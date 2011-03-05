I didn't realize it but I've become the far right now. You can come over provide for yourself and house yourself, no problem, glad to have you. You come no money, no job no housing? Mate that's not gonna work.



This kind of attitude has seeped into the centre-left as well, at least here in Australia, so I won't dismiss you as some kind of far-right gammon for repeating it here. Unfortunately it is the logical end-result of political systems that have surrendered to free-market capitalism and privatisation as the cure to all ills. As others have noted, politicians of all stripes have felt compelled to choke off housing supply because their economies are built on obscenely accelerating house prices. It's not all boomer selfishness either, you have to consider the Gen-X'ers who were forced to funnel their life savings and all future earnings until the age of 70+ into these grotesque mortgage monsters; if you suddenly prick the housing bubble then a whole generation faces financial ruin and will in turn put enormous strain on the economy when they hit retirement age. So now we're in a situation where everyone jealously guards what's theirs, and there is no vision for the future, no infrastructure planning, and governments respond to this by seeking only those immigrants who will come here with high levels of education, high skill levels, language proficiency, lots of money to keep the property bubble inflated, no conditions that might require dipping into the health system. But this wasn't what made nations like the USA, Canada, Australia etc. such desirable destinations (not least to the penniless Irish, I can't resist noting), and asset-stripping poorer nations in this way is just creating bigger problems for the next generation to deal with. I won't attack people who express the opinion that immigration is a problem and should be curtailed - it is the popular position after all, and not without merit in light of our infrastructure deficiencies - but I urge people to look at the underlying cause and question where their anger should be directed.