Topic: The Irish Politics Thread.

BarryCrocker

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #5720 on: February 10, 2023, 09:15:10 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on February 10, 2023, 09:48:22 am
Just looked up the price for a minivan out of Dublin this summer. 3k for a week lol think before 2020 it was around a 1k which was still crazy compared to what you pay for a similar van if i went to Florida in 2019.

I rented a 5-door compact for 21 days for Sixt when in Dublin last Easter for about 780. Obviously, vehicles in low supply and/or can carry 8+ passengers would be at a premium. If there's 2 of you in a compact that's roughly 18 per day each. A minivan with 8 people @ 1000 per week is roughly the same, so I think they factor that into their calculations.
fowlermagic

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #5721 on: February 11, 2023, 09:23:09 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 10, 2023, 09:15:10 pm
I rented a 5-door compact for 21 days for Sixt when in Dublin last Easter for about 780. Obviously, vehicles in low supply and/or can carry 8+ passengers would be at a premium. If there's 2 of you in a compact that's roughly 18 per day each. A minivan with 8 people @ 1000 per week is roughly the same, so I think they factor that into their calculations.

Most minivans say they are suitable for 7 passengers only fit four adults comfortably once you include two pieces of luggage per person. Most tourists especially from America bring the fridge with them when they travel unlike us Ryanair travelers. Think you misread what I said as a minivan right now is 3k a week in Dublin. Similar van in say Orlando is 1k a week, no wonder the Yanks get a sticker shock when they try to come here.
BarryCrocker

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #5722 on: February 11, 2023, 10:03:36 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on February 11, 2023, 09:23:09 am
Most minivans say they are suitable for 7 passengers only fit four adults comfortably once you include two pieces of luggage per person. Most tourists especially from America bring the fridge with them when they travel unlike us Ryanair travelers. Think you misread what I said as a minivan right now is 3k a week in Dublin. Similar van in say Orlando is 1k a week, no wonder the Yanks get a sticker shock when they try to come here.

Jesus 3k per week. I just did a quick online search for down in here in Oz and it's $1500 (1000) for a Toyota 12 seater.

From my trip back there it feels like the tourist industry is taking a huge one off sugar hit from the customers they've been missing for the past 2-3 years.
FlashGordon

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #5723 on: February 12, 2023, 08:57:15 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 11, 2023, 10:03:36 pm
Jesus 3k per week. I just did a quick online search for down in here in Oz and it's $1500 (1000) for a Toyota 12 seater.

From my trip back there it feels like the tourist industry is taking a huge one off sugar hit from the customers they've been missing for the past 2-3 years.

Tourists were back with a bang last summer. If they're not careful people will just choose to go elsewehere.
thejbs

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #5724 on: February 12, 2023, 09:23:42 am
I just did a search on auto Europe because I thought 3k was an exaggeration. For the first week of July, a Renault traffic (9 seat) was £3.2k. Carravelle was £2.8k. Ford Galaxy was nearly £2.5k.

Absolute madness. NI is also expensive but a 9 seater is around £2k rather than £3k. I know of VW camper hire thats a fraction of that.
fowlermagic

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #5725 on: February 12, 2023, 01:15:16 pm
Quote from: thejbs on February 12, 2023, 09:23:42 am
I just did a search on auto Europe because I thought 3k was an exaggeration. For the first week of July, a Renault traffic (9 seat) was £3.2k. Carravelle was £2.8k. Ford Galaxy was nearly £2.5k.

Absolute madness. NI is also expensive but a 9 seater is around £2k rather than £3k. I know of VW camper hire thats a fraction of that.

That's Ireland for you as when we were a trapped audience during 2020-21 the tourist industry knew they could charge whatever they wanted and we still have to pay for it. Now with the energy bills where they are, cost of goods etc the rates are staying crazy high.

One of the most expensive countries to live or holiday in. God knows how the next generation will afford to live here but expect to see apartments everywhere eventually. At this stage you be better off renting perhaps, less risk of huge repair bills, buying an asset that will probably never give you a return unless you rent it out as mortgage payments are probably 20% less than rent for the same property. God knows but don't see any party sorting it out. Same shyte every decade.
BarryCrocker

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #5726 on: Yesterday at 10:05:50 pm
Love how an Englishman comes to Ireland to discuss foreigners.

Quote
Gardaí keeping close eye on far-right activist Tommy Robinson after hes seen meeting with convicted Dublin criminal

Founder of English Defence League, who has several convictions, is visiting Dublin and has been pictured with a criminal from Ballyfermot

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/gardai-keeping-close-eye-on-far-right-activist-tommy-robinson-after-hes-seen-meeting-with-convicted-dublin-criminal-42346250.html
didi shamone

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #5727 on: Yesterday at 11:59:28 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:05:50 pm
Love how an Englishman comes to Ireland to discuss foreigners.

Some anti immigration activists here are opposed to his presence because he's a loyalist.
 But they're all Putinists, and he's the main cause of the massive influx of immigrants.   It's a circle jerk of ignorance and stupidity.
BarryCrocker

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Reply #5728 on: Today at 02:17:29 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on February 12, 2023, 01:15:16 pm

One of the most expensive countries to live or holiday in.

Not really Irish politics but following up on the cost of things in Ireland. I know it's a massive tourist area but it will become the new benchmark for local pubs to push towards.

To be honest he must be struggling to keep all his homes warm with only 150m in the bank.

Quote
There has been no reaction from a pub's customers after they increased the price of a pint to 9.90, the owner has said.

Martin Keane of Oliver St. John Gogarty in Dublins Temple Bar area now charges 9.90 for a Bulmers or Heineken and 8.90 for Guinness.

To many that might seem excessive but Mr Keane says the pub is not immune to inflation and the soaring cost of living. 

Its quite expensive but, as you can see, its now just after 12 oclock in the day and we have musicians in playing, he told Newstalk reporter Josh Crosbie.

They have to be paid, they have to get increases.

So, our rates and overheads still stand and, unfortunately, the price of alcohol, like everything else, is rising.

The pub is located in one of the most touristy parts of Dublin and Mr Keane says that most of his customers expect to pay a premium.

Weve had it up a couple of days and we havent had any reaction, to be honest with you, he said.

95% of business is from overseas; so, it doesnt really bother them.

Mr Keane added that a pub in the city centre has higher overheads - such as security - that other pubs in quieter parts of the country do not have.

He also predicted that the price of a pint would keep rising.

I started working in this business when I was 14-years-of-age, he said.

Now, Im 75 and I remember when a pint was two shillings when I started.

So, its going to go up and up and I think it will be 20.
