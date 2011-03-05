Poll

Offline CraigR2323

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5760 on: April 8, 2023, 10:35:14 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 30, 2023, 10:58:43 pm
I always say this to people, if there is one country in the world that owes it's success and prosperity to emigration it's us. We've been leaving this island for a better life for centuries, some thick c*nts can't get their head around the fact it's now our turn to return the favour.

The other week, me and some lads were chucking darts (rural Wexford/Carlow borders) and somebody I know well was banging on about immigrants. Auld fella, should know better, but this is the sticks.

I called over 'I'm a fucking immigrant Jim!'

'Not you!'

'I find it incredible that the Irish, who are professional fucking immigrants are moaning on. Bollocks lad!'

'Now He's a point right enough'

'Good. Move on. Weathers been OK!'

'Not so bad, now.............................'
Offline drmick

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5761 on: April 8, 2023, 11:08:49 pm »
Is there a reason why the unrest in Israel doesn't get mentioned on here?
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5762 on: April 9, 2023, 01:47:17 am »
Quote from: drmick on April  8, 2023, 11:08:49 pm
Is there a reason why the unrest in Israel doesn't get mentioned on here?

Firstly, it's an Irish Politics Thread.

I mentioned the cross-over between the two countries on the previous page.

Quote from: BarryCrocker on April  7, 2023, 12:06:54 pm
From the Guardian last week talking about Israel's 'Sliding Door' moment.
Quote
To be sure, not everything in Northern Ireland is rosy. The institutions of self-government remain suspended, and this week MI5 raised the threat level from substantial to severe. But talk to those involved in brokering the Good Friday agreement, whose 25th anniversary is approaching, and they are clear that thousands of people are alive now who would be dead, murdered, had it not been for that accord.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/mar/31/benjamin-netanyahu-israel-northern-ireland-palestine

Amen to that achievement alone.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5763 on: April 9, 2023, 08:29:04 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on April  9, 2023, 01:47:17 am
Firstly, it's an Irish Politics Thread.

I mentioned the cross-over between the two countries on the previous page.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/mar/31/benjamin-netanyahu-israel-northern-ireland-palestine

Amen to that achievement alone.
I assumed drmick was referring to a general lack of discussion on this board about what is happening Israel right now and posted his comment to what he considers a somewhat analogous thread on (Northern) Ireland.
Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5764 on: April 9, 2023, 09:59:19 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April  9, 2023, 08:29:04 am
I assumed drmick was referring to a general lack of discussion on this board about what is happening Israel right now and posted his comment to what he considers a somewhat analogous thread on (Northern) Ireland.

At the end of the day protestants/catholics are the same shit.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5765 on: April 10, 2023, 12:55:40 pm »
Offline fowlermagic

« Reply #5766 on: April 17, 2023, 07:46:55 pm »
Please explain how Gerry Hutch is walking around a free man tonight? If the Gardai can't prove the biggest criminal in Ireland deserves to be locked up for the hundreds of crimes he has committed then the man definitely has something on them or those in charge.
Offline BarryCrocker

« Reply #5767 on: April 17, 2023, 11:22:54 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on April 17, 2023, 07:46:55 pm
Please explain how Gerry Hutch is walking around a free man tonight? If the Gardai can't prove the biggest criminal in Ireland deserves to be locked up for the hundreds of crimes he has committed then the man definitely has something on them or those in charge.

It's Ireland. Where gangsters and corp criminals strut their stuff on the same streets that the working poor are getting kicked out of their homes on.

He'll end up suing the government for millions.
Offline fowlermagic

« Reply #5768 on: April 18, 2023, 09:25:01 am »
Fawtly Towers was better run than the nonsense we saw yesterday. The judges question the character of the main witness Dowdall as he was not of good character. Did they expect the local priest to be giving evidence? The judges basically said Hutch may have been the man that gave the go ahead for the Regency shooting but could not prove that and definitely could not prove he was there involved with the actual murder. I don't see too many of his cronies giving evidence in any future cases as the State just proved if you are not of good character your sworn testimony cannot be used in court. The whole justice system is a joke.
Offline jangle rovers jiffy

« Reply #5769 on: April 18, 2023, 10:33:00 pm »
State had nothing on Gerry Hutch at most trafficking illegal firearms. The charge was murder as a shooter and there wasn't even any evidence he was in the country. Dowdalls evidence was torn to shreds and rightfully so if there's any questions to be asked they should be what exactly are the nsu doing, garda protocols with regards evidence being destroyed and then re appearing, who thought they should put Dowdall on the stand, how the deal for witness protection came about, why has Pasty not been charged and what exactly is going in with Patsy Jr trial collapsing
Offline naka

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5770 on: April 18, 2023, 11:07:05 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on April 18, 2023, 09:25:01 am
Fawtly Towers was better run than the nonsense we saw yesterday. The judges question the character of the main witness Dowdall as he was not of good character. Did they expect the local priest to be giving evidence? The judges basically said Hutch may have been the man that gave the go ahead for the Regency shooting but could not prove that and definitely could not prove he was there involved with the actual murder. I don't see too many of his cronies giving evidence in any future cases as the State just proved if you are not of good character your sworn testimony cannot be used in court. The whole justice system is a joke.
ffs
The charge was the wrong one to proceed with, state should have been smarter
Judges were correct and effectively stated that on the basis of the charges before them they couldnt convict .
Justice worked here.
Might not be what people want but they couldnt convict him of murder based on the evidence .
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5771 on: April 19, 2023, 08:41:45 am »
I mean how often do high-profile organized crime leaders get done with murder, or for ordering murder? It's always tax evasion, or some other comparatively minor offence where they serve out a far lesser sentence then they should be getting.
Offline fowlermagic

« Reply #5772 on: April 19, 2023, 04:09:10 pm »
You can hardly say justice was served here as what was highlighted was the incompetence of the state that they couldn't garner enough evidence on one of the many crimes he has done in his life time. If you can't prove he committed murder then charge him for a crime you had sufficient evidence so he can be off the street at least. Of course they are too busy putting the corner yob in prison for a couple of years instead of cutting the head off the snake. Some heads should have rolled after the guffaw we saw in this case.

Anyway im guessing Mary Lou has distanced herself enough that any possible links to anyone shady is off the front pages now 😉
Offline naka

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5773 on: April 19, 2023, 04:40:39 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on April 19, 2023, 04:09:10 pm
You can hardly say justice was served here as what was highlighted was the incompetence of the state that they couldn't garner enough evidence on one of the many crimes he has done in his life time. If you can't prove he committed murder then charge him for a crime you had sufficient evidence so he can be off the street at least. Of course they are too busy putting the corner yob in prison for a couple of years instead of cutting the head off the snake. Some heads should have rolled after the guffaw we saw in this case.

Anyway im guessing Mary Lou has distanced herself enough that any possible links to anyone shady is off the front pages now 😉
i didnt say justice was served i said justice worked.
the state fked up with the charge 
questions need to be asked about the decision to proceed with the specific charge when it was clear they could have sentenced him for matters which they could have proved beyong reasonable doubt 
Offline fowlermagic

« Reply #5774 on: April 27, 2023, 08:50:55 pm »
Funny old world. Probably responsible for numerous murders and you can walk free to jump on the next plane to Spain. Go to a party and you are arrested. Mad world.
Offline BarryCrocker

« Reply #5775 on: April 27, 2023, 11:30:22 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on April 27, 2023, 08:50:55 pm
Funny old world. Probably responsible for numerous murders and you can walk free to jump on the next plane to Spain. Go to a party and you are arrested. Mad world.

Going to the party wasn't the issue. It's why was he invited to the party? Why was he so close to someone 'probably responsible for numerous murders'?

Then again this typical Ireland. Celebrities get multi-million debts written-off by the government owned bank while working class people get evicted from homes for falling a few weeks behind in their mortgages

There's a casual lawlessness to Ireland. Inept police force, unemployed paramilitaries who then became the heavies for the drug families, people driving without a licence.
Offline Riquende

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5776 on: April 28, 2023, 02:23:48 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on April 27, 2023, 11:30:22 pm
There's a casual lawlessness to Ireland.

Offline fowlermagic

« Reply #5777 on: April 28, 2023, 10:20:12 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on April 27, 2023, 11:30:22 pm
Going to the party wasn't the issue. It's why was he invited to the party? Why was he so close to someone 'probably responsible for numerous murders'?

Then again this typical Ireland. Celebrities get multi-million debts written-off by the government owned bank while working class people get evicted from homes for falling a few weeks behind in their mortgages

There's a casual lawlessness to Ireland. Inept police force, unemployed paramilitaries who then became the heavies for the drug families, people driving without a licence.


There's still brown envelopes floating around between politicians, Gardai and even the justice system. I have no doubt about that. Of course he was close to the Hutch gang but he will take the fall even though others higher up the ladder were also linked to Hutch and his cronies.

Seems to be a lifetime ago but the world went crazy when house prices doubled in about five years back in the early 2000s. The same shyte is happening now at an even greater crisis as everyone is getting shafted with higher living costs, rents, lack of housing etc. There is a casual asleep at the wheel mismanagement by those in charge but what do they care as the clowns in government are rewarded well as they let the roof fall in on top of us.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5778 on: April 28, 2023, 11:13:12 pm »
Offline BarryCrocker

« Reply #5779 on: April 29, 2023, 12:04:29 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on April 28, 2023, 10:20:12 pm

Seems to be a lifetime ago but the world went crazy when house prices doubled in about five years back in the early 2000s. The same shyte is happening now at an even greater crisis as everyone is getting shafted with higher living costs, rents, lack of housing etc. There is a casual asleep at the wheel mismanagement by those in charge but what do they care as the clowns in government are rewarded well as they let the roof fall in on top of us.

Has Ireland ever had a plan?

I said it back in 2008. Nothing will be learnt from this. The spending by people on holidays, cars, TVs, whitegoods, etc prior to the GFC in Ireland was totally out of control. Before we had over development of greenfield sites which lead to ghost estates as land owners wanted to cash in. After, we had a lack of new construction by the traditional build-to-sell developers because a lot of them went under. To fill the void the government opened the door for cuckoo-funds to do the build for much needed housing. The problem is they allowed them to now control the stock by buying up all new properties. There's less for people to buy which then forces them into renting from a cuckoo-fund. All this while sweetening the deal by allowing them healthy tax concessions.

Also can someone fact-check this bit of maths regarding rental increase and its impact on profit to these funds:

> Rent - 2,000pm x 5% CPI = 2,100
> Cost of Ownership (maintenance, etc) - 1,500pm x 5% CPI = 1,575

Does that mean when they raise the rents the pocket and extra 25 per month profit?
Offline Zlen

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5780 on: April 29, 2023, 10:36:38 am »
I moved to Ireland eight years ago. Our family lived in overpriced dumps, worked our fingers to the bone, sold what we had back in old country and somehow scraped enough to buy our own place. Through these eight years all the talk was how fucked housing situation is and how something needs to be done. What has changed? It only ever got worse. Not kind of, bit worse, but objectivelly horribly worse. While renting our rent went from 1100e to 1400e in few years. We got kicked out as landlord wanted to sell. If we had to rent again (putting aside zero chance of finding a place suitable for a family with three dogs) we would have had to pay 1700e+. I mean, thats insane. Its half of someones income.

Though were ok now, Im shocked by the lack of action from the Irish government. They seem determined NOT to actually solve anything. Even measures in place are poorly designed. We couldnt get any help for our first property because it doesnt apply to used properties. Why? Who the fuck can afford new houses? Nothing will be solved until these fucks are removed from power. They are ideologically against people having access to affordable housing.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5781 on: April 29, 2023, 11:12:34 am »
Quote from: Zlen on April 29, 2023, 10:36:38 am
I moved to Ireland eight years ago. Our family lived in overpriced dumps, worked our fingers to the bone, sold what we had back in old country and somehow scraped enough to buy our own place. Through these eight years all the talk was how fucked housing situation is and how something needs to be done. What has changed? It only ever got worse. Not kind of, bit worse, but objectivelly horribly worse. While renting our rent went from 1100e to 1400e in few years. We got kicked out as landlord wanted to sell. If we had to rent again (putting aside zero chance of finding a place suitable for a family with three dogs) we would have had to pay 1700e+. I mean, thats insane. Its half of someones income.

Though were ok now, Im shocked by the lack of action from the Irish government. They seem determined NOT to actually solve anything. Even measures in place are poorly designed. We couldnt get any help for our first property because it doesnt apply to used properties. Why? Who the fuck can afford new houses? Nothing will be solved until these fucks are removed from power. They are ideologically against people having access to affordable housing.
Fuck me. 'Used properties'. They make it sound like 'a used condom'. I am ware of the mad shift to new houses in Ireland over the past decades, where old properties were/are often simply abandoned. And maybe that even makes financial and green sense in some cases. But from my (limited) understanding of it, it is mostly driven by culture/fashion and pressure from developers. And (dis)incentives like the one you describe only make it worse.
Offline TSC

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5782 on: April 29, 2023, 11:53:11 am »
Notwithstanding DUP shenanigans in the north, outcome of next elections could (likely?) see Sinn Fein elected north and south.  Whether or not theyll tackle issues such as housing remains to be seen, if indeed they are elected.
Offline fowlermagic

« Reply #5783 on: April 29, 2023, 07:29:34 pm »
Quote from: TSC on April 29, 2023, 11:53:11 am
Notwithstanding DUP shenanigans in the north, outcome of next elections could (likely?) see Sinn Fein elected north and south.  Whether or not theyll tackle issues such as housing remains to be seen, if indeed they are elected.

Will be interesting to see if things changed as hopefully they will do a better job than what we have seen up north. Don't quote me but im sure i heard over the past 25 years, the government up north has not been sitting for 9 of those years due to all the various shenanigans. Quite shameful.
Offline BarryCrocker

« Reply #5784 on: April 30, 2023, 01:23:37 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April 29, 2023, 11:12:34 am
Fuck me. 'Used properties'. They make it sound like 'a used condom'. I am ware of the mad shift to new houses in Ireland over the past decades, where old properties were/are often simply abandoned. And maybe that even makes financial and green sense in some cases. But from my (limited) understanding of it, it is mostly driven by culture/fashion and pressure from developers. And (dis)incentives like the one you describe only make it worse.

We had a grant system down here of $25k for first home owners either buying new builds or for major renovations on existing houses. The government was smart enough to know that some people want a shiny new home in a brand new suburb on the edges of town with no public transport or infrastructure, i.e, schools, hospitals, roads, shopping centres. While, others want to live closer to town and are happy to buy rundown terrace houses that need a serious renovation to make them liveable.

The two pronged focus of helping people get a home (new or needing renovation) while also stimulating the construction industry which employs nearly 10% of the workforce was a fairly smart approach in its intent.
Offline fowlermagic

« Reply #5785 on: May 2, 2023, 09:44:36 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on April 29, 2023, 11:12:34 am
Fuck me. 'Used properties'. They make it sound like 'a used condom'. I am ware of the mad shift to new houses in Ireland over the past decades, where old properties were/are often simply abandoned. And maybe that even makes financial and green sense in some cases. But from my (limited) understanding of it, it is mostly driven by culture/fashion and pressure from developers. And (dis)incentives like the one you describe only make it worse.

I see lots of detached developments around me on sites that could easily accommodate semi detached homes. I know it would take a leap from everyone to accept the idea to share a half acre site with another neighbour but if everyone is gung hu about reducing their impact on the world then we should be building more terraced, semi detached homes. You get more home owners in the same space, reduce building costs, lower house prices etc. Will never happen of course as we all strive to own that forever home out in the country.
Offline thejbs

« Reply #5786 on: May 4, 2023, 02:17:01 pm »
Say you know nothing about Northern Ireland, without saying you know nothing about Northern Ireland:

Quote
Donald Trump has said the political crisis that has left Northern Ireland without its power-sharing government will be a "tough one" to resolve" but he insisted "we have to work it out".
Offline fowlermagic

« Reply #5787 on: May 21, 2023, 10:18:59 pm »
I wonder how many of the protestors who were camped outside the hotel in Clare this week went to church today pretending to be good charitable Christians? To see them claiming it was not an ideal location as it was all of 5 miles from town, others worried about the possible threat of few foreign men handing around the neighbourhood while at the same time setting up road blocks, confronting refugees while they transfer to their rest bite or in the middle of the night driving tractors right up to the hotel shining lights into their bedrooms. Lovely people.
Offline TSC

« Reply #5788 on: May 22, 2023, 06:09:18 am »
Sinn Fein winning council elections in NI

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-65660650
Online DangerScouse

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5789 on: May 22, 2023, 10:29:01 pm »
That was an excellent 1st episode on BBC2 just now.
Offline Lee1-6Liv

« Reply #5790 on: May 23, 2023, 09:46:15 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on May 22, 2023, 10:29:01 pm
That was an excellent 1st episode on BBC2 just now.

Fantastic episode. As someone who grew up in the south I never knew you needed to own a property to vote!
Online DangerScouse

« Reply #5791 on: June 1, 2023, 10:12:01 pm »
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conor_Cruise_O'Brien

This c*nt would have contributed largely to much of the "ignorance" in the rest of Ireland.
Online DangerScouse

« Reply #5792 on: Today at 12:37:24 pm »
RTE news : Belfast taxi driver is loyalist 'enforcer', court told

http://www.rte.ie/news/2023/0603/1387281-belfast-taxi-driver/

 :lmao the whole thing was "a joke" apparently. Not sure that line of defence will wash.
