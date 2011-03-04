Considering how many of us over the years have gone abroad to find a better life for ourselves and our families even though we still would have stayed at home if times were better, you would think we have a better attitude to those trying to do the same coming to our shores. Unfortunately there's a few, too many to be honest who have an inner fear/ hatred perhaps of immigrants who come to "our" land and feel threatened in some way. Saw it first in the States when Irish neighbourhoods felt other ethnicities were coming to take their jobs, moving into their parts of the cities but all that was happening was we were moving on and getting better paid jobs while other races were becoming the doormen, rubbish men etc. We didn't want to do that type of work anymore as thought we were above it. God knows why but the same shyte happened during the Celtic Tiger years where Eastern Europeans were assuming the roles in retail, hotel industry etc as again it was "below" some Irish. Definitely got a bit bitter when the shyte hit the fan and people were struggling financially after the crash and found out there was extra competition from immigrants for roles that now had locals wanting the jobs to keep their heads above water. I still remember one day when an African taxi driver pulled up outside the bus station and was greeted with monkey grunts and told to feck off as they didn't want him in the taxi rank. Absolutely disgusting behaviour which seems to be more prominent these days on our TVs with the immigrants protest marches. Might as well put swastikas on some of these people as they definitely would have been marching in support of Hitler if it was the 1930s again.