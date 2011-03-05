Poll

So who are you?

Offline Ray K

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5960 on: March 12, 2024, 10:50:51 am »
RIP Charlie Bird
Offline Ray K

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5961 on: March 20, 2024, 12:10:19 pm »
Leo Varadkar resigning as Taoiseach and FG leader. New party leader will take over as Taoiseach (presumably).
Offline Libertine

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5962 on: March 20, 2024, 12:35:15 pm »
Blimey, very surprising.

Another leader making their own decision to stand down (like Ahern in NZ etc). I think probably wise in political systems without term limits that leaders don't try to go on and on.

Certainly his elevation to Taoiseach was historic given his background, a sign of a country changed very much for the better. And quite a successful premiership too given all the challenges he faced.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5963 on: March 20, 2024, 01:07:23 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on March 20, 2024, 12:35:15 pm
Blimey, very surprising.

Another leader making their own decision to stand down (like Ahern in NZ etc). I think probably wise in political systems without term limits that leaders don't try to go on and on.

Certainly his elevation to Taoiseach was historic given his background, a sign of a country changed very much for the better. And quite a successful premiership too given all the challenges he faced.

Not totally surprising, given the huge NO votes, recently.

The country has come a long way, but it seems there is a few more miles, for it to go.
Offline Ray K

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5964 on: March 20, 2024, 02:24:14 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on March 20, 2024, 12:35:15 pm
Blimey, very surprising.

Another leader making their own decision to stand down (like Ahern in NZ etc).
Is that where Bertie went to? Sure he probably doesn't even have a NZ bank account  :D
Offline Ray K

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5965 on: March 20, 2024, 02:59:10 pm »
Shit, heard Lee Carsley has turned down the job. It's between Paschal Donoghue or Slaven Bilic now.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5966 on: March 20, 2024, 03:03:10 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on March 20, 2024, 02:59:10 pm
Shit, heard Lee Carsley has turned down the job. It's between Paschal Donoghue or Slaven Bilic now.

Give it Andy Farrell til end oseason.
Offline Ray K

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5967 on: March 20, 2024, 03:08:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 20, 2024, 03:03:10 pm
Give it Andy Farrell til end oseason.
I mean, I've heard worse suggestions  :D
Offline TSC

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5968 on: March 20, 2024, 03:30:23 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on March 20, 2024, 12:10:19 pm
Leo Varadkar resigning as Taoiseach and FG leader. New party leader will take over as Taoiseach (presumably).

GE incoming?
Offline naka

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5969 on: March 20, 2024, 04:46:30 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on March 20, 2024, 01:07:23 pm
Not totally surprising, given the huge NO votes, recently.

The country has come a long way, but it seems there is a few more miles, for it to go.
Tbf the No vote was due to the poor drafting of the amendments . Both were  poorly thought through , would have been hammered in the courts and were a waste of 30m which could have been spent better elsewhere .

A general election  is needed as is a consistent policy on housing and a coherent policy on immigration which is communicated to the public ( stopping these conspiracy theorists from polluting social
Media with unfounded allegations ).
Offline Ray K

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5970 on: March 20, 2024, 05:03:28 pm »
Quote from: naka on March 20, 2024, 04:46:30 pm
( stopping these conspiracy theorists from polluting social Media with unfounded allegations ).
Aye. Best of luck with that one.
Offline Red-Soldier

« Reply #5971 on: March 20, 2024, 05:33:40 pm »
Quote from: naka on March 20, 2024, 04:46:30 pm
Tbf the No vote was due to the poor drafting of the amendments . Both were  poorly thought through , would have been hammered in the courts and were a waste of 30m which could have been spent better elsewhere .

A general election  is needed as is a consistent policy on housing and a coherent policy on immigration which is communicated to the public ( stopping these conspiracy theorists from polluting social
Media with unfounded allegations ).

I know the affordability (and scarcity) of housing is a major issure, over there.  I also watched a news segment about immigration, recently.  Didn't know it was such a hot topic there.
Offline jangle rovers jiffy

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5972 on: March 20, 2024, 05:47:26 pm »
Just call a general election a new fg leader becoming taoiseach is just lipstick on a pig at this stage
Offline Sarge

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5973 on: March 20, 2024, 06:53:00 pm »
The Local and European Elections in June will just strengthen the call for a General Election. One thing to watch is well one of the things is the vote share to the loony Left and Right, hopefully they'll get fuck all.
Online darragh85

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5974 on: March 20, 2024, 06:57:04 pm »
Good riddance. Tory wannabe narcissist
Online Buster Gonad

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5975 on: March 20, 2024, 07:05:38 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on March 20, 2024, 05:33:40 pm
I know the affordability (and scarcity) of housing is a major issure, over there.  I also watched a news segment about immigration, recently.  Didn't know it was such a hot topic there.

I think the Internet has made it a hot topic everywhere  ::)
Offline Zlen

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5976 on: March 20, 2024, 08:04:51 pm »
Fucking posh poser that solved nothing in all his years in power. Glad to see the back of him.
Online GreatEx

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5977 on: March 21, 2024, 10:47:40 am »
Quote from: TSC on March 20, 2024, 03:30:23 pm
GE incoming?

Not interested, but thank you.
Offline PROPER crazyemlyn72

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5978 on: March 22, 2024, 01:56:35 pm »
The shocker is there's no one to vote for that will bring real change. FFFG LAB SOCDEMS GREENS SF all pretty much the same. Immigration and housing is the big issue. All those parties are basically saying immigration is good. No one is willing to put a stop to it, I didn't realize it but I've become the far right now. You can come over provide for yourself and house yourself, no problem, glad to have you. You come no money, no job no housing? Mate that's not gonna work.
Offline Libertine

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5979 on: March 22, 2024, 02:22:16 pm »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on March 22, 2024, 01:56:35 pm
The shocker is there's no one to vote for that will bring real change. FFFG LAB SOCDEMS GREENS SF all pretty much the same. Immigration and housing is the big issue. All those parties are basically saying immigration is good. No one is willing to put a stop to it, I didn't realize it but I've become the far right now. You can come over provide for yourself and house yourself, no problem, glad to have you. You come no money, no job no housing? Mate that's not gonna work.

https://twitter.com/MickGaskin10/status/1770938371021345237
Offline Corkboy

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5980 on: March 22, 2024, 02:32:24 pm »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on March 22, 2024, 01:56:35 pm
I didn't realize it but I've become the far right now.

Offline PROPER crazyemlyn72

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5981 on: March 22, 2024, 03:06:03 pm »
Yep. All far right racists. I'm one of them now.
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5982 on: March 22, 2024, 03:32:29 pm »
There is an affordable housung crisis across Western Europe.

This is driven by Goverments handing over housing provision to the housing development market to the private sector for decadess have only built when profits to be made..despite efforts to get developers to increase affordable housing this has been battered away as the building industry supports right wing parties.

Its win win for building industry as low supply and high demand increases value of new build sales....and also those who bought houses 20 /30 years sitting on huge equity.....but now...their kids cant afford there own houses.

And the  right wing play the 'biscuit joke' and say look at those immigrants taking your houses....

fact is the  house owning population have neen happy to grow fat on the lack of Goverment House building thus increasing their property values and even become multi house owners renting out ... these factors and many more ..low earnings ..high inflation and 'expectation' of availability of quality housing actually existing... are the real factors.

Are you Racist? and right to be upset....dunno..
but anyone who blames immagration for decades in the making housing crisis has been well and truly suckered by the populist right...and the right wing capitalists who created this mess

Online darragh85

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5983 on: March 22, 2024, 05:51:42 pm »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on March 22, 2024, 03:06:03 pm
Yep. All far right racists. I'm one of them now.

Yea please fuck off then.

You are one of the many thickos here who go whichever way the wind blows.

You can have issue with immigration policy, no problem but the likes of you were always far right to begin with . You just pretended to be fianna fail/fine gael because everyone else is and you want to fit in.
Offline Zlen

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5984 on: March 22, 2024, 05:52:55 pm »
🤣
Offline Sarge

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5985 on: March 22, 2024, 07:05:31 pm »
Pepper, O Connell, Dwyer and all those fucking jumped up tramps screaming that everyone is a traitor need to fuck off, yes I have a worry about some parts of our immigration policy but will I fuck take my social compass from the likes of those tramps.

Locals and Euro elections will be very interesting.
Offline Sarge

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5986 on: March 22, 2024, 07:06:33 pm »
And I am a SF voter and will remain to be just that.
Offline Sarge

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5987 on: March 22, 2024, 07:12:06 pm »
Two arrested over Cresslough explosion.
Offline thejbs

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5988 on: Today at 10:15:01 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on March 20, 2024, 05:33:40 pm
I know the affordability (and scarcity) of housing is a major issure, over there.  I also watched a news segment about immigration, recently.  Didn't know it was such a hot topic there.

I keep hearing that a lot of Irish youths are moving to Australia, with one factor being the housing scarcity. Thats kinda like setting fire to yourself because youve burned your finger. Australia have one of the worst housing crises in the world.
Offline thejbs

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5989 on: Today at 10:20:17 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on March 22, 2024, 03:32:29 pm
There is an affordable housung crisis across Western Europe.

This is driven by Goverments handing over housing provision to the housing development market to the private sector for decadess have only built when profits to be made..despite efforts to get developers to increase affordable housing this has been battered away as the building industry supports right wing parties.

Its win win for building industry as low supply and high demand increases value of new build sales....and also those who bought houses 20 /30 years sitting on huge equity.....but now...their kids cant afford there own houses.

And the  right wing play the 'biscuit joke' and say look at those immigrants taking your houses....

fact is the  house owning population have neen happy to grow fat on the lack of Goverment House building thus increasing their property values and even become multi house owners renting out ... these factors and many more ..low earnings ..high inflation and 'expectation' of availability of quality housing actually existing... are the real factors.

Are you Racist? and right to be upset....dunno..
but anyone who blames immagration for decades in the making housing crisis has been well and truly suckered by the populist right...and the right wing capitalists who created this mess

Exactly.

See this: https://amp.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/dec/11/ireland-housing-crisis-far-right-europe-refugees

The only foreigners you should be rioting about in Dublin are the venture capitalists buying up full apartment blocks and renting them for obscene amounts. And so much of it is fixable for a government with any kind of balls.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5990 on: Today at 10:50:20 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:20:17 am
Exactly.

See this: https://amp.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/dec/11/ireland-housing-crisis-far-right-europe-refugees

The only foreigners you should be rioting about in Dublin are the venture capitalists buying up full apartment blocks and renting them for obscene amounts. And so much of it is fixable for a government with any kind of balls.

Much that I hate the 'cuckoo funds' and the taxation exceptions they get from the government, the real criminal here is the Irish (UK/Australia/NZ) governments walking away from their responsibility to have a public housing programme.

Obviously, there's financial rewards in building housing so why don't governments still do it. You fix a problem and in return you get money to fix other problems.

Offline thejbs

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5991 on: Today at 10:53:16 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:50:20 am
Much that I hate the 'cuckoo funds' and the taxation exceptions they get from the government, the real criminal here is the Irish (UK/Australia/NZ) governments walking away from their responsibility to have a public housing programme.

Obviously, there's financial rewards in building housing so why don't governments still do it. You fix a problem and in return you get money to fix other problems.

Absolutely. And I guess the answer comes from how parties are funded and this beholden to. The problem globally.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5992 on: Today at 11:26:54 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:53:16 am
Absolutely. And I guess the answer comes from how parties are funded and this beholden to. The problem globally.

There's been a global failure of governments towards the majority of the world's population.  I don't think there can be any doubt about that.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5993 on: Today at 11:49:04 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:26:54 am
There's been a global failure of governments towards the majority of the world's population.  I don't think there can be any doubt about that.

Exactly. If the Australian government told me they were going to spend my income tax on a self funding social housing project I'd be over it every day. Shelter has always been the first step in any progress.


You can't go out. Unless you can come home.

Offline PROPER crazyemlyn72

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5994 on: Today at 04:42:03 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:20:17 am
Exactly.

See this: https://amp.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/dec/11/ireland-housing-crisis-far-right-europe-refugees

The only foreigners you should be rioting about in Dublin are the venture capitalists buying up full apartment blocks and renting them for obscene amounts. And so much of it is fixable for a government with any kind of balls.

That's a point I made recently, the counter argument was without these venture funds they couldn't build apartments. It's too expensive for local builders to build apartments. A whole housing estate of semi Ds in celbridge, ideal family homes was recently bought by a cuckoo fund to rent for ages. I don't know who's right or wrong.
Offline thejbs

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5995 on: Today at 07:14:57 pm »
The Irish government can afford to build apartments and houses without venture capitalists being involved. As it is, they actually subsidise them.
Online GreatEx

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5996 on: Today at 11:49:08 pm »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on March 22, 2024, 01:56:35 pm
I didn't realize it but I've become the far right now. You can come over provide for yourself and house yourself, no problem, glad to have you. You come no money, no job no housing? Mate that's not gonna work.

This kind of attitude has seeped into the centre-left as well, at least here in Australia, so I won't dismiss you as some kind of far-right gammon for repeating it here. Unfortunately it is the logical end-result of political systems that have surrendered to free-market capitalism and privatisation as the cure to all ills. As others have noted, politicians of all stripes have felt compelled to choke off housing supply because their economies are built on obscenely accelerating house prices. It's not all boomer selfishness either, you have to consider the Gen-X'ers who were forced to funnel their life savings and all future earnings until the age of 70+ into these grotesque mortgage monsters; if you suddenly prick the housing bubble then a whole generation faces financial ruin and will in turn put enormous strain on the economy when they hit retirement age. So now we're in a situation where everyone jealously guards what's theirs, and there is no vision for the future, no infrastructure planning, and governments respond to this by seeking only those immigrants who will come here with high levels of education, high skill levels, language proficiency, lots of money to keep the property bubble inflated, no conditions that might require dipping into the health system. But this wasn't what made nations like the USA, Canada, Australia etc. such desirable destinations (not least to the penniless Irish, I can't resist noting), and asset-stripping poorer nations in this way is just creating bigger problems for the next generation to deal with. I won't attack people who express the opinion that immigration is a problem and should be curtailed - it is the popular position after all, and not without merit in light of our infrastructure deficiencies - but I urge people to look at the underlying cause and question where their anger should be directed.
