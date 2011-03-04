That bypasses the paywall from Barry's postI understand the annoyance with the streams of asylum seekers, Irish people struggling to get by day to day and people come in and just get free benefits and accommodation, believe some were unvetted too.Unfortunately some take it too far and are just outright racists, also protesting is fine but most use it as an excuse to act the hard man, wouldnt surprise me if some didnt even know why they were protesting.I was born in Coolock, really some wonderful people there, the salt of the earth, some of my very best friends, but I am not blind or looking at it through rose tinted glasses, a lot of it and the surrounding areas are just pure scummy.You could tell in school growing up with some they were destined for a life on the dole or behind bars.