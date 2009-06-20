



Really, the UK is only interested in the c. 4,000 people and their sheep? Surely there's some strategic importance.

What's important about the Falklands? Drop the rhetoric that 'they want to be British' for a moment.

Why the interest in this part of the world?



Are there oil interests? A quick google search suggests 1.7billion barrels North of the Island.



So no doubt the UK are ready for the Border poll once the Nationalist population of Northern Ireland exceeds the Unionist population. Interesting times ahead.



Depends if you think the world is that simple, and all decisions boil down to "resources" or "no resources". The UK government was willing to negotiate on the islands sovreignty in the 1950s/60s/70s and was making primarily conciliatory moves towards Argentina. There was a garrison of 42 marines, with no air or naval bases, on an island inhabited by 3,500 sheep farmers and fishermen. Hardly screams "strategic importance". It's one of the reasons the Argentinian's throught they could get away with invading in the first place, as the British government had shown no signs that they held the islands in particular regard.Argentina ended that by invading. Once the invasion had happened, the fact the population wanted to be British became the primary issue. How could any subsequent British government think about handing over sovereignty against the populations wishes after having already beaten back an invasion by a dictatorial regime?Any resources that may or not be discovered there subsequently (which weren't known about in 1982) are incidental. Do you think Thatchers decision making process was, should I send an armada on the off chance that bilions of barrels of oil might be discovered here at some point in the future?