Author Topic: The Irish Politics Thread.  (Read 593576 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6120 on: September 15, 2024, 03:49:57 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on September 15, 2024, 01:54:25 pm
That might be ok in Ireland but not in states I was referring to. In Saudi Arabia where criticism of government can get you thrown in jail, a tweet exposing the human rights abuses of the country would be illegal.  It would make it easier to crush dissent and jail people for sexuality or religious reasons.
Absolutely it is a problem when it comes to counties such as Saudi Arabia. And social media companies will need to decide if they wish to play ball. If they should go along with this, it might cause members from other countries to reconsider if they wish to participate. In reality, if, for example, Facebook played along with Saudi Arabia in such a scheme, Saudi critics would not use the platform (they would find alternatives). Though, the alternatives might not be as visible of course.

But I am talking about countries who do wish to control participation at the large social media websites. Some of them will have enough clout to force them to cooperate. Or, at least, when enough the  demand this, the social websites will have little choice but to play along.

I am not arguing for these changes - I am only trying game it out. It seems inevitable to me.
Offline thejbs

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6121 on: October 2, 2024, 08:53:18 am »
Was just chatting to an old school friend in Donegal about the mica thing. I had no idea the situation they were in. His house has to be rebuilt. The new house is estimated to be worth around 300k. He has around 400k in compensation to rebuild it. His first quote to demolish and rebuild a house thatll be worth 300k when completed just over 600k. Prices like that to demolish and rebuild are insane.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6122 on: October 2, 2024, 09:27:52 am »
Quote from: thejbs on October  2, 2024, 08:53:18 am
Was just chatting to an old school friend in Donegal about the mica thing. I had no idea the situation they were in. His house has to be rebuilt. The new house is estimated to be worth around 300k. He has around 400k in compensation to rebuild it. His first quote to demolish and rebuild a house thatll be worth 300k when completed just over €600k. Prices like that to demolish and rebuild are insane.

Firstly, I don't think most insurance companies have taken into consideration the current costs associated with construction. There's also the possibility that with a shortage of builders and the fact insurance companies are involved those available are looking to cash in.

Offline thejbs

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6123 on: October 2, 2024, 12:46:28 pm »
Apparently the costs to properly demolish the old house are astronomical as it has to be done to certain environmental standards. There's a dearth of builders at the moment. A few I know that are based in west Tyrone travel to Dublin to work as the money is lucrative. They're difficult to get for jobs closer to home.
Offline mickeydocs

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6124 on: October 8, 2024, 02:40:50 pm »
Online MBL?

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6125 on: October 9, 2024, 11:34:59 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on October  8, 2024, 02:40:50 pm
Outrageous yet no doubt will be muted on here https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/michael-d-higgins-unifil-idf-irish-two-b2624425.html


Seems to be far too many people on here backing and if not backing spouting the propaganda the far right government of Isreal put out whilst they enact genocide. I don't blame the mods for not wanting to handle what would be a shit show but I believe there should be a news thread at least.

Really disappointed in a lot of posters for their lack of empathy and common sense when it comes to this when normally they have sense on other topics like Ukraine etc.
Offline thejbs

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6126 on: October 9, 2024, 11:57:57 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on October  8, 2024, 02:40:50 pm
Outrageous yet no doubt will be muted on here https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/michael-d-higgins-unifil-idf-irish-two-b2624425.html

Utterly appalling. And this from a guy who advised the Trump administration on foreign policy:

Online BarryCrocker

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6127 on: October 10, 2024, 01:10:10 am »
Quote from: thejbs on October  9, 2024, 11:57:57 pm
Utterly appalling. And this from a guy who advised the Trump administration on foreign policy:



Should send a couple of ex-pats round to place to sort his opinion out.
Offline mickeydocs

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6128 on: October 10, 2024, 03:16:35 pm »
The IDF have now fired on UNIFIL. Italian soldiers have been shot at: https://www.rte.ie/news/middle-east/2024/1010/1474643-middle-east-blog/

Italy's defence minister has summoned the Israeli ambassador, according to a government source, after the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon said it had been hit by Israeli tank fire.

Earlier the UNIFIL force, which has some 10,000 peacekeepers in south Lebanon, said Israeli tank fire on its headquarters had wounded two members, as Israeli troops battle Hezbollah militants on the border between the two countries.

This is now directly related to Irish politics.
Offline QC

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6129 on: October 10, 2024, 08:18:08 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on October 10, 2024, 03:16:35 pm
The IDF have now fired on UNIFIL. Italian soldiers have been shot at: https://www.rte.ie/news/middle-east/2024/1010/1474643-middle-east-blog/

Italy's defence minister has summoned the Israeli ambassador, according to a government source, after the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon said it had been hit by Israeli tank fire.

Earlier the UNIFIL force, which has some 10,000 peacekeepers in south Lebanon, said Israeli tank fire on its headquarters had wounded two members, as Israeli troops battle Hezbollah militants on the border between the two countries.

This is now directly related to Irish politics.

But ultimately remains subject to American politics sadly. The Biden administration will continue to let them get away with it. Trump and Harris will likewise permit it.
Offline mickeydocs

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6130 on: October 10, 2024, 08:36:10 pm »
Quote from: QC on October 10, 2024, 08:18:08 pm
But ultimately remains subject to American politics sadly. The Biden administration will continue to let them get away with it. Trump and Harris will likewise permit it.

The US is really an empire of shame.
Offline Zlen

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6131 on: October 11, 2024, 09:56:38 am »
How fucking full of shit is Irish government? Honestly, in so many way I love living in this country, but in ten years here they haven't moved an inch forward on any major issue apart from abortion. So here comes the new budget and lo and behold, they are peppering it with 'vote for us' crowd pleasing measures without again doing one single meaningful long term measure to build something for the future. Just more 'planning' and fucking about. While rolling in money. How the fuck have they every built anything? They seem utterly incapable of taking strategic action.
Offline Ray K

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6132 on: October 19, 2024, 09:41:36 pm »
I've heard President Higgins is very ill and sadly may not be with us for much longer. He collapsed with a suspected stroke at Mary O'Rourke's funeral after having a series of mini-strokes earlier this year. Will obviously affect when the general election will be called.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6133 on: October 19, 2024, 10:19:56 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on October 19, 2024, 09:41:36 pm
I've heard President Higgins is very ill and sadly may not be with us for much longer. He collapsed with a suspected stroke at Mary O'Rourke's funeral after having a series of mini-strokes earlier this year. Will obviously affect when the general election will be called.

Sad news.

In other shit Irish political news, The Hutch is considering in the general election.

Offline TSC

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6134 on: October 19, 2024, 10:30:45 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on October 19, 2024, 09:41:36 pm
I've heard President Higgins is very ill and sadly may not be with us for much longer. He collapsed with a suspected stroke at Mary O'Rourke's funeral after having a series of mini-strokes earlier this year. Will obviously affect when the general election will be called.
Surprised he never retired some time ago.  Once you get to the stage  where things become overwhelming, just pack it in.
Offline darragh85

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6135 on: October 20, 2024, 02:10:51 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 19, 2024, 10:19:56 pm
Sad news.

In other shit Irish political news, The Hutch is considering in the general election.

He may as well. As honest as some of the trash we have at the moment if recent news stories are to be believed
Offline Ray K

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6136 on: November 23, 2024, 10:21:47 am »
Delighted that Nikita Hand got justice yesterday over that rapist Conor McGregor. And utterly terrible that the DPP felt that no criminal case was possible despite the overwhelming medical evidence against him.

He's always been a fucking scumbag, much like all his supporters. Two of whom broke into her house a few months ago, threatened her and stabbed her partner. He should be in prison now, along with the rest of his coke dealing criminal buddies.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6137 on: November 23, 2024, 11:11:38 am »
Quote from: Ray K on November 23, 2024, 10:21:47 am
Delighted that Nikita Hand got justice yesterday over that rapist Conor McGregor. And utterly terrible that the DPP felt that no criminal case was possible despite the overwhelming medical evidence against him.

He's always been a fucking scumbag, much like all his supporters. Two of whom broke into her house a few months ago, threatened her and stabbed her partner. He should be in prison now, along with the rest of his coke dealing criminal buddies.

250k is pocket change to him. Jake Paul and him throwing shit at each other on Twitter shows the class of both of them.

On another note you have Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch running for election to the Dáil in Dublin Central against Mary Lou McDonald the leader of Sinn Féin.

I know people are pissed with the major parties, especially when they waste 300k on a bike shed but electing one of the biggest criminals ever in Ireland is gold.

Offline fowlermagic

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6138 on: November 23, 2024, 12:35:13 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 23, 2024, 11:11:38 am
250k is pocket change to him. Jake Paul and him throwing shit at each other on Twitter shows the class of both of them.

On another note you have Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch running for election to the Dáil in Dublin Central against Mary Lou McDonald the leader of Sinn Féin.

I know people are pissed with the major parties, especially when they waste 300k on a bike shed but electing one of the biggest criminals ever in Ireland is gold.


I know its crazy a criminal like Mary can be the leader of one of our main parties 😉 kidding aside some of the shenanigans our politicians have pulled over the years would get the man on the street thrown in jail but our fine men and women in charge of the country get away with murder virtually.
Offline TSC

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6139 on: November 24, 2024, 10:36:49 am »
Online Libertine

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6140 on: November 29, 2024, 10:45:34 pm »
What a fucking mess. Turning into the Netherlands.....


Offline TSC

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6141 on: November 29, 2024, 10:49:04 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on November 29, 2024, 10:45:34 pm
What a fucking mess. Turning into the Netherlands.....




Meaning?  Cos a 3-way split (if accurate)?
Online Libertine

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6142 on: November 29, 2024, 10:52:05 pm »
Quote from: TSC on November 29, 2024, 10:49:04 pm
Meaning?  Cos a 3-way split (if accurate)?

Just so hard to put together a governing coalition. The vote is so fragmented.
Offline TSC

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6143 on: November 29, 2024, 10:57:50 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on November 29, 2024, 10:52:05 pm
Just so hard to put together a governing coalition. The vote is so fragmented.

Such are the vagaries of the electoral system.  Thought the SF vote was collapsing a month or so back but they appear to have recovered (based on the exit poll), but the count will tell on that.
Online Libertine

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6144 on: November 30, 2024, 09:41:26 am »
Quote from: TSC on November 29, 2024, 10:57:50 pm
Such are the vagaries of the electoral system.

Partly that of course. But the electoral system hasn't changed and stable two-party (and even occasional one-party) government was common until recently.

Politicians (and people voting for them) that continue to fragment into ever smaller parties (not to mention pointless independents) are to blame too.
Offline A Complete Flop

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6145 on: November 30, 2024, 05:16:29 pm »
Green party looking like they are going to get wiped out continuing a trend throughout Europe. I despair I really do.
Offline Zlen

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6146 on: November 30, 2024, 06:53:12 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on November 30, 2024, 05:16:29 pm
Green party looking like they are going to get wiped out continuing a trend throughout Europe. I despair I really do.

Why? They went with FFG and what did they achieve? Seems like the reckoning was coming for them moment they did that.
Offline A Complete Flop

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6147 on: November 30, 2024, 07:57:29 pm »
It's 15c today in Dublin and it's December tomorrow that's why.

Unless people start taking the climate crisis seriously the planet is fucked
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6148 on: Yesterday at 11:16:32 am »
So, it's looking like FF vs FG - makes a change.

It'll be more of the same, then - rising housing costs, etc.
Online Libertine

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6149 on: Yesterday at 12:39:42 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:16:32 am
So, it's looking like FF vs FG - makes a change.

It'll be more of the same, then - rising housing costs, etc.

What was the alternative? A hodge-podge coalition of "left" wing parties that don't come close to a majority anyway?


Final first preference results - exit poll undercalled FF and overestimated SF.

Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6150 on: Yesterday at 12:49:41 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 12:39:42 pm
What was the alternative? A hodge-podge coalition of "left" wing parties that don't come close to a majority anyway?


Final first preference results - exit poll undercalled FF and overestimated SF.



Like I said, it'll be more of the same stuff.  I'm sure people will be delighted and they will do great things.
Offline darragh85

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6151 on: Yesterday at 01:46:33 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on November 30, 2024, 07:57:29 pm
It's 15c today in Dublin and it's December tomorrow that's why.

Unless people start taking the climate crisis seriously the planet is fucked


Green agenda is crippling the average person. Maybe the mindset has changed. The whole approach has been a disaster with the burden of preventing the consequences of climate change being placed on the average worker while the powerful do fuck all about it. People are starting to realise that's it's futile if that's the approach. They want to have their cake and eat it. Whatever will be , will be. Enough isn't being done where it matters most.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6152 on: Yesterday at 11:58:03 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 01:46:33 pm

Green agenda is crippling the average person. Maybe the mindset has changed. The whole approach has been a disaster with the burden of preventing the consequences of climate change being placed on the average worker while the powerful do fuck all about it. People are starting to realise that's it's futile if that's the approach. They want to have their cake and eat it. Whatever will be , will be. Enough isn't being done where it matters most.

The environmental agenda falls very quickly down the list of concerns once cost of living pressures kick in. People start thing about solutions for stuff happening now rather than in the future.
Offline Ray K

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6153 on: Today at 09:00:08 am »
Thank God Gerry Hutch didn't get elected. Would have made us a laughing stock around the world. Media had a lot to answer for, portraying him as some sort of Robin Hood type instead of a murderous thug that he is.

Delighted that Stephen Donnelly lost his seat. He was in my class in college and he was always was an arrogant tosser.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6154 on: Today at 09:23:48 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:00:08 am
Thank God Gerry Hutch didn't get elected. Would have made us a laughing stock around the world. Media had a lot to answer for, portraying him as some sort of Robin Hood type instead of a murderous thug that he is.

Delighted that Stephen Donnelly lost his seat. He was in my class in college and he was always was an arrogant tosser.

Not just the Hutch. Lots of anti-immigration 'candidates' fell well short of making an impact.


https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/elections-2024/anti-immigration-candidates-failed-in-the-real-world-proving-online-support-is-no-guarantee-of-success-in-a-general-election/a626908427.html
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6155 on: Today at 11:08:28 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:23:48 am
Not just the Hutch. Lots of anti-immigration 'candidates' fell well short of making an impact.


https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/elections-2024/anti-immigration-candidates-failed-in-the-real-world-proving-online-support-is-no-guarantee-of-success-in-a-general-election/a626908427.html

Yes.  It was refreshing to see they didn't go down that rabbit hole.
Offline fowlermagic

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6156 on: Today at 02:05:40 pm »
What is the breakdown of the voters as saw the turnout was quite low? Surprised as I thought the young vote would be out in force
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6157 on: Today at 10:00:18 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:08:28 am
Yes.  It was refreshing to see they didn't go down that rabbit hole.

As the article mentioned I think people are 'ok' with these sort of candidates in local elections but wouldn't trust them with running the economy and controlling their lives.
