Poll

So who are you?

FF
21 (6.6%)
SF
119 (37.5%)
FG
20 (6.3%)
Labour
70 (22.1%)
GP
11 (3.5%)
Ind/Others
76 (24%)

Total Members Voted: 317

Author Topic: The Irish Politics Thread.  (Read 425252 times)

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5920 on: Yesterday at 09:26:21 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 04:49:49 pm
I'm in central Belfast and it's (mercifully) been years since we had one of those. I'm genuinely sorry to hear that this shit is now spreading to the south. It feels like it's suddenly gone crazy down there, right now :/
A bomb scare? I had one just up the road from me in dungiven just today. We have bomb scares all the time
YNWA

Offline naka

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5921 on: Yesterday at 10:35:54 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 09:25:33 pm
What do you mean? It will be class.
Rather just Liverpool
Will be some day on the beer
Offline Corkboy

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5922 on: Yesterday at 10:43:08 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 04:49:49 pm
I'm in central Belfast and it's (mercifully) been years since we had one of those. I'm genuinely sorry to hear that this shit is now spreading to the south. It feels like it's suddenly gone crazy down there, right now :/


Not at all. We all thought it was a bit of entertainment.
Offline Corkboy

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5923 on: Yesterday at 10:45:32 pm »
https://x.com/bribrigeta/status/1319413396576632832?s=52&t=kzi87hdQKWavNhM0IYEh5Q

Irish people being racist is the saddest thing ever. The same white supremacy youre upholding didnt even include you in the original plan. How embarrassing is that.
Offline Lee1-6Liv

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5924 on: Yesterday at 10:46:13 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 10:43:08 pm

Not at all. We all thought it was a bit of entertainment.

I remember there being a bomb scare around Patrick St in the 80's, I was pissed off as my mum had promised to take me to Burgerland.
Offline andy07

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5925 on: Yesterday at 10:48:12 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 09:25:33 pm
What do you mean? It will be class.

I agree it will be class, but I suspect this is a reflection on the supposed far right element in Dublin facing an influx of predominately left leaning fans. 
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5926 on: Yesterday at 10:52:24 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:48:12 pm
I agree it will be class,? but I suspect this is a reflection on the supposed far right element in Dublin facing an influx of predominately left leaning fans.

A fan base containing a fair number of brown fans more to the point.
Offline classycarra

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5927 on: Yesterday at 10:59:58 pm »
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5928 on: Yesterday at 11:01:21 pm »
None of those things will matter. Seriously. Dublin is full of foreign people. Majority of restaurants, shops, hospitals are staffed by them. What happened yesterday was a reaction to something that has been bubbling for a while. It hit fever pitch when ashling murphy was murdered by a lad from slovakia who lived in Ireland for ten years and drew the dole the whole time. Then suddenly a stabbing yesterday which appears to have been by a man from another ethnicity. There have been a group online stirring shite regarding immigrants and ireland is full etc.
youre forgetting that if we make the final the sheer amount of Liverpool fans who live in ireland. Me and all my mates have had hotels booked for months just in case. There will be 100k Liverpool fans just from Ireland in town.
Offline Corkboy

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5929 on: Yesterday at 11:08:31 pm »
My pizza girl is Croatian. My kebab guys are Kurds. My breakfast roll peeps are Polish and Brazilian. My cigarettes guy is Pakistani. Also, the first black Irish born generation are really starting to show. Its great hearing pure Cork accents out of them.

Its a rich tapestry.
Offline Corkboy

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5930 on: Yesterday at 11:20:50 pm »
My aunt has an Israeli son in law and a Palestinian daughter in law. I expect Christmas will be challenging.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5931 on: Today at 12:15:12 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 11:20:50 pm
My aunt has an Israeli son in law and a Palestinian daughter in law. I expect Christmas will be challenging.

Jesus...

not directly relevant on either side, but still...
Offline Ray K

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5932 on: Today at 01:08:17 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 11:20:50 pm
My aunt has an Israeli son in law and a Palestinian daughter in law. I expect Christmas will be challenging.

♫ Well tonight thank God it's them instead of youuuuu ♫
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5933 on: Today at 03:26:22 am »
Connor McMuppet is at it again. Would love to know what his plan is.


Quote
Conor McGregor
@TheNotoriousMMA
I do not condone last nights riots. I do not condone any attacks on our first responders in their line of duty. I do not condone looting and the damaging of shops. Last nights scenes achieved nothing toward fixing the issues we face. I do understand frustrations however, and I do understand a move must be made to ensure the change we need is ushered in. And fast! I am in the process of arranging. Believe me I am way more tactical and I have backing. There will be change in Ireland, mark my words. The change needed. In the last month, innocent children stabbed leaving school. Ashling Murphy murdered. Two Sligo men decapitated. This is NOT Irelands future! If they do not act soon with their plan of action to ensure Irelands safety, I will.

https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1728103250962808866?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1728103250962808866%7Ctwgr%5E8a85acb5a5c35fea312cf70d02b1980d33cf6709%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fd-22601152554007473796.ampproject.net%2F2310301456000%2Fframe.html
