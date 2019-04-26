How did the season shake out for you in the end, buddy?
GA was a big step up from DPL. Not yet at the overall level of ECNL, but it's legitimate tough competition.
Neither my 02/03 Navy nor my 05 Navy (Navy are our second teams) made Nationals, all our Gold teams did and two of our Navy teams did, Nationals in two weeks out in Oceanside. I'll be taking the 05s out for a Showcase as well.
Tryouts done, I have 09 Navy for next year, they look pretty damn tidy.
Have my 05s again for another year, focus for them will be getting recruited.
Sent one to UGA, one to Ga Southern, one to Truitt McConnell (small North Georgia school) and one to Rhodes in Tennessee from last year's 02/03s. Not bad for a club's second team.
This coming year looks like it will be a good one, virus permitting.
I forget, you up in the NE, or back out in Cali?
Still doing NPL teams?
NPL is vanishing in the SE, ECNL working it's brand-name black magic with the new ECNL-R leagues...