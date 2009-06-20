Argentinians just drink the Kool Aid in general, I think! Hero (or rather Saint) worship, nationalism, self-importance, and performative passion are all part of the parcel of being Argentinian. They are known for it throughout the Spanish-speaking world (fairly or unfairly). It's why their football fans are like they are.



It's also one of the reasons their politics is so messed up. Their most influential political "ideology" of the last 70 years, which helped land them in this mess, is essentially a form of populism that wildly veers from left-to-right, and draws upon nationalism and personality-worship as their guiding principals. But for that same reason, it is hard to draw straight correlations with other countries that have turned to the far right. Although some correlations can most certainly be made (mainly the country being a complete mess and crying out for change, with the far right stepping into that gap as the "change candidate").