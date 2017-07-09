Six seasons... and a movie.https://variety.com/2022/tv/news/community-movie-peacock-dan-harmon-joel-mchale-1235389233/Most of the original cast coming back, although they've not confirmed Troy or Shirley (or Pierce)
Yeeeees. Great news! Fingers crossed for Troy and Shirley, really wouldn't be the same without them.
I doubt they'll convince Pierce/maybe not even want him, but hopefully the other two are game. Feel Glover is pretty pretentious and might think it doesn't fit his new persona he's gone for
Glover is confirmed.
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.5]