« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: British and Argentina relations strained  (Read 23115 times)

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,533
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: British and Argentina relations strained
« Reply #280 on: November 21, 2023, 01:10:27 pm »
Argentinians just drink the Kool Aid in general, I think! Hero (or rather Saint) worship, nationalism, self-importance, and performative passion are all part of the parcel of being Argentinian. They are known for it throughout the Spanish-speaking world (fairly or unfairly). It's why their football fans are like they are.

It's also one of the reasons their politics is so messed up. Their most influential political "ideology" of the last 70 years, which helped land them in this mess, is essentially a form of populism that wildly veers from left-to-right, and draws upon nationalism and personality-worship as their guiding principals. But for that same reason, it is hard to draw straight correlations with other countries that have turned to the far right. Although some correlations can most certainly be made (mainly the country being a complete mess and crying out for change, with the far right stepping into that gap as the "change candidate").
« Last Edit: November 21, 2023, 01:52:33 pm by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,079
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: British and Argentina relations strained
« Reply #281 on: November 21, 2023, 02:02:06 pm »
Hearing the Peronist Party described as left-of-centre did make me double-take.

They were founded on lines not dissimilar to Mussolini-type fascism.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,232
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: British and Argentina relations strained
« Reply #282 on: November 21, 2023, 02:30:03 pm »
Somebody new and different. How bad could he be?

He looks an ageing Elmo Parsley with them sideboards.

Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: British and Argentina relations strained
« Reply #283 on: November 21, 2023, 02:38:11 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 21, 2023, 10:22:32 am
Very much a general point, but it's infuriating that, when 'the left' (when they genuinely were 'the left') would say "the system is broken, we want to smash it up and replace it with something much more fair and equal that will improve the lives of the many, at the expense of the privileged, super-wealthy few", 'the plebs' would turn their noses up and reject it.

Now, when egomaniac mavericks say "the system is broken, we want to smash it up and replace it with something that will destroy public services, cut taxes that the super-rich will most benefit from and thus increase wealth inequality, and curtail your personal freedoms!", 'the plebs' lap it up and go "you know, I think it's time for a change"

That's why I dislike using democracy to preach that everything is broken and we need a revolution. You and I aren't the only people who can vote. If people do believe everything is broken and we need a revolution, the revolution they choose might not be the one you had in mind. We saw this in 2016.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: British and Argentina relations strained
« Reply #284 on: November 21, 2023, 06:21:02 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on November 21, 2023, 02:30:03 pm
Somebody new and different. How bad could he be?

He looks an ageing Elmo Parsley with them sideboards.
OK. I'll bite. Wot!?
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,590
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: British and Argentina relations strained
« Reply #285 on: November 21, 2023, 06:26:47 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November 21, 2023, 06:21:02 pm
OK. I'll bite. Wot!?
Blue Sage shoes. 
A little less coriander


You must have heard of him?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: British and Argentina relations strained
« Reply #286 on: November 21, 2023, 09:18:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 21, 2023, 06:26:47 pm
Blue Sage shoes. 
A little less coriander

You must have heard of him?
Hmm. OK. I understand, but there is still something I'm missing here. ::) But no matter. :)
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,079
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: British and Argentina relations strained
« Reply #287 on: November 21, 2023, 09:20:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 21, 2023, 06:26:47 pm
Blue Sage shoes. 
A little less coriander


You must have heard of him?


 :wellin
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: British and Argentina relations strained
« Reply #288 on: November 21, 2023, 09:26:13 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 21, 2023, 09:20:46 pm

 :wellin
I don't really get it. I guess I'm all stuck up.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,374
  • Seis Veces
Re: British and Argentina relations strained
« Reply #289 on: Today at 05:45:42 pm »
Anyone else think Milei looks like Carm off The Bear or is it just me?
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: British and Argentina relations strained
« Reply #290 on: Today at 06:38:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 21, 2023, 06:26:47 pm
Blue Sage shoes. 
A little less coriander


You must have heard of him?

« Last Edit: Today at 06:40:52 pm by Kenny's Jacket »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 