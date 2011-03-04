That might be ok in Ireland but not in states I was referring to. In Saudi Arabia where criticism of government can get you thrown in jail, a tweet exposing the human rights abuses of the country would be illegal. It would make it easier to crush dissent and jail people for sexuality or religious reasons.



Absolutely it is a problem when it comes to counties such as Saudi Arabia. And social media companies will need to decide if they wish to play ball. If they should go along with this, it might cause members from other countries to reconsider if they wish to participate. In reality, if, for example, Facebook played along with Saudi Arabia in such a scheme, Saudi critics would not use the platform (they would find alternatives). Though, the alternatives might not be as visible of course.But I am talking about countries who do wish to control participation at the large social media websites. Some of them will have enough clout to force them to cooperate. Or, at least, when enough the demand this, the social websites will have little choice but to play along.I am not arguing for these changes - I am only trying game it out. It seems inevitable to me.