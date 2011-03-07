Ok so here we go.........collusion by the Irish security forces is ok as it wasn't "on the same scale"..........that's getting very close to sweeping it under the carpet. I couldn't care less what the scale was. It happened and it matters a huge amount to the victims. I guess we should also turn a blind eye to supplying guns to the IRA etc.
It's all wrong and people died because of it. Each life was precious if you were involved.
And leave out the whataboutery shite...........that's again trying to belittle the lives of the people who were killed. It wasn't one-sided nor will anyone be brought back to life debating who did what.
The poster said, and I'm paraphrasing here... can't believe the brits haven't got more blow back from the recent findings of a report that there was collusion by RUC ....
You jumped in and had a right go, with loads of whataboutery shite
... what about the Irish police collusion, whatabout the US collusion, man you are a little precious with that whataboutery shite.
Agree with looking forward, but you must learn from the past and that's not by ignoring it. I'm sure for your anecdote of that woman's story there are those other victims familes and mothers who are disgusted at collusion by RUC, and I'm fairly sure they'd be looking for someone to be held to account.
By your standards ther'd be no benefit to a Hillsborough Inquiry, and the results of it shouldn't be bothered with either, let's just move on ..?
I think you are bending over backwards to excuse murder, that's really shocking if I am honest.