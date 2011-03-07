Poll

So who are you?

The Irish Politics Thread.

Sarge

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
September 9, 2021, 09:02:44 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on September  7, 2021, 09:47:34 am
Irish politics is a bit silly at the moment. All up in a heap about a fucking festival and a 15k job.

Nice to take the focus off the real issues.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

DangerScouse

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
September 17, 2021, 11:27:03 am
Well in President Higgins. The correct stance as far as I'm concerned.
Macphisto80

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
September 17, 2021, 04:05:35 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on September 17, 2021, 11:27:03 am
Well in President Higgins. The correct stance as far as I'm concerned.
Yep.
DangerScouse

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
October 18, 2021, 09:39:32 pm
MBL?

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
October 18, 2021, 10:42:33 pm
I noticed there were no masks or social distancing among his supporters so he probably got it from them. Was never going to be convicted so its a small win that he died in Ireland.
Macphisto80

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
October 19, 2021, 10:14:24 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QJDdEI5VgVg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QJDdEI5VgVg</a>

Haha!
TSC

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
October 20, 2021, 02:34:41 pm
Macphisto80

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
October 20, 2021, 06:49:40 pm
Medical advice my arse.
Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
October 20, 2021, 06:57:40 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on October 20, 2021, 06:49:40 pm
Medical advice my arse.

How long have you got?
Ray K

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
November 25, 2021, 08:50:58 am
It's not politics at all, but that 150,000 people are in a Ticketmaster queue to see a no-mark country & western singer who hasn't been relevant in 25 years (and I argue strongly that he's never been relevant) is a sign that this country has absolutely lost it's fucking mind.


I'd rather see Garth Crooks perform his unbelievably shite punditry in a stadium for 2 hours than that guy. 5 nights in Croke Park. Jesus fucking wept.
didi shamone

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
November 25, 2021, 03:24:51 pm
Quote from: Ray K on November 25, 2021, 08:50:58 am
It's not politics at all, but that 150,000 people are in a Ticketmaster queue to see a no-mark country & western singer who hasn't been relevant in 25 years (and I argue strongly that he's never been relevant) is a sign that this country has absolutely lost it's fucking mind.


I'd rather see Garth Crooks perform his unbelievably shite punditry in a stadium for 2 hours than that guy. 5 nights in Croke Park. Jesus fucking wept.

I'm doing my best to ignore it. I'd rather see Eoin Mclove.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
November 25, 2021, 05:21:02 pm
Quote from: Ray K on November 25, 2021, 08:50:58 am
It's not politics at all, but that 150,000 people are in a Ticketmaster queue to see a no-mark country & western singer who hasn't been relevant in 25 years (and I argue strongly that he's never been relevant) is a sign that this country has absolutely lost it's fucking mind.


I'd rather see Garth Crooks perform his unbelievably shite punditry in a stadium for 2 hours than that guy. 5 nights in Croke Park. Jesus fucking wept.
you didnt get tickets then nah?  ;D ;D
Ray K

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
November 25, 2021, 08:22:21 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on November 25, 2021, 05:21:02 pm
you didnt get tickets then nah?  ;D ;D
I'm thinking of getting a 40 foot container full of cowboy hats and Wrangler jeans, and an articulated lorry filled with cans of Bulmers cider for it. I'm going to be a millionaire after night 5.
djahern

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
November 25, 2021, 08:47:31 pm
Quote from: Ray K on November 25, 2021, 08:50:58 am
It's not politics at all, but that 150,000 people are in a Ticketmaster queue to see a no-mark country & western singer who hasn't been relevant in 25 years (and I argue strongly that he's never been relevant) is a sign that this country has absolutely lost it's fucking mind.


I'd rather see Garth Crooks perform his unbelievably shite punditry in a stadium for 2 hours than that guy. 5 nights in Croke Park. Jesus fucking wept.

Lots of loss of sense of taste in Ireland at the moment with the rising infection levels
Red-Soldier

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
November 25, 2021, 08:52:11 pm
Quote from: Ray K on November 25, 2021, 08:50:58 am
It's not politics at all, but that 150,000 people are in a Ticketmaster queue to see a no-mark country & western singer who hasn't been relevant in 25 years (and I argue strongly that he's never been relevant) is a sign that this country has absolutely lost it's fucking mind.


I'd rather see Garth Crooks perform his unbelievably shite punditry in a stadium for 2 hours than that guy. 5 nights in Croke Park. Jesus fucking wept.

Haven't got a clue who you are talking about??
Ray K

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
November 25, 2021, 09:01:16 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November 25, 2021, 08:52:11 pm
Haven't got a clue who you are talking about??
This fucking tosspot. 400,000 tickets sold today.

Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
November 25, 2021, 09:16:36 pm
Why do your lot live the country music so much Raymond?
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
November 25, 2021, 09:33:46 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November 25, 2021, 09:16:36 pm
Why do your lot live the country music so much Raymond?
I blame it all on my roots
Ray K

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
November 25, 2021, 09:46:56 pm
Macphisto80

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
November 25, 2021, 11:19:41 pm
Quote from: Ray K on November 25, 2021, 08:50:58 am
It's not politics at all, but that 150,000 people are in a Ticketmaster queue to see a no-mark country & western singer who hasn't been relevant in 25 years (and I argue strongly that he's never been relevant) is a sign that this country has absolutely lost it's fucking mind.


I'd rather see Garth Crooks perform his unbelievably shite punditry in a stadium for 2 hours than that guy. 5 nights in Croke Park. Jesus fucking wept.

:lmao.

It is. It's fucking mental. I remember one time I was in Newcastle in Down and I saw a big gathering of kids and mostly 20 somethings all with their cars and thought it was like something from Fast and the Furious. Then it got weird when one of the cars belted out country and western music and they all got out and started line dancing in the middle of the road.
BarryCrocker

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
November 25, 2021, 11:41:03 pm
Quote from: djahern on November 25, 2021, 08:47:31 pm
Lots of loss of sense of taste in Ireland at the moment with the rising infection levels

 :lmao

Happened well before covid.
MBL?

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
November 29, 2021, 02:13:03 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November 25, 2021, 09:16:36 pm
Why do your lot live the country music so much Raymond?
Its a bogger thing. Us dubs get a lot of stick and rightly so for the most part but this one is on them. Ive never understood how American country music is so popular here. Ive been in situations like Macphisto mentions above and its incredible. No idea how Im from the same little island as these headers.

Is country popular in Britain in the same way? I just assumed it was.

Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
November 29, 2021, 07:47:25 am
Quote from: MBL? on November 29, 2021, 02:13:03 am
Its a bogger thing. Us dubs get a lot of stick and rightly so for the most part but this one is on them. Ive never understood how American country music is so popular here. Ive been in situations like Macphisto mentions above and its incredible. No idea how Im from the same little island as these headers.

Is country popular in Britain in the same way? I just assumed it was.



:D

I cant say I know anyone with a penchant for country music. Actually I did know someone who used to go to a sell out concert/festival at the O2 so theres obviously enough of a crowd to be considered a danger. She was Irish though now I think about it. :D

There probably is a country music sub culture here but its small enough to be drowned out by other stuff, mostly equally as crap.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
December 3, 2021, 09:31:51 pm
More restrictions. I am depressed
goalrushatgoodison

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
December 3, 2021, 10:58:04 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on December  3, 2021, 09:31:51 pm
More restrictions. I am depressed

I wouldn't fret. Good chance they will be lifted by the time Mr Brooks arrives  ;)
Sarge

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
December 3, 2021, 11:11:49 pm
Family Ice-skang outing on the 17th may be stopped, sad times kids where looking forward to it, may still happen by the time its on byt i am not so sure, 43 of us going, ages 18 months to 73 years old.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
December 4, 2021, 12:19:45 am
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on December  3, 2021, 10:58:04 pm
I wouldn't fret. Good chance they will be lifted by the time Mr Brooks arrives  ;)
more worried that the north follows suit and causes me a headache getting the whole family over for Leeds on Boxing Day. Its also a ball ache for work sometimes being from the north and working in the south
Billy The Kid

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
December 4, 2021, 08:32:31 am
Can't help but feel sorry for publicans, restauranteurs and nightclub owners yet again. It's a bit bazaar that NPHET insist on hammering that sector, especially when it accounts for such a tiny proportion of community transmissions. Why not close Penny's for a change? And let them take a hit for once? Why keep punishing the innocent?

Imagine being a restaurant owner, barely clinging on to a family business that you've broken your bollox to run for 20/30 years, and being told in your most desperate hour of need, that you can only fill it to half capacity, while every scruff on the Island can walk freely into Penny's and blow half their dole cheque on cotton knickers from Taiwan

For the record, I'm pro vaccination, pro mask wearing, pro social distancing and pro precautions. I have no problem whatsoever with the Government putting restrictions in place to protect the vulnerable and to ease the strain on our health services. The bit I've a problem with is the governments insistence on forcing those who are least responsible for transmission to repeatedly endure the hardest repercussions

I was in a restaurant just outside Loughrea in Galway last week. They couldn't have been more diligent in terms of precaution. When we arrived our certs were checked, our ID's were checked, our temperatures were checked, our table was distanced, the floors were spotless, the bathrooms were constantly being checked and cleaned, hand dispensers were everywhere, staff were fully masked up, clean masks were provided to those leaving while their tables were scrubbed down. They literally were following every single measure you can think of to the absolute letter

2 hours later on my way home I pull in to get diesel just outside Gort. The forecourt was full of about 8 Ford Transit vans with yellow UK reg's. Their occupants walking feely in and out of the shop without a mask in sight. Not a care in the world. Obviously home for the Christmas to visit their travelling cousins - which they're fully entitled to do. I suppose the point I'm making is that if community transmission is the problem here, then lets tackle the real causes of it, instead of pussy footing the fuck around it 

SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
December 4, 2021, 11:16:29 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on December  4, 2021, 08:32:31 am
Can't help but feel sorry for publicans, restauranteurs and nightclub owners yet again. It's a bit bazaar that NPHET insist on hammering that sector, especially when it accounts for such a tiny proportion of community transmissions. Why not close Penny's for a change? And let them take a hit for once? Why keep punishing the innocent?

Imagine being a restaurant owner, barely clinging on to a family business that you've broken your bollox to run for 20/30 years, and being told in your most desperate hour of need, that you can only fill it to half capacity, while every scruff on the Island can walk freely into Penny's and blow half their dole cheque on cotton knickers from Taiwan

For the record, I'm pro vaccination, pro mask wearing, pro social distancing and pro precautions. I have no problem whatsoever with the Government putting restrictions in place to protect the vulnerable and to ease the strain on our health services. The bit I've a problem with is the governments insistence on forcing those who are least responsible for transmission to repeatedly endure the hardest repercussions

I was in a restaurant just outside Loughrea in Galway last week. They couldn't have been more diligent in terms of precaution. When we arrived our certs were checked, our ID's were checked, our temperatures were checked, our table was distanced, the floors were spotless, the bathrooms were constantly being checked and cleaned, hand dispensers were everywhere, staff were fully masked up, clean masks were provided to those leaving while their tables were scrubbed down. They literally were following every single measure you can think of to the absolute letter

2 hours later on my way home I pull in to get diesel just outside Gort. The forecourt was full of about 8 Ford Transit vans with yellow UK reg's. Their occupants walking feely in and out of the shop without a mask in sight. Not a care in the world. Obviously home for the Christmas to visit their travelling cousins - which they're fully entitled to do. I suppose the point I'm making is that if community transmission is the problem here, then lets tackle the real causes of it, instead of pussy footing the fuck around it
I honestly wouldn't mind restrictions if they all made sense. Rapid antigen testing before entering venues makes more sense than just flashing a covid cert which doesn't show if you actually have covid or not. I'm also a tad disillusioned in my own line of work where they are pushing us to do travel antigen tests in the community setting where you are just given a blue surgical mask, no gloves, no ppe or fuck all to deal with a growing number of non compliant c*nts coming in with coughs and colds "but i don't have the covid or anything like that" How the fuck do you know you don't?
Sorry rant over
didi shamone

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Today at 02:31:10 pm
So an Everton style lockdown without locking down proposed by Nphet amid much backlash. May as well close hospitality as close at 5pm. Seems draconian when hospitalizations are down 40% due to the booster campaign.

Im seeing more and more people questioning why they should even get a booster at all now now.  Seems to send out a message that health officials don't trust the vaccines. Personally I felt the current restrictions and mass booster campaign was enough.

Will the Government go for it?  They're obviously terrified of losing face like last year. But we weren't one of the most vaccinated countries in the world then.
kennedy81

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Today at 03:12:16 pm
Just get up at 3am instead. So when 5pm rolls round, it'll be like midnight.

Seriously though, the problem the government and NPHET have is that they don't know what a surge in omicron cases will look like in terms of hospitalizations. I have some sympathy for them here.
If they don't bring in restrictions now, they'll get pelters if the health services come under serious strain. And if they do, they'll get pelters anyway.

The Uk being a couple of weeks ahead should give us an indicator though. All eyes are on them right now. France and Germany are talking about an omicron surge starting around new years.
naka

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Today at 03:20:38 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 02:31:10 pm
So an Everton style lockdown without locking down proposed by Nphet amid much backlash. May as well close hospitality as close at 5pm. Seems draconian when hospitalizations are down 40% due to the booster campaign.

Im seeing more and more people questioning why they should even get a booster at all now now.  Seems to send out a message that health officials don't trust the vaccines. Personally I felt the current restrictions and mass booster campaign was enough.

Will the Government go for it?  They're obviously terrified of losing face like last year. But we weren't one of the most vaccinated countries in the world then.
thinks its bullox
most people have been double vaxed and everyone i know is getting teh booster, the question to ask is why if tehy are clsoing down again.
was in dublin yesterday, couldnt believe how hard the guys in bars/restaurants etc were working to keep people safe
this might just be the  last straw
