The US government was involved with supplying and aiding the IRA? Thats some claim. I think thats what you call - and I hate the useage of this term - "whataboutery", becsuse it gets flung about this forum as a argument debunker on a regular basis, even when its justified. Anyway, imagine just disregarding actual British state sanctioned murder of it own supposed citizens just because a load of IRA members fled the country and hid themselves in the States. It's not like the POTUS of the time had an open policy to shelter them. An absolutely absurd thing to even state.



Except nobody said anything about the US supplying aid to the IRA. The point of the article is that the USA swung from one extreme to another based on the relationships with either the Irish or British government. Nobody stated that the British murdered its own citizens because of what the USA did. The point is that the USA were not neutral. However that's not a big issue in the bigger picture and not something I care about.I do care about digging up the past and making out that one "side" was worse than the other. It doesn't bring anyone back and doesn't lead anywhere other than years of wasted time and money. There are many, many people who have lost relatives and who have moved on with their lives. Every single death is important to somebody and either you decide to draw a line on the whole sordid time or you investigate every single death and who did what and who knew what.I was talking to one woman recently who saw her father get shot right in front of her and she traced the killer who is free to come and go as he pleases. She confronted him in a bar and he denied it saying that he was only the getaway driver.........but all the eye witnesses described the driver and the gunman and she knows who killed her father. It's a disgrace that scum like this are free to walk the streets whilst she is left mentally scared for life. That's the reality of what went on. She isn't asking for an inquiry into who did what and who knew what as she has come to terms with it. The killer wasn't the British government nor were they directly involved.