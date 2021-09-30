Afternoon everyone.



I don't particularly think this is the right thread, but I know you're a wise bunch.



I'm just looking for a bit of guidance in relation to my youngest son (and this might hopefully resonate a bit with others). He's only 7 but he's quite talented at football. He's kind of on the cusp of academy level and has had scouts from 3-4 decent teams watching. It doesn't go much further and at informal trials he's quite shy and plays within himself a little.



Since he's moved up to U8 he's again playing really well but nobody watches him any more (he's unaware but as i'm his coach the scouts introduce themselves). I've joked to his mum that he's too old.



Look, I know this will sound like a weird pushy parent but I'd like to think we're not. We're not forcing to go to anything, he's just football obsessed at the moment. He does 2-3 other sports that he also enjoys. I also think he's too young for an academy system and have actively held him back in the past. I am mindful of not giving him opportunities though.



I realise I've not got to my point yet, but do you lot have any advice of what I should be doing? It's a bit alien to me. My thought was just to let him play with his mates and what will happen will happen. There's just a niggle that as a parent I should be doing more.