I believe it's getting harder and harder to get temporary working visas to come over and 'just' coach... there has been a big crackdown on the 9-month H2-B visas that all the typical soccer companies used to use to get foreign nationals in cheaply.



The student visa options can be good. Your buddy did well to find a place that would offer him a graduate assistant role. We currently have a Scottish girl as our grad assistant - the school covers the cost of her studying, and I believe that she has a 3-year study/work visa which will allow her to stick around afterwards and work as she pleases. We're one of a small number of schools in the country that offer that particular option apparently.



If anyone is looking at coming over to coach as more of a career path, I'd recommend looking at somewhere like UK International (disclaimer, I still do some work for them). What used to be a company that brought coaches over on the temporary work visas now has a partnership with the University of South Wales where coaches are full-time students for either 3 years (undergrad) or 2 years (masters). During each year, the coaches work in the US for ~9 months and do their coursework online, then have the winter period where I believe they have to attend in-person class to some level in Cardiff.



As for staying beyond that... it's the marriage thing! Trying to get somewhere to sponsor you for a green card through coaching is nigh on impossible, especially at an entry level.



Gotta put a ring on it at some point!



