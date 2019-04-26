GA was a big step up from DPL. Not yet at the overall level of ECNL, but it's legitimate tough competition.



Neither my 02/03 Navy nor my 05 Navy (Navy are our second teams) made Nationals, all our Gold teams did and two of our Navy teams did, Nationals in two weeks out in Oceanside. I'll be taking the 05s out for a Showcase as well.



Tryouts done, I have 09 Navy for next year, they look pretty damn tidy.

Have my 05s again for another year, focus for them will be getting recruited.



Sent one to UGA, one to Ga Southern, one to Truitt McConnell (small North Georgia school) and one to Rhodes in Tennessee from last year's 02/03s. Not bad for a club's second team.



This coming year looks like it will be a good one, virus permitting.



I forget, you up in the NE, or back out in Cali?



Still doing NPL teams?



NPL is vanishing in the SE, ECNL working it's brand-name black magic with the new ECNL-R leagues...



That's good. Glad the experience was appropriately competitive and the girls didn't miss out too much with the whole ECNL thing.What's the percentage of your kids in the top teams getting recruited in comparison to your second teams?I think maybe 3/4 of my second-team 05 players could end up playing in college, with the vast majority of top team players being able to also.With our 11v11 teams, our top teams in the age group (and second teams if they're strong enough) play in the EDP regional leagues not that NPL is essentially defunct, and our weaker second teams / third teams if we have them - we absorbed a lot of kids from a couple of local clubs that folded recently - play in in-state EDP leagues.Our placement with regards to our location in southern CT means our strongest teams can travel south to compete in NY and NJ, and the second teams travel north to compete in MA and RI where the competition is typically not as tough. The in-state leagues aren't super strong at the moment due to the dilution of the various league options but we still give the lower teams the same experience as the stronger ones.