The RAWK Football Coaching Circle

Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
Reply #880 on: October 14, 2021, 02:27:57 pm
Afternoon everyone.

I don't particularly think this is the right thread, but I know you're a wise bunch.

I'm just looking for a bit of guidance in relation to my youngest son (and this might hopefully resonate a bit with others). He's only 7 but he's quite talented at football. He's kind of on the cusp of academy level and has had scouts from 3-4 decent teams watching. It doesn't go much further and at informal trials he's quite shy and plays within himself a little.

Since he's moved up to U8 he's again playing really well but nobody watches him any more (he's unaware but as i'm his coach the scouts introduce themselves). I've joked to his mum that he's too old.

Look, I know this will sound like a weird pushy parent but I'd like to think we're not. We're not forcing to go to anything, he's just football obsessed at the moment. He does 2-3 other sports that he also enjoys. I also think he's too young for an academy system and have actively held him back in the past. I am mindful of not giving him opportunities though.

I realise I've not got to my point yet, but do you lot have any advice of what I should be doing? It's a bit alien to me. My thought was just to let him play with his mates and what will happen will happen. There's just a niggle that as a parent I should be doing more.
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
Reply #881 on: October 14, 2021, 06:00:50 pm
Just keep let him play football as much as he enjoys.
Down here in the south west scouts aren't allowed approaching kids or parents, they have to make contact with the coach of the team he plays for.
If he's enjoying it, that's all that matters ultimately 😀
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
Reply #882 on: October 15, 2021, 08:40:39 am
Quote from: Joff on October 14, 2021, 06:00:50 pm
Just keep let him play football as much as he enjoys.
Down here in the south west scouts aren't allowed approaching kids or parents, they have to make contact with the coach of the team he plays for.
If he's enjoying it, that's all that matters ultimately 😀

Thank you!
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
Reply #883 on: October 16, 2021, 03:38:28 am
At 7 years old, help make sure his boots are tied and make sure he remembers which way he's shooting each half.

All you need to do at this age is help foster a love for the game and play with him as frequently as he wants to. There's absolutely no need to be pushing anything beyond that at this stage. As long as it's fun, he'll keep improving, and what happens down the line happens down the line.

Keep him playing other sports, too - multi-functional athleticism is a huge cornerstone in future athletic success and general health.

Let him be a kid, make it fun, facilitate his learning in a non-pressure environment.
If he's still keen to play and learn in 12 months time, you've done your job... then repeat.
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
Reply #884 on: October 17, 2021, 09:09:31 pm
Cheers Col.

Im fudging my way through this parenting lark, so just nice to get some outside help.
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
Reply #885 on: October 20, 2021, 12:39:23 pm
Its amazing to me that scouts are watching U7 and U8 games.

What ages do the professional teams have academy programs that kids are getting inducted into in England ?.
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
Reply #886 on: October 20, 2021, 09:59:35 pm
They leave their junior teams at u9 but unofficially theyre there from 6-7yrs old.
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
Reply #887 on: December 17, 2021, 11:27:53 am
Got my son into a little winter coaching series run by a guy I used to play with. He is a full time coach and the difference having a qualified coach rather than me as an adult league Dad coaching him makes the biggest difference. Also he only has about 5 motivated kids instead of the mix of mostly no hopers in the Rec league makes a big difference.
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
Reply #888 on: December 18, 2021, 09:34:10 am
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 20, 2021, 12:39:23 pm
Its amazing to me that scouts are watching U7 and U8 games.

What ages do the professional teams have academy programs that kids are getting inducted into in England ?.

At one of my lads matches last season (U7's, now U8's this year), the was an Everton scout talking to the fella who runs all the teams under his soccer school, said to the fella, let me know when your U6's are playing and I'll come down.

Far too young to be getting picked up at that age!
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
Reply #889 on: March 17, 2022, 08:10:04 pm
My new step son was excited that his new middle school was getting ready for soccer. Problem was no one wanted to coach. So I took the job as no one else wanted it. I managed 6 practices before our first game last week. I have about 6 players who can really kick the ball and in training can score from the 18 yard line. I thought we were going to be great.

We werent.

Lost 4-0 and 9-0 so far. We have no experience at formations or practical passing at all. Feel quite overwhelmed as an amateur coach. Hard to know what to focus on as the games come thick and fast and cant commit to it 100% due to job, wife and other kids. All I feel is I can do my best this season and hopefully do better next season.
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
Reply #890 on: April 10, 2022, 07:40:56 pm
https://www.independencesoccer.club/hires-bill-urban-as-north-meck-youth-academy-director-for-boys-and-girls

A little smirky, on account of a 34 degree temperature and my wearing only a short-sleeved shirt... ;)
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
Reply #891 on: April 12, 2022, 01:59:38 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on April 10, 2022, 07:40:56 pm
https://www.independencesoccer.club/hires-bill-urban-as-north-meck-youth-academy-director-for-boys-and-girls

A little smirky, on account of a 34 degree temperature and my wearing only a short-sleeved shirt... ;)

Great stuff, Bill. Well in.

Forging a path for us bald coaches everywhere.
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
Reply #892 on: April 12, 2022, 02:31:09 pm
Quote from: Col on April 12, 2022, 01:59:38 pm
Great stuff, Bill. Well in.

Forging a path for us bald coaches everywhere.

Razors all round... :D

Edit: cutting-edge tactics, sharp tactical analysis, etc.
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
Reply #893 on: April 15, 2022, 07:13:32 pm
Col (Bill)

Congrats on the new position. Are you moving to Charlotte from your job in Atlanta ?.

Charlotte is only a couple of hours from me and I've wanted to watch big games in the soccer bar down there. Only been down so far to watch Liverpool at the big stadium play a couple of times and to get flights out. Also wanted to watch the new MLS team but the ticket prices seemed a bit high to me.
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
Reply #894 on: April 21, 2022, 09:28:22 pm
Evening gents.

Were moving up to u9 which moving from 5 a side to 7 a side. Do any of you learned fellows have any sessions that i could use to help the migration from one to another?
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
Reply #895 on: May 5, 2022, 09:27:26 pm
Quote from: richiedouglas on April 21, 2022, 09:28:22 pm
Evening gents.

Were moving up to u9 which moving from 5 a side to 7 a side. Do any of you learned fellows have any sessions that i could use to help the migration from one to another?

The team I coach are now u12's (u13 next season) so I've a bit of experience at moving through the formats.
Personally I wouldn't really change whatever you are doing now, try not to coach to win games but still focus on the fundamentals of ball work and confidence in possession etc.
I don't know what ability your team is but mine are slightly above mid ability and I found the development during under 9's and under 10's was massive, it's a great time to be coaching them.

Not sure if you use it but the FA bootroom has got some good sessions;

https://thebootroom.thefa.com/resources/sessions#
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
Reply #896 on: May 16, 2022, 05:39:56 pm
Quote from: rubber soul on May  5, 2022, 09:27:26 pm
The team I coach are now u12's (u13 next season) so I've a bit of experience at moving through the formats.
Personally I wouldn't really change whatever you are doing now, try not to coach to win games but still focus on the fundamentals of ball work and confidence in possession etc.
I don't know what ability your team is but mine are slightly above mid ability and I found the development during under 9's and under 10's was massive, it's a great time to be coaching them.

Not sure if you use it but the FA bootroom has got some good sessions;

https://thebootroom.thefa.com/resources/sessions#

There seem to be about 8 trillion billion youtube videos for coaching resources

i have downloaded Touchlight Soccer App as it has some simple free drills you can look through. I will probably subscribe when the season starts just to get more choice. It is laid out well and is simple to understand.
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
Reply #897 on: June 23, 2022, 09:50:08 am
Anyone gone over to the States to do footy coaching? Feel free to PM me. Thanks in advance.
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
Reply #898 on: September 20, 2022, 03:28:21 am
Our season has not started so well... lost 3 from 3 league games and our last goal was 45 shots ago.

We've got a much better team and squad than the past couple of years, but nothing is breaking for us in the final third. It feels like a team is due a bit of a hiding from us once we actually start scoring or get a bit of luck.

Here's an offside that was given against us at the weekend as our striker raced through... this is at 1-0 down and down to 10 after a red card, but still well in the game and creating chances.

Went on to lose 3-0...

Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
Reply #899 on: September 20, 2022, 11:56:30 am
Quote from: Col on September 20, 2022, 03:28:21 am
Our season has not started so well... lost 3 from 3 league games and our last goal was 45 shots ago.

We've got a much better team and squad than the past couple of years, but nothing is breaking for us in the final third. It feels like a team is due a bit of a hiding from us once we actually start scoring or get a bit of luck.

Here's an offside that was given against us at the weekend as our striker raced through... this is at 1-0 down and down to 10 after a red card, but still well in the game and creating chances.

Went on to lose 3-0...



Quite certain the linesman thought "Offsides!" raised the flag, then went home to watch more gridiron...

Edit: Or wait, is this high school soccer? The dreaded two-ref system?
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
Reply #900 on: September 21, 2022, 02:36:09 am
Quote from: afc turkish on September 20, 2022, 11:56:30 am
Quite certain the linesman thought "Offsides!" raised the flag, then went home to watch more gridiron...

Edit: Or wait, is this high school soccer? The dreaded two-ref system?

Haha no no, a college game. Somehow the linesman was two yards ahead of where he should have been, which was odd given the ball had been at the other end of the field for a good 30 seconds beforehand.
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
Reply #901 on: September 30, 2022, 03:52:38 pm
Quote from: Col on September 20, 2022, 03:28:21 am
Our season has not started so well... lost 3 from 3 league games and our last goal was 45 shots ago.

We've got a much better team and squad than the past couple of years, but nothing is breaking for us in the final third. It feels like a team is due a bit of a hiding from us once we actually start scoring or get a bit of luck.

Here's an offside that was given against us at the weekend as our striker raced through... this is at 1-0 down and down to 10 after a red card, but still well in the game and creating chances.

Went on to lose 3-0...



Looks like the player at half way had a 10 yard jump on the defender and would have been well away

bad lino

tough when nothing goes for you

my local community college is the only college for me within 40 miles. The girls team won last week. First win in over two years. Boys team is doing very well though.
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
Reply #902 on: October 24, 2022, 12:44:41 pm
Col and Turkish,

Gray was asking about about coaching in the US as a Brit. From what I know it is basically impossible other than something temporary. I had an Irish mate who came here to play at Community College, then was able to work as an assistant coach the next year and they gave him a free MBA and I think lodging. I'm not sure how he actually made money. Then he married a US citizen.

All the Brits I know here somewhat followed that path, came here on some temporary position then married someone here and stayed here. Or in my case, married three different US citizens (one at a time).

Can you add to that ??, I'm not in the coaching community and wonder if you could add anything to my understanding of how it works.
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
Reply #903 on: October 24, 2022, 01:47:52 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 24, 2022, 12:44:41 pm
Col and Turkish,

Gray was asking about about coaching in the US as a Brit. From what I know it is basically impossible other than something temporary. I had an Irish mate who came here to play at Community College, then was able to work as an assistant coach the next year and they gave him a free MBA and I think lodging. I'm not sure how he actually made money. Then he married a US citizen.

All the Brits I know here somewhat followed that path, came here on some temporary position then married someone here and stayed here. Or in my case, married three different US citizens (one at a time).

Can you add to that ??, I'm not in the coaching community and wonder if you could add anything to my understanding of how it works.

Col will be a better source as he went through "the process;" I did not.  ;D

But I've worked in youth soccer for more than thirty years. In this country, that means exposure to the expat Brit coaches.

The temp job leading to marriage to an Ami is tested, tried and true.  :D

Making a go of it without that marriage would be very difficult. I imagine you'd have to apply for citizenship which is a painfully drawn out legal process.

Wowing an american with your accent tremendously short cuts that process... ;)

Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
Reply #904 on: October 24, 2022, 04:11:36 pm
I believe it's getting harder and harder to get temporary working visas to come over and 'just' coach... there has been a big crackdown on the 9-month H2-B visas that all the typical soccer companies used to use to get foreign nationals in cheaply.

The student visa options can be good. Your buddy did well to find a place that would offer him a graduate assistant role. We currently have a Scottish girl as our grad assistant - the school covers the cost of her studying, and I believe that she has a 3-year study/work visa which will allow her to stick around afterwards and work as she pleases. We're one of a small number of schools in the country that offer that particular option apparently.

If anyone is looking at coming over to coach as more of a career path, I'd recommend looking at somewhere like UK International (disclaimer, I still do some work for them). What used to be a company that brought coaches over on the temporary work visas now has a partnership with the University of South Wales where coaches are full-time students for either 3 years (undergrad) or 2 years (masters). During each year, the coaches work in the US for ~9 months and do their coursework online, then have the winter period where I believe they have to attend in-person class to some level in Cardiff.

As for staying beyond that... it's the marriage thing! Trying to get somewhere to sponsor you for a green card through coaching is nigh on impossible, especially at an entry level.

Gotta put a ring on it at some point!

Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
Reply #905 on: October 24, 2022, 04:39:57 pm
Quote from: Col on October 24, 2022, 04:11:36 pm
I believe it's getting harder and harder to get temporary working visas to come over and 'just' coach... there has been a big crackdown on the 9-month H2-B visas that all the typical soccer companies used to use to get foreign nationals in cheaply.

The student visa options can be good. Your buddy did well to find a place that would offer him a graduate assistant role. We currently have a Scottish girl as our grad assistant - the school covers the cost of her studying, and I believe that she has a 3-year study/work visa which will allow her to stick around afterwards and work as she pleases. We're one of a small number of schools in the country that offer that particular option apparently.

If anyone is looking at coming over to coach as more of a career path, I'd recommend looking at somewhere like UK International (disclaimer, I still do some work for them). What used to be a company that brought coaches over on the temporary work visas now has a partnership with the University of South Wales where coaches are full-time students for either 3 years (undergrad) or 2 years (masters). During each year, the coaches work in the US for ~9 months and do their coursework online, then have the winter period where I believe they have to attend in-person class to some level in Cardiff.

As for staying beyond that... it's the marriage thing! Trying to get somewhere to sponsor you for a green card through coaching is nigh on impossible, especially at an entry level.

Gotta put a ring on it at some point!



If you like it, then you shoulda...
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
Reply #906 on: October 24, 2022, 08:23:42 pm
Thats about what I thought but thanks for confirming it. I think working in the States through soccer in anything other than a temporary capacity is pretty much impossible. Unless you put a ring on some lucky lady then all the rules change.
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
Reply #907 on: Today at 02:19:22 am
One of my buddies is currently the Inter Miami interim coach after Neville got fired.

Last year he was working with the U17s and U19s, and in a few weeks he could be coaching Messi.

Absolutely nuts ;D
