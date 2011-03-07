DUP vows to paralyse Stormont as Northern Ireland protocol row deepens



Refusal to nominate speaker will derail legislature and raise stakes in Londons dispute with Brussels





https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/may/13/dup-vows-to-paralyse-stormont-as-northern-ireland-protocol-row-deepens



What absolute fckrs. I bet they would have elected a speaker if they had of won more seats.Also, if a new speaker is not elected doesn't the existing speaker continue to chair? Currently this is Alex Maskey.