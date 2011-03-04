Poll

So who are you?

FF
21 (6.5%)
SF
121 (37.7%)
FG
21 (6.5%)
Labour
70 (21.8%)
GP
11 (3.4%)
Ind/Others
77 (24%)

Total Members Voted: 321

Offline thejbs

  well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,702
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6040 on: March 29, 2024, 04:39:29 pm »
Quote
Publicly commenting on a court case
You might be in contempt of court if you speak publicly or post on social media.

For example, you should not:

say whether you think a person is guilty or innocent
refer to someones previous convictions
name someone the judge has allowed to be anonymous, even if you did not know this
name victims, witnesses and offenders under 18
name sex crime victims
share any evidence or facts about a case that the judge has said cannot be made public

Probably worth posting this so the thread can continue without anyone/rawk getting into bother.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,859
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6041 on: March 29, 2024, 04:45:11 pm »
That first point is just hillarious.
I mean, fair enough if you're a member of the jury, but any random on the internet?
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6042 on: March 29, 2024, 05:04:54 pm »
Beeb has just confirmed Donaldson is charged with rape with 2 female victims involved.  Apparently the investigation has been ongoing for a couple of months
Logged

Offline thejbs

  well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,702
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6043 on: March 29, 2024, 05:54:21 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on March 29, 2024, 04:45:11 pm
That first point is just hillarious.
I mean, fair enough if you're a member of the jury, but any random on the internet?

Not all randoms on the internet have the same standing/following, so I get why they've stipulated this.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,702
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6044 on: March 29, 2024, 06:02:59 pm »
Quote from: TSC on March 29, 2024, 05:04:54 pm
Beeb has just confirmed Donaldson is charged with rape with 2 female victims involved.  Apparently the investigation has been ongoing for a couple of months

It's always the most pious ones, isn't it.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,466
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6045 on: March 29, 2024, 06:16:22 pm »
Quote from: TSC on March 29, 2024, 05:04:54 pm
Beeb has just confirmed Donaldson is charged with rape with 2 female victims involved.  Apparently the investigation has been ongoing for a couple of months

Ah so the shite earlier about paedophiles was just........shite.

Let the courts do their jobs and stop adding needless speculation and Twitter Twatter.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline fowlermagic

  Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,518
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6046 on: March 29, 2024, 07:27:40 pm »
It's amazing how many awful animals became quite powerful in Northern Ireland politics. The troubles up there really stirred some awful shyte to the top, who were responsible for the death of many innocent people and today is another example of how rotten the system was and still is. You have to wonder how many of those in charge tried to bury this investigation into Donaldson n hats off to those who were brave enough to press ahead for justice.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline thejbs

  well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,702
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6047 on: March 29, 2024, 07:41:02 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on March 29, 2024, 06:16:22 pm
Ah so the shite earlier about paedophiles was just........shite.

Let the courts do their jobs and stop adding needless speculation and Twitter Twatter.

The ages of the victims hasnt been mentioned. Given the historicity of the accusations, it cant be assumed they were adults or minors.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,702
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6048 on: March 29, 2024, 07:45:16 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on March 29, 2024, 07:27:40 pm
It's amazing how many awful animals became quite powerful in Northern Ireland politics. The troubles up there really stirred some awful shyte to the top, who were responsible for the death of many innocent people and today is another example of how rotten the system was and still is. You have to wonder how many of those in charge tried to bury this investigation into Donaldson n hats off to those who were brave enough to press ahead for justice.

Seeing Jim allistair and Bryson trying to exploit this is pretty vile.

While I get the schadenfreude of the pious, family values DUP (again) letting the mask slip, this is a human tragedy with victims at the heart of it.
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,172
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6049 on: March 29, 2024, 07:53:00 pm »
And yet people will still vote for the DUP in their droves.
Quote from: fowlermagic on March 29, 2024, 07:27:40 pm
It's amazing how many awful animals became quite powerful in Northern Ireland politics. The troubles up there really stirred some awful shyte to the top, who were responsible for the death of many innocent people and today is another example of how rotten the system was and still is. You have to wonder how many of those in charge tried to bury this investigation into Donaldson n hats off to those who were brave enough to press ahead for justice.

Whether or not the allegations are true it wont have much impact on the next election. People will just vote for the local representative thats on their team. Unionism is dying a slow death but in general I dont expect all that big a movement in seats. Even the voting is a bit of a farce (although I realise the historical reasoning for it), preference voting just means you pick all the candidates on your side without really knowing anything about them. Ill pick all 6 or so candidates either sitting on the fence or on my side. I started putting greens as first preference because Im so fed up with it all but they never get in.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,646
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6050 on: March 29, 2024, 07:57:44 pm »
Is it too early to call him a nonce?
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,172
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6051 on: March 29, 2024, 08:06:35 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on March 29, 2024, 07:57:44 pm
Is it too early to call him a nonce?

Yeah its too early, Ive seen varying news articles about the age of victims. Better letting it play out and not making assumptions.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline thejbs

  well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,702
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6052 on: March 29, 2024, 08:39:37 pm »
I havent checked as I dont want to give them a click, but apparently while every news outlet has this in their top 1-3 stories, the Daily Mail has it buried far from the top items.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,668
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6053 on: March 29, 2024, 09:30:48 pm »
If ever you needed reminding what a fucking spanner Jim is.

TUV leader Jim Allister said Mr Donaldson's resignation has "very wide ramifications for unionism".

He said: "The damage is not limited to his party but impacts unionism as a whole.

"Unionism was already divided by the Donaldson deal. This needs to be a cathartic moment for unionism.

"Unionism must steady itself and cut adrift the Donaldson folly of accepting an Irish Sea border and rule by EU law."

https://www.rte.ie/news/politics/2024/0329/1440750-donaldson-reax/

Logged

Offline stockdam

  The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,466
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6054 on: March 29, 2024, 09:41:31 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on March 29, 2024, 07:41:02 pm
The ages of the victims hasnt been mentioned. Given the historicity of the accusations, it cant be assumed they were adults or minors.

No the ages have not been mentioned and I dont know when they will be. However I would have expected that the police would be specific on the charges. Maybe that doesnt come out until later.

Too many people jumping to conclusions and speculation. Wait and see.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline thejbs

  well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,702
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6055 on: March 29, 2024, 10:33:51 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on March 29, 2024, 09:41:31 pm
No the ages have not been mentioned and I dont know when they will be. However I would have expected that the police would be specific on the charges. Maybe that doesnt come out until later.

Too many people jumping to conclusions and speculation. Wait and see.

Precisely what I was advocating for. Available information is that it was a historic rape and sexual crime against two females. There was nothing to say who they are or what ages they were at the time. And I imagine because of the unique profile of the accused, the police are being guarded with their information. We likely wont know anything until the court case.

Thing is, if this is true, and if theyre not minors it hardly makes it much better does it? Like, its not like we can say oh thank goodness hes only a rapist and not a pedo. If he did what hes accused of, and especially against those who are rumoured to be the victims, hes beyond vile.
« Last Edit: March 29, 2024, 10:39:48 pm by thejbs »
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6056 on: March 29, 2024, 11:01:12 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on March 29, 2024, 06:16:22 pm
Ah so the shite earlier about paedophiles was just........shite.

Let the courts do their jobs and stop adding needless speculation and Twitter Twatter.

Not necessarily.  The charges relate to historic abuse, so no-one (except obviously him, victim/s and police) knows the ages of those involved.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,702
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6057 on: March 30, 2024, 02:25:36 pm »
Theres also this report before the names were known:

https://www.belfastlive.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/husband-wife-co-down-charged-28907532

Quote
Husband and wife from Co Down charged with series of historical sexual offences against two children
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,172
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6058 on: March 30, 2024, 02:51:28 pm »
Thats the one I had read Jbs, time will tell.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline CHOPPER

  Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,509
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6059 on: March 30, 2024, 02:56:45 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on March 30, 2024, 02:25:36 pm
Theres also this report before the names were known:

https://www.belfastlive.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/husband-wife-co-down-charged-28907532


Refreshing, at least its not the Catholic Church, for once.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline calvin

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 280
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6060 on: April 5, 2024, 10:16:35 am »
Quote from: thejbs on March 30, 2024, 02:25:36 pm
Theres also this report before the names were known:

https://www.belfastlive.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/husband-wife-co-down-charged-28907532


He has two daughters and the report states two children were abused. The ages of the accused are the same as Donaldson and his wife. It happened in Co. Down and that's where he's from. This is awful if it's true. 
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,668
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #6061 on: Today at 12:07:31 am »
What an absolutely brilliant speech by Mary Lou in the dail today. She reminds me of Tony Blair or Barack Obama.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
