I just did a search on auto Europe because I thought 3k was an exaggeration. For the first week of July, a Renault traffic (9 seat) was £3.2k. Carravelle was £2.8k. Ford Galaxy was nearly £2.5k.



Absolute madness. NI is also expensive but a 9 seater is around £2k rather than £3k. I know of VW camper hire thats a fraction of that.



That's Ireland for you as when we were a trapped audience during 2020-21 the tourist industry knew they could charge whatever they wanted and we still have to pay for it. Now with the energy bills where they are, cost of goods etc the rates are staying crazy high.One of the most expensive countries to live or holiday in. God knows how the next generation will afford to live here but expect to see apartments everywhere eventually. At this stage you be better off renting perhaps, less risk of huge repair bills, buying an asset that will probably never give you a return unless you rent it out as mortgage payments are probably 20% less than rent for the same property. God knows but don't see any party sorting it out. Same shyte every decade.