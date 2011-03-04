Poll

Author Topic: The Irish Politics Thread.  (Read 503173 times)

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6080 on: July 16, 2024, 09:55:17 am »
https://archive.ph/vKo2l

That bypasses the paywall from Barry's post

I understand the annoyance with the streams of asylum seekers, Irish people struggling to get by day to day and people come in and just get free benefits and accommodation, believe some were unvetted too.

Unfortunately some take it too far and are just outright racists, also protesting is fine but most use it as an excuse to act the hard man, wouldnt surprise me if some didnt even know why they were protesting.

I was born in Coolock, really some wonderful people there, the salt of the earth, some of my very best friends, but I am not blind or looking at it through rose tinted glasses, a lot of it and the surrounding areas are just pure scummy.

You could tell in school growing up with some they were destined for a life on the dole or behind bars.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6081 on: July 16, 2024, 12:03:14 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July 16, 2024, 02:50:36 am
For a country that casts its own people all over the world you get this.

All the idiots should be banned from entering any other country.

Totally disgraceful.
I left Ireland a number of years ago for reasons to do with a lack of tolerance.

My ex-wife has African heritage. My children regularly heard the worst insults imaginable.
I live in the UK now and although there have been incidents of abuse (there is no race, this is utter nonsense based off a pseudoscience) it is much less frequent. However I do live in an affluent University city so not entirely sure if this is the case elsewhere in the UK.
 
The Irish Government needs to implement a system of education that highlights tolerance and integration.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6082 on: July 16, 2024, 03:12:23 pm »
The role of online disinformation in these events is massive.
It manifested itself at the "protest" in the form of a fraud with a megaphone shouting that the government were going to amend article 39 of the constitution and be able to force you to house immigrants in your spare room....

Interesting to hear the nonsense spoken to a reporter on newstalk this morning. One girl stated that these events are happening all over the country and the mainstream media aren't reporting it. Missing the irony that she was speaking to the mainstream media and obviously oblivious to the fact that the media is constantly reporting it.  Just her use of the term mainstream media tells you she's in an online cult. Very difficult to counter.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6083 on: July 16, 2024, 04:17:22 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on July 16, 2024, 03:12:23 pm
The role of online disinformation in these events

Maybe same folk peddling anti-vaxx nonsense a few years ago.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cz5r118gprdo
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6084 on: July 16, 2024, 08:55:06 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on July 16, 2024, 12:03:14 pm
Totally disgraceful.
I left Ireland a number of years ago for reasons to do with a lack of tolerance.

My ex-wife has African heritage. My children regularly heard the worst insults imaginable.
I live in the UK now and although there have been incidents of abuse (there is no race, this is utter nonsense based off a pseudoscience) it is much less frequent. However I do live in an affluent University city so not entirely sure if this is the case elsewhere in the UK.
 
The Irish Government needs to implement a system of education that highlights tolerance and integration.

Ffs. That's bloody appalling to read.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6085 on: July 30, 2024, 06:13:41 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on July 16, 2024, 12:03:14 pm
Totally disgraceful.
I left Ireland a number of years ago for reasons to do with a lack of tolerance.

My ex-wife has African heritage. My children regularly heard the worst insults imaginable.
I live in the UK now and although there have been incidents of abuse (there is no race, this is utter nonsense based off a pseudoscience) it is much less frequent. However I do live in an affluent University city so not entirely sure if this is the case elsewhere in the UK.
 
The Irish Government needs to implement a system of education that highlights tolerance and integration.

Being white I dont experience this but it must have been bad for you to leave. Im not sure if Ireland (ROI) is worse than UK but nobody should experience racial abuse (or any abuse).
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6086 on: August 3, 2024, 11:27:58 pm »
Far right rats from Coolock causing havoc in Belfast today while siding with racist loyalist thugs. Absolutely shameful. Theres some really awful shit bubbling under the surface in Ireland right now.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6087 on: August 3, 2024, 11:30:00 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on July 30, 2024, 06:13:41 pm
Being white I dont experience this but it must have been bad for you to leave. Im not sure if Ireland (ROI) is worse than UK but nobody should experience racial abuse (or any abuse).

My brother in law used to get called a P*ki bastard when he lived in Derry.

Hes French.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6088 on: August 4, 2024, 12:24:05 am »
Quote from: thejbs on August  3, 2024, 11:27:58 pm
Far right rats from Coolock causing havoc in Belfast today while siding with racist loyalist thugs. Absolutely shameful. Theres some really awful shit bubbling under the surface in Ireland right now.

I love my country, but I'm so happy to not have to deal with the intolerance. Shallow, narrow minded, insecure arseholes.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6089 on: August 4, 2024, 05:52:12 am »
As a (white & european) immigrant to Ireland, worst insult Ive ever had was two scrotes on e-bike shouting at me You fucking Slovakian. 😂

I was simply walking with my dogs down Grand Canal, so I have no idea how they even knew I wasnt Irish. Some sixth sense I suppose.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6090 on: August 4, 2024, 07:09:09 am »
Quote from: thejbs on August  3, 2024, 11:27:58 pm
Far right rats from Coolock causing havoc in Belfast today while siding with racist loyalist thugs. Absolutely shameful. Theres some really awful shit bubbling under the surface in Ireland right now.

Nothing unites enemies more than having a common foe, as irrational as that is to average folk generally, certainly in this case.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6091 on: August 4, 2024, 09:47:45 am »
Quote from: TSC on August  4, 2024, 07:09:09 am
Nothing unites enemies more than having a common foe, as irrational as that is to average folk generally, certainly in this case.

Aye, but to call yourself an Irish patriot when stood beside that lot, is just incredible. It would be like BLM aligning with the proud boys.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6092 on: August 4, 2024, 10:01:24 am »
Considering how many of us over the years have gone abroad to find a better life for ourselves and our families even though we still would have stayed at home if times were better, you would think we have a better attitude to those trying to do the same coming to our shores. Unfortunately there's a few, too many to be honest who have an inner fear/ hatred perhaps of immigrants who come to "our" land and feel threatened in some way. Saw it first in the States when Irish neighbourhoods felt other ethnicities were coming to take their jobs, moving into their parts of the cities but all that was happening was we were moving on and getting better paid jobs while other races were becoming the doormen, rubbish men etc. We didn't want to do that type of work anymore as thought we were above it. God knows why but the same shyte happened during the Celtic Tiger years where Eastern Europeans were assuming the roles in retail, hotel industry etc as again it was "below" some Irish. Definitely got a bit bitter when the shyte hit the fan and people were struggling financially after the crash and found out there was extra competition from immigrants for roles that now had locals wanting the jobs to keep their heads above water. I still remember one day when an African taxi driver pulled up outside the bus station and was greeted with monkey grunts and told to feck off as they didn't want him in the taxi rank. Absolutely disgusting behaviour which seems to be more prominent these days on our TVs with the immigrants protest marches. Might as well put swastikas on some of these people as they definitely would have been marching in support of Hitler if it was the 1930s again.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6093 on: August 4, 2024, 10:25:09 am »
I'm British (born and bred in England), from Irish stock (both parents). The amount of bigotry (particularly towards black people) from the Irish has always been very evident to me. It is quite pervasive amongst Irish immigrants to the UK - certainly within my parent's generation. (I hasten to add though, not in the case of my parents). The irony being that when Irish immigrants of my parent's generation moved to the UK to look for work in the 60s, they would see signs stating: 'No Irish, no dogs, no blacks'. And historically, the Irish just might be the people most likely to become immigrants out of all European nationals.

Unfortunately, it is often the way that people under the boot look for someone else to place under their own boot.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6094 on: August 4, 2024, 12:47:32 pm »
I was not very long there until, like water, I found my own level. 'My people'  the people who knew about oppression, discrimination, prejudice, poverty and the frustration and despair that they produce  were not Irish Americans. They were black, Puerto Ricans, Chicanos. And those who were supposed to be 'my people', the Irish Americans who knew about English misrule and the Famine and supported the civil rights movement at home, and knew that Partition and England were the cause of the problem, looked and sounded to me like Orangemen. They said exactly the same things about blacks that the loyalists said about us at home. In New York I was given the key to the city by the mayor, an honor not to be sneezed at. I gave it to the Black Panthers.

Bernadette Devlin on being given the key to City of New York. 

This popped into my head while watching the riots.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6095 on: August 4, 2024, 01:42:40 pm »
The aftermath, businesses burnt out

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c4nggpp5nz7o
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6096 on: August 4, 2024, 02:33:03 pm »
Yep, one thing you can say about the Irish diaspora -- they always made us envious in making the most of every opportunity presented to them in their new countries. Just like watching all those Irish-Australians and Irish-Americans cleaning up at the Olympics down the years -- "Ah yeah, but Ireland could be winning medals racist too if we only had the good food and weather minorities to let us practise!"

On a happier note, I'm having a pint on the Northside of Dublin and I strolled past an awesome Hare Krisha float parade coming down O'Connell Street earlier on, a couple of thousand strong, giving it absolute flowery socks to the delight of all. Cautionary overtones unfortunately provided by the four-car and two-jockey Garda escort, but still a very welcome boost after seeing those gobshites making a show of themselves in Belfast.

Speaking of which, it probably needs to be clarified for the benefit of people randomly reading this thread that the plastic patriot punks of Coolock Says No who got paid to travel from Dublin and hold those Ivory Coast flags upside down beside the NI flags/Union Jacks are very much not a republican group by any stretch of the imagination -- as in, representative of any established strand of political republicanism. The very transparent intention of the whole filthy exercise was that the images would be picked up as a symbol of widespread, cross-community Belfast/Irish racism -- tricolour and Union Jack outside City Hall. Nope. The poison is certainly spreading, but the rabble got the reception they deserved when they took a wrong turn and ended up down towards the Ormeau. A lot of the spirit of that Bernadette Devlin quote still lingers there, and for the same reasons.

The hardcore Irish far right have hitched their wagon to British nationalism for a long time now and those joint flags are the images of their wet dreams and/or screensavers, but I wouldn't be surprised if the scales fall off the eyes of a good few less-committed fellow travellers elsewhere in Ireland after seeing them.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6097 on: August 4, 2024, 06:03:08 pm »
Compared to 2016, I've been startled by the amount of people here I've talked to that are pro-trump this time around. I really have no idea why that is, but I'm sure it's linked to the fuckery we're seeing in Belfast and Dublin.

I was talking to an old school mate who was complaining about Ukrainians in his town in Donegal. I said 'Do you really think these Ukrainian refugees want to be in fucking Ballybofey?" Refugees do not want to be refugees. They want to be at home.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6098 on: August 4, 2024, 09:34:36 pm »
My wife teaches English to refugees. She has a Ukrainian woman in her class with no English who is literally a nuclear engineer. She is finding it tough. As you say, she didnt ask to come here.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6099 on: August 4, 2024, 09:50:51 pm »
Social media is the biggest culprit in all of this. The eu really needs to clamp down. All of them push right wing shite.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6100 on: August 5, 2024, 09:06:25 am »
The problem with that is it's a difficult balancing act for the EU. It's precisely these loons that believe their free speech is being eroded. They need to find a way to target the companies to force them to act. This will be difficult given that the likes of Musk will instantly weaponise any EU control, the c*nt.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6101 on: August 5, 2024, 05:30:05 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on August  4, 2024, 09:34:36 pm
My wife teaches English to refugees. She has a Ukrainian woman in her class with no English who is literally a nuclear engineer. She is finding it tough. As you say, she didnt ask to come here.

Good for her. We had two Ukrainian families come to where we are and the kids attended my daughters school. One family is still here and doing well, the other went back to Ukraine after a couple of weeks - seems being bombed is preferable to rural Wexford  :-\ ;D
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6102 on: Yesterday at 04:40:51 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on August  5, 2024, 09:06:25 am
The problem with that is it's a difficult balancing act for the EU. It's precisely these loons that believe their free speech is being eroded. They need to find a way to target the companies to force them to act. This will be difficult given that the likes of Musk will instantly weaponise any EU control, the c*nt.

To sign up for a social media account you should be over 18, and have to provide a passport & proof of address as if you were opening a bank account.

There has to be a link from the online world to the offline/real world, and direct consequences for people peddling lies, hate and misinformation.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6103 on: Yesterday at 05:36:32 pm »
Quote from: Believe on Yesterday at 04:40:51 pm
To sign up for a social media account you should be over 18, and have to provide a passport & proof of address as if you were opening a bank account.

There has to be a link from the online world to the offline/real world, and direct consequences for people peddling lies, hate and misinformation.
This will require more thought - do you wish for Musk and Saudis to have access to such critical PPI?
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6104 on: Yesterday at 07:22:32 pm »
Quote from: Believe on Yesterday at 04:40:51 pm
To sign up for a social media account you should be over 18, and have to provide a passport & proof of address as if you were opening a bank account.

There has to be a link from the online world to the offline/real world, and direct consequences for people peddling lies, hate and misinformation.

Strongly disagree. That would be incredibly harmful to the people who genuinely require anonymity on social media.  And besides, most of the loons causing this are doing it publicly, without hiding behind aliases.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6105 on: Yesterday at 07:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Believe on Yesterday at 04:40:51 pm
To sign up for a social media account you should be over 18, and have to provide a passport & proof of address as if you were opening a bank account.

Social media is the online equivalent of talking. Are you suggesting we licence talking?
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6106 on: Yesterday at 07:43:17 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 07:24:40 pm
Social media is the online equivalent of talking shite. Are you suggesting we licence talking?

Qualified it for you. ;D
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6107 on: Today at 03:58:36 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 07:24:40 pm
Social media is the online equivalent of talking. Are you suggesting we licence talking?
It is only the equivalent if everybody in the world could hear everybody else's conversations. You can't just put this down to people talking shite. Admittedly I don't have anything to back it up but my feeling is social media is huge problem.

I'm not so sure on people needing passports to be on there but something needs to be done.
