something and hence perception is that he head a poor final. Overall in a technical, stat based analysis for the whole tourney it was not too wrong to award him.