No the ages have not been mentioned and I dont know when they will be. However I would have expected that the police would be specific on the charges. Maybe that doesnt come out until later.
Too many people jumping to conclusions and speculation. Wait and see.
Precisely what I was advocating for. Available information is that it was a historic rape and sexual crime against two females. There was nothing to say who they are or what ages they were at the time. And I imagine because of the unique profile of the accused, the police are being guarded with their information. We likely wont know anything until the court case.
Thing is, if this is true, and if theyre not minors it hardly makes it much better does it? Like, its not like we can say oh thank goodness hes only a rapist and not a pedo. If he did what hes accused of, and especially against those who are rumoured to be the victims, hes beyond vile.