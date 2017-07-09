« previous next »
feels about 5 years too late. guess it could be good!
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on September 30, 2022, 04:30:17 pm
Six seasons... and a movie.

https://variety.com/2022/tv/news/community-movie-peacock-dan-harmon-joel-mchale-1235389233/

Most of the original cast coming back, although they've not confirmed Troy or Shirley (or Pierce)
I doubt they'll convince Pierce/maybe not even want him, but hopefully the other two are game.

Feel Glover is pretty pretentious and might think it doesn't fit his new persona he's gone for
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on September 30, 2022, 09:32:34 pm
Yeeeees. Great news!

Fingers crossed for Troy and Shirley, really wouldn't be the same without them.

Didnt appreciate they werent in the final season either. I used to love Community, but think I gave up on it during Season 4. The second season is phenomenal though.
Quote from: Classycara on October  1, 2022, 08:08:05 am
I doubt they'll convince Pierce/maybe not even want him, but hopefully the other two are game.

Feel Glover is pretty pretentious and might think it doesn't fit his new persona he's gone for

Glover is confirmed.

Would love to have Pierce but there are so many burnt bridges there.
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 02:40:38 am
Glover is confirmed.

Great news! He was by far the biggest miss when it started to go downhill. His relationship with Abed was fundamental to the show.
