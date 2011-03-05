Poll

So who are you?

FF
20 (6.4%)
SF
118 (37.8%)
FG
19 (6.1%)
Labour
68 (21.8%)
GP
11 (3.5%)
Ind/Others
76 (24.4%)

Total Members Voted: 312

The Irish Politics Thread.

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
July 3, 2023, 04:43:55 pm
You do have to wonder about the saga at RTE as they get wrung through the rack by politicians crying blue murder requiring more transparency and oversight. These same politicians were claiming expenses for decades without any need for receipts to be handed in. The pot calling the kettle black 🙈
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
July 3, 2023, 07:45:13 pm
100% and overseeing inexplicable levels of overspending on certain public services/projects.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
July 6, 2023, 01:39:40 am
Quote from: Ray K on June 23, 2023, 12:12:46 pm
Director General suspended. The Board are clearly fuming that they've been made to look like pricks.



RTE is holed below the waterline here. There's no way that they can collect tv license money if there's no oversight on how it's spent.

The DG has since resigned, RTE execs are facing hearings in the Irish parliament, wouldn't be surprised if theirs more resignations from senior execs.

No way only the DG & CFO are the only the senior RTE execs that knew about the hidden payments either.

 Turns out RTE had secret barter accounts too, one purchase was a pair of flip flops for 55,000. :o
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
July 6, 2023, 01:50:48 am
Quote from: Statto Red on July  6, 2023, 01:39:40 am
The DG has since resigned, RTE execs are facing hearings in the Irish parliament, wouldn't be surprised if theirs more resignations from senior execs.

No way only the DG & CFO are the only the senior RTE execs that knew about the hidden payments either.

Turns out RTE had secret barter accounts too, one purchase was a pair of flip flops for 55,000. :o

It was 5,000 and it was for 20 pairs and they're actually called thongs/jandals.  ;)

There's so much wrong with how this public service institution is run. I'm pretty sure systemic in the highest levels of the Irish Public service.

What gets me about this whole fiasco is the fact that Ryan Tubridy knows what he's actually getting paid compared to what had been published but did nothing to flag it. All while wearing the banner of being one of the most 'trusted' voices in Ireland.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
July 6, 2023, 02:03:37 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July  6, 2023, 01:50:48 am
It was 5,000 and it was for 20 pairs and they're actually called thongs/jandals.  ;)

There's so much wrong with how this public service institution is run. I'm pretty sure systemic in the highest levels of the Irish Public service.

What gets me about this whole fiasco is the fact that Ryan Tubridy knows what he's actually getting paid compared to what had been published but did nothing to flag it. All while wearing the banner of being one of the most 'trusted' voices in Ireland.

I see.

Can guarantee Ryan Tubridy's career at RTE is over.

What will cost RTE just as much, maybe more, are those secret barter accounts, seems like a drip, drip feeding on information of what's been going on at RTE every day.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
July 6, 2023, 09:01:18 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July  6, 2023, 01:50:48 am
It was 5,000 and it was for 20 pairs and they're actually called thongs/jandals.  ;)

There's so much wrong with how this public service institution is run. I'm pretty sure systemic in the highest levels of the Irish Public service.

What gets me about this whole fiasco is the fact that Ryan Tubridy knows what he's actually getting paid compared to what had been published but did nothing to flag it. All while wearing the banner of being one of the most 'trusted' voices in Ireland.



Worse than that is the fact he gave a number of interviews over the course of a few years and in each one he went on about how he was taking pay cuts  and how he felt it right he was doing so, when all the time he was doing nothing of the sort.

Now he is seemingly falling into a Bertie Ahern-eaque excuse of how he should have checked to see what his earning actually were but it is really RTE's fault and not his.

So like we were supposed to believe Bertie had no bank accounts, now we are to believe that Turbridy never checked his earnings from 2017 to 2023.

Must be a FF thing.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
July 28, 2023, 10:58:25 am
Heard on the radio yesterday a TD suggesting we need more TDs to be elected due to the population growth as the Constitution states there should be 1 representative for every 20k . I'm sure in some States in the US they have a representative for every 500k. That might be too much but the idea we need more politicians stealing a living is a fine example of a TD living in dream world. Just need to do something to earn their wages.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
July 28, 2023, 08:08:56 pm
We have the same number of Guards as we had 20 years ago. How about increasing their numbers first!
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
July 28, 2023, 09:59:17 pm
Turbridy is the southern version of lardy-arsed cockwomble, Eamonn Holmes, a fucking money grabbing shithehawk.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
July 28, 2023, 11:22:14 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on July 28, 2023, 08:08:56 pm
We have the same number of Guards as we had 20 years ago. How about increasing their numbers first!

Because they'd only end up arresting dodgy TDs.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
August 9, 2023, 08:43:46 am
Well this probably wasn't too clever

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-66447388

In response to a freedom of information (FoI) request, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) shared names of all police and civilian personnel, where they were based and their roles.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
August 9, 2023, 09:18:32 pm
Of all the places for this to happen!
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
August 9, 2023, 10:40:52 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on August  9, 2023, 08:43:46 am
Well this probably wasn't too clever

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-66447388

In response to a freedom of information (FoI) request, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) shared names of all police and civilian personnel, where they were based and their roles.

If they ever wanted another reason to roll-back the release of sensitive government info this would be it.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
August 10, 2023, 08:41:30 am
Thank fuck they didn't release addresses but in this day and age, if they have any sort of digital footprint, they're could be in danger. Absolute clusterfuck.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
October 10, 2023, 06:58:17 pm
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Yesterday at 07:44:41 am
Can I just say at this point, Ive always been in favour of a United ireland 😂😂😂
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Today at 04:30:27 pm
Finally, a medal table that Ireland tops....




https://twitter.com/PedderSophie/status/1712478554519474530
