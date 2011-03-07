Can't help but feel sorry for publicans, restauranteurs and nightclub owners yet again. It's a bit bazaar that NPHET insist on hammering that sector, especially when it accounts for such a tiny proportion of community transmissions. Why not close Penny's for a change? And let them take a hit for once? Why keep punishing the innocent?



Imagine being a restaurant owner, barely clinging on to a family business that you've broken your bollox to run for 20/30 years, and being told in your most desperate hour of need, that you can only fill it to half capacity, while every scruff on the Island can walk freely into Penny's and blow half their dole cheque on cotton knickers from Taiwan



For the record, I'm pro vaccination, pro mask wearing, pro social distancing and pro precautions. I have no problem whatsoever with the Government putting restrictions in place to protect the vulnerable and to ease the strain on our health services. The bit I've a problem with is the governments insistence on forcing those who are least responsible for transmission to repeatedly endure the hardest repercussions



I was in a restaurant just outside Loughrea in Galway last week. They couldn't have been more diligent in terms of precaution. When we arrived our certs were checked, our ID's were checked, our temperatures were checked, our table was distanced, the floors were spotless, the bathrooms were constantly being checked and cleaned, hand dispensers were everywhere, staff were fully masked up, clean masks were provided to those leaving while their tables were scrubbed down. They literally were following every single measure you can think of to the absolute letter



2 hours later on my way home I pull in to get diesel just outside Gort. The forecourt was full of about 8 Ford Transit vans with yellow UK reg's. Their occupants walking feely in and out of the shop without a mask in sight. Not a care in the world. Obviously home for the Christmas to visit their travelling cousins - which they're fully entitled to do. I suppose the point I'm making is that if community transmission is the problem here, then lets tackle the real causes of it, instead of pussy footing the fuck around it



