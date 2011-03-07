Total Members Voted: 301
The Democratic Unionist party has vowed to paralyse the Stormont assembly and block the formation of an executive in a dramatic escalation of its campaign against the Northern Ireland protocol.Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the DUP leader, said his party would refuse to nominate a speaker when the assembly meets for its inaugural session on Friday afternoon, a move that will derail the legislature and raise the stakes in a dispute over the protocol between London and Brussels.The party had been expected to block the appointment of a first and deputy first minister in the power-sharing executive but in a statement early on Friday it announced it would also pull the plug on the assembly to further pressure the UK government to take decisive action on the protocol.Sinn Féin, which emerged as the largest party in Stormont after last weeks local elections, called the announcement shameful.The move will paralyse Stormont and plunge Northern Ireland into political crisis a week after a historic assembly election in which Sinn Féin overtook the DUP as the biggest party, making Sinn Féins deputy leader, Michelle ONeill, the putative first minister.The DUP move is designed to send a signal to Downing Street and the European Union that the party is willing to ratchet up tension in Northern Ireland to secure changes to the protocol, which puts post-Brexit checks on goods entering the region from Great Britain.Today the DUP will not support the election of a speaker in the assembly, Donaldson said in a statement to the Belfast News Letter. The protocol is a direct challenge to the principles that have underpinned every agreement reached in Northern Ireland over the last 25 years. It erodes the very foundations that devolution has been built upon.Donaldson hinted at no swift resolution to the impasse: I have both patience and resolve in equal measure to see the Irish Sea border removed, and stable as well as sustainable devolution restored.The mothballing of Stormont means civil servants and ministers from the outgoing administration, with reduced powers, will run Northern Ireland in what has been termed a zombified state. They cannot make important decisions or launch new initiatives.DUP strategists hope this will embolden Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, the prime minister, and Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, and strengthen their hand in a showdown with the European Commission. They have threatened to unilaterally abandon parts of the protocol but Donaldson said he wanted action, not words.Other parties condemned the DUP.Today is the day we should be forming an executive to put money in peoples pockets and to start to fix our health service, said ONeill. The DUP have confirmed they will punish the public and not turn up. They are disgracefully holding the public to ransom for their Brexit mess. Shameful.On Thursday, the Royal College of Nursing, the British Medical Association Northern Ireland, the Royal College of Surgeons of England, the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, and the Royal College of GPs warned that failure to form an executive would endanger patients lives.Our health service is on the verge of collapse, they said a joint statement.Naomi Long, the Alliance party leader, called the DUP move a disgrace. She said: We need the NHS fixed, the cost of living addressed and a budget set. How is this going to help?
So, the majority of parties are for the protocol. The majority of people are anti Brexit. The majority want stormont up and running. And Northern Ireland returned SF as the largest party. And they have the gall to call themselves the DEMOCRATIC unionist party.
Has there ever been a more dislikable party then the DUP (And I am including even the Tories in this)?
