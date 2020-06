Sounds like there could still be a movie.But I see no great value in letting the cast 'explore their awesome careers' - I'm pretty sure none of them except Ken Jeong, Donald Glover and Alison Brie will ever top their roles in Community. There's a lot of love for the show that's kept it alive for the last 3 seasons, but I don't know whether it has the cult support of say, Arrested Development, to keep interest in a movie 4 or 5 years down the track. At least, I know my interest would have waned substantially anyway.I'm barely interested in a Party Down movie now, and I have a bit more attachment to that show than to Community. Community was light, clever and fun. I'd be happy to pick up an episode (seasons 1-3, 5) and watch it at anytime. But I won't be clammering to see the gang reunited if it doesn't happen soon. Heck, I'm not sure if I'll even remember who the season 6 replacements for the study group are by next year.