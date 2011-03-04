Yep, one thing you can say about the Irish diaspora -- they always made us envious in making the most of every opportunity presented to them in their new countries. Just like watching all those Irish-Australians and Irish-Americans cleaning up at the Olympics down the years -- "Ah yeah, but Ireland could be
winning medals racist too if we only had the good food and weather minorities to let us practise!"
On a happier note, I'm having a pint on the Northside of Dublin and I strolled past an awesome Hare Krisha float parade coming down O'Connell Street earlier on, a couple of thousand strong, giving it absolute flowery socks to the delight of all. Cautionary overtones unfortunately provided by the four-car and two-jockey Garda escort, but still a very welcome boost after seeing those gobshites making a show of themselves in Belfast.
Speaking of which, it probably needs to be clarified for the benefit of people randomly reading this thread that the plastic patriot punks of Coolock Says No who got paid to travel from Dublin and hold those Ivory Coast flags upside down beside the NI flags/Union Jacks are very much not a republican group by any stretch of the imagination -- as in, representative of any established strand of political republicanism. The very transparent intention of the whole filthy exercise was that the images would be picked up as a symbol of widespread, cross-community Belfast/Irish racism -- tricolour and Union Jack outside City Hall. Nope. The poison is certainly spreading, but the rabble got the reception they deserved when they took a wrong turn and ended up down towards the Ormeau. A lot of the spirit of that Bernadette Devlin quote still lingers there, and for the same reasons.
The hardcore Irish far right have hitched their wagon to British nationalism for a long time now and those joint flags are the images of their wet dreams and/or screensavers, but I wouldn't be surprised if the scales fall off the eyes of a good few less-committed fellow travellers elsewhere in Ireland after seeing them.