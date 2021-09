I've had 3/4 jobs constantly over the past decade. It's exhausting. I'm getting a lot better at not putting myself into situations that cause me to burn out which makes life a bit easier but right now both my club and college are in pre-season so it's chaos. Wouldn't have it any other way*



*I would, I'd definitely take one of those full-time college head coach jobs that you speak of!



Is he a smart kid? Has he considered playing in college over here?



It's well worth looking into.



For a while my friend had all sorts going in. His break here professionally was assistant coach at some small unknown college here making peanuts. He did get to do his Masters for free and his wife didn't immediately get a job. I got to know him as the new DOC at my local kids club. Then he moves from the college to be the private school coach as well as being a teacher. As it was a private school he didnt need to be licensed as a teacher. Then he gets into the ODP program (40 miles away) and also assistant coaches one of the NPSL type sides (40 miles away the other way) then him and his wife become boarding school in house teachers at the local school so all their food and housing was free and his became a teacher there also. He also had some gig going where he would act as a middle man agent helping UK students get into soccer university player positions here and take a fee.Anyways, he seems better off now as he could ditch all these side gigs and focus on his one main job. I'm sure he will develop some other out of season gigs as his year progresses.Doing your job seems a total vocation and your previous comment about 'never having another free weekend' seems to sum it up for me.