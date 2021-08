Just read through this thread again. I used to be heavily involved in my local kids club on the board and refereeing and a bit of coach. Had several years out and am back to coaching my new 11 year old step son which we are both looking forward to.

Nice reading from Col and Turkish who are clearly state side. I had a brilliant Irish friend here who finally left my little town last year and got a mens div 2 head coach position. He had worked his ass off for about 10 years constantly taking courses, networking and just grinding out being an under appreciated coach. I was happy he finally got a decent job and stop juggling the about three jobs he had here.