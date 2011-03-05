I moved to Ireland eight years ago. Our family lived in overpriced dumps, worked our fingers to the bone, sold what we had back in old country and somehow scraped enough to buy our own place. Through these eight years all the talk was how fucked housing situation is and how something needs to be done. What has changed? It only ever got worse. Not kind of, bit worse, but objectivelly horribly worse. While renting our rent went from 1100e to 1400e in few years. We got kicked out as landlord wanted to sell. If we had to rent again (putting aside zero chance of finding a place suitable for a family with three dogs) we would have had to pay 1700e+. I mean, thats insane. Its half of someones income.



Though were ok now, Im shocked by the lack of action from the Irish government. They seem determined NOT to actually solve anything. Even measures in place are poorly designed. We couldnt get any help for our first property because it doesnt apply to used properties. Why? Who the fuck can afford new houses? Nothing will be solved until these fucks are removed from power. They are ideologically against people having access to affordable housing.