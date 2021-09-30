« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle  (Read 94270 times)

Online Col

  • Shaves his tongue and shares makeup tips. May be a little camp.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,370
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #880 on: September 30, 2021, 03:05:54 pm »
Our game last night was bonkers. We put in our best performance of the season between the two penalty areas, and lost 4-0 to two corners, a long throw, and a mis-hit cross.

We did not get a single bit of luck - every mistake the other team made fell kindly for one of their players, as did every one we made.

We genuinely thought we had a good shot at winning the game even at 3-0 down with 20 left, that's how dominant we were.

You just have to laugh sometimes!
Logged
I don't have to sell my soul... he's already in me.

Offline richiedouglas

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,115
  • You feed beefburgers to swans!
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #881 on: October 14, 2021, 02:27:57 pm »
Afternoon everyone.

I don't particularly think this is the right thread, but I know you're a wise bunch.

I'm just looking for a bit of guidance in relation to my youngest son (and this might hopefully resonate a bit with others). He's only 7 but he's quite talented at football. He's kind of on the cusp of academy level and has had scouts from 3-4 decent teams watching. It doesn't go much further and at informal trials he's quite shy and plays within himself a little.

Since he's moved up to U8 he's again playing really well but nobody watches him any more (he's unaware but as i'm his coach the scouts introduce themselves). I've joked to his mum that he's too old.

Look, I know this will sound like a weird pushy parent but I'd like to think we're not. We're not forcing to go to anything, he's just football obsessed at the moment. He does 2-3 other sports that he also enjoys. I also think he's too young for an academy system and have actively held him back in the past. I am mindful of not giving him opportunities though.

I realise I've not got to my point yet, but do you lot have any advice of what I should be doing? It's a bit alien to me. My thought was just to let him play with his mates and what will happen will happen. There's just a niggle that as a parent I should be doing more.
Logged

Offline Joff

  • Nah.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,914
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #882 on: October 14, 2021, 06:00:50 pm »
Just keep let him play football as much as he enjoys.
Down here in the south west scouts aren't allowed approaching kids or parents, they have to make contact with the coach of the team he plays for.
If he's enjoying it, that's all that matters ultimately 😀
Logged
Nah.

Offline richiedouglas

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,115
  • You feed beefburgers to swans!
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #883 on: October 15, 2021, 08:40:39 am »
Quote from: Joff on October 14, 2021, 06:00:50 pm
Just keep let him play football as much as he enjoys.
Down here in the south west scouts aren't allowed approaching kids or parents, they have to make contact with the coach of the team he plays for.
If he's enjoying it, that's all that matters ultimately 😀

Thank you!
Logged

Online Col

  • Shaves his tongue and shares makeup tips. May be a little camp.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,370
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #884 on: October 16, 2021, 03:38:28 am »
At 7 years old, help make sure his boots are tied and make sure he remembers which way he's shooting each half.

All you need to do at this age is help foster a love for the game and play with him as frequently as he wants to. There's absolutely no need to be pushing anything beyond that at this stage. As long as it's fun, he'll keep improving, and what happens down the line happens down the line.

Keep him playing other sports, too - multi-functional athleticism is a huge cornerstone in future athletic success and general health.

Let him be a kid, make it fun, facilitate his learning in a non-pressure environment.
If he's still keen to play and learn in 12 months time, you've done your job... then repeat.
Logged
I don't have to sell my soul... he's already in me.

Offline richiedouglas

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,115
  • You feed beefburgers to swans!
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #885 on: October 17, 2021, 09:09:31 pm »
Cheers Col.

Im fudging my way through this parenting lark, so just nice to get some outside help.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,437
  • Never Forget
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #886 on: October 20, 2021, 12:39:23 pm »
Its amazing to me that scouts are watching U7 and U8 games.

What ages do the professional teams have academy programs that kids are getting inducted into in England ?.
Logged

Offline richiedouglas

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,115
  • You feed beefburgers to swans!
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #887 on: October 20, 2021, 09:59:35 pm »
They leave their junior teams at u9 but unofficially theyre there from 6-7yrs old.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,437
  • Never Forget
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #888 on: December 17, 2021, 11:27:53 am »
Got my son into a little winter coaching series run by a guy I used to play with. He is a full time coach and the difference having a qualified coach rather than me as an adult league Dad coaching him makes the biggest difference. Also he only has about 5 motivated kids instead of the mix of mostly no hopers in the Rec league makes a big difference.
Logged

Offline Spezialo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #889 on: December 18, 2021, 09:34:10 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 20, 2021, 12:39:23 pm
Its amazing to me that scouts are watching U7 and U8 games.

What ages do the professional teams have academy programs that kids are getting inducted into in England ?.

At one of my lads matches last season (U7's, now U8's this year), the was an Everton scout talking to the fella who runs all the teams under his soccer school, said to the fella, let me know when your U6's are playing and I'll come down.

Far too young to be getting picked up at that age!
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,437
  • Never Forget
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #890 on: March 17, 2022, 08:10:04 pm »
My new step son was excited that his new middle school was getting ready for soccer. Problem was no one wanted to coach. So I took the job as no one else wanted it. I managed 6 practices before our first game last week. I have about 6 players who can really kick the ball and in training can score from the 18 yard line. I thought we were going to be great.

We werent.

Lost 4-0 and 9-0 so far. We have no experience at formations or practical passing at all. Feel quite overwhelmed as an amateur coach. Hard to know what to focus on as the games come thick and fast and cant commit to it 100% due to job, wife and other kids. All I feel is I can do my best this season and hopefully do better next season.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,678
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #891 on: April 10, 2022, 07:40:56 pm »
https://www.independencesoccer.club/hires-bill-urban-as-north-meck-youth-academy-director-for-boys-and-girls

A little smirky, on account of a 34 degree temperature and my wearing only a short-sleeved shirt... ;)
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Col

  • Shaves his tongue and shares makeup tips. May be a little camp.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,370
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #892 on: April 12, 2022, 01:59:38 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on April 10, 2022, 07:40:56 pm
https://www.independencesoccer.club/hires-bill-urban-as-north-meck-youth-academy-director-for-boys-and-girls

A little smirky, on account of a 34 degree temperature and my wearing only a short-sleeved shirt... ;)

Great stuff, Bill. Well in.

Forging a path for us bald coaches everywhere.
Logged
I don't have to sell my soul... he's already in me.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,678
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #893 on: April 12, 2022, 02:31:09 pm »
Quote from: Col on April 12, 2022, 01:59:38 pm
Great stuff, Bill. Well in.

Forging a path for us bald coaches everywhere.

Razors all round... :D

Edit: cutting-edge tactics, sharp tactical analysis, etc.
« Last Edit: April 12, 2022, 02:47:36 pm by afc turkish »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,437
  • Never Forget
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #894 on: April 15, 2022, 07:13:32 pm »
Col (Bill)

Congrats on the new position. Are you moving to Charlotte from your job in Atlanta ?.

Charlotte is only a couple of hours from me and I've wanted to watch big games in the soccer bar down there. Only been down so far to watch Liverpool at the big stadium play a couple of times and to get flights out. Also wanted to watch the new MLS team but the ticket prices seemed a bit high to me.
Logged

Offline richiedouglas

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,115
  • You feed beefburgers to swans!
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #895 on: April 21, 2022, 09:28:22 pm »
Evening gents.

Were moving up to u9 which moving from 5 a side to 7 a side. Do any of you learned fellows have any sessions that i could use to help the migration from one to another?
Logged

Offline rubber soul

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #896 on: May 5, 2022, 09:27:26 pm »
Quote from: richiedouglas on April 21, 2022, 09:28:22 pm
Evening gents.

Were moving up to u9 which moving from 5 a side to 7 a side. Do any of you learned fellows have any sessions that i could use to help the migration from one to another?

The team I coach are now u12's (u13 next season) so I've a bit of experience at moving through the formats.
Personally I wouldn't really change whatever you are doing now, try not to coach to win games but still focus on the fundamentals of ball work and confidence in possession etc.
I don't know what ability your team is but mine are slightly above mid ability and I found the development during under 9's and under 10's was massive, it's a great time to be coaching them.

Not sure if you use it but the FA bootroom has got some good sessions;

https://thebootroom.thefa.com/resources/sessions#
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,437
  • Never Forget
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #897 on: May 16, 2022, 05:39:56 pm »
Quote from: rubber soul on May  5, 2022, 09:27:26 pm
The team I coach are now u12's (u13 next season) so I've a bit of experience at moving through the formats.
Personally I wouldn't really change whatever you are doing now, try not to coach to win games but still focus on the fundamentals of ball work and confidence in possession etc.
I don't know what ability your team is but mine are slightly above mid ability and I found the development during under 9's and under 10's was massive, it's a great time to be coaching them.

Not sure if you use it but the FA bootroom has got some good sessions;

https://thebootroom.thefa.com/resources/sessions#

There seem to be about 8 trillion billion youtube videos for coaching resources

i have downloaded Touchlight Soccer App as it has some simple free drills you can look through. I will probably subscribe when the season starts just to get more choice. It is laid out well and is simple to understand.
Logged

Offline gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,719
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #898 on: June 23, 2022, 09:50:08 am »
Anyone gone over to the States to do footy coaching? Feel free to PM me. Thanks in advance.
Logged

Online Col

  • Shaves his tongue and shares makeup tips. May be a little camp.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,370
Re: The RAWK Football Coaching Circle
« Reply #899 on: Today at 03:28:21 am »
Our season has not started so well... lost 3 from 3 league games and our last goal was 45 shots ago.

We've got a much better team and squad than the past couple of years, but nothing is breaking for us in the final third. It feels like a team is due a bit of a hiding from us once we actually start scoring or get a bit of luck.

Here's an offside that was given against us at the weekend as our striker raced through... this is at 1-0 down and down to 10 after a red card, but still well in the game and creating chances.

Went on to lose 3-0...

Logged
I don't have to sell my soul... he's already in me.
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Up
« previous next »
 