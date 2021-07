That ridiculous best player award in the 2014 WC has to be his worst ever accolade. More than this one for sure.



He's always struggled in Argentina's finals, the pressure gets to him because he's always done well in the tournament. The two Chile finals finished 0-0 and he was peripheral (although well shackled by Chile). The second final he then missed a pen in the shootout. The Germany World Cup final they lost 1-0 and he missed a great chance at 0-0. He did however set up good chances in those finals at 0-0 that forwards missed (usually Higuain).In 2014 he wasn't even the best Argentina player. Mascherano dragged them to that final. Their knockout matches finished 1-0 (after extra time), 1-0, 0-0 and 0-1. Messi didn't score in any of them.