Author Topic: The Irish Politics Thread.  (Read 306831 times)

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5520 on: May 7, 2021, 09:14:41 am »
Quote from: Sarge on May  6, 2021, 08:31:43 pm
FF/FG/GP getting in the arse today over the selling off of estates to vulture funds, and rightly fucking so.

Well overdue. Housing in Ireland has become a hire purchase arrangement for ordinary people paying money to business who don't pay tax.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5521 on: May 7, 2021, 07:28:32 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on May  7, 2021, 09:14:41 am
Well overdue. Housing in Ireland has become a hire purchase arrangement for ordinary people paying money to business who don't pay tax.

Its shocking, Private homes are being built, Social Homes are being built, Vulture funds are getting a share and affordable homes are being ignored and thats a huge percentage of those seeking are in the affordable sectoin.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5522 on: May 8, 2021, 01:28:37 am »
Quote from: Sarge on May  7, 2021, 07:28:32 pm
Its shocking, Private homes are being built, Social Homes are being built, Vulture funds are getting a share and affordable homes are being ignored and thats a huge percentage of those seeking are in the affordable sectoin.

One of the major problems is the concentration of property ownership by a few businesses. As the pool of individually held homes becomes smaller prices get pushed up for those that do come to market. Renters only have access to a limited number of properties which means rents get jacked up.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5523 on: May 8, 2021, 12:47:00 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on May  8, 2021, 01:28:37 am
One of the major problems is the concentration of property ownership by a few businesses. As the pool of individually held homes becomes smaller prices get pushed up for those that do come to market. Renters only have access to a limited number of properties which means rents get jacked up.

And these companies buying blocks of housing will change outragous rent.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5524 on: May 8, 2021, 01:07:30 pm »
Eoghan Harris trying to take the moral high ground over Sinn Fein in his RTE radio interview yesterday and casually drops in the fact he was very good friends with Gusty Spence and David Ervine.  ???
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5525 on: May 8, 2021, 03:30:02 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on May  8, 2021, 01:07:30 pm
Eoghan Harris trying to take the moral high ground over Sinn Fein in his RTE radio interview yesterday and casually drops in the fact he was very good friends with Gusty Spence and David Ervine.  ???

Harris is a prick, an ex sticky loving prick. An INM mouthpiece.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5526 on: May 8, 2021, 03:47:42 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on May  8, 2021, 03:30:02 pm
Harris is a prick, an ex sticky loving prick. An INM mouthpiece.

He's sacked from the Sindo
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5527 on: May 8, 2021, 03:48:24 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on May  8, 2021, 03:47:42 pm
He's sacked from the Sindo

Still a mouthpiece ;D
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5528 on: May 8, 2021, 05:33:44 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on May  8, 2021, 03:48:24 pm
Still a mouthpiece ;D

Apparently that got him sacked. Something to do with spouting on Twitter under a false identity.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5529 on: May 8, 2021, 07:49:51 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on May  8, 2021, 05:33:44 pm
Apparently that got him sacked. Something to do with spouting on Twitter under a false identity.

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/ireland/irish-news/twitter-suspends-nine-accounts-linked-to-profile-used-by-eoghan-harris-1.4558375

By all accounts he had a right barney with Sarh McEnerney on Radio too.
« Reply #5530 on: May 14, 2021, 11:38:21 pm »
So Poots is the new DUP leader. Foster was a moron, but this fella is straight out of the Jurassic period.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5531 on: May 14, 2021, 11:40:29 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on May 14, 2021, 11:38:21 pm
So Poots is the new DUP leader. Foster was a moron, but this fella is straight out of the Jurassic period.

He cant be, the world wasnt around back then was it?
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5532 on: May 15, 2021, 12:51:10 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 14, 2021, 11:40:29 pm
He cant be, the world wasnt around back then was it?

Exactly, apparently scientists just planted those bones to try to disprove the bible... The union is in good hands  ;D
« Reply #5533 on: May 15, 2021, 01:15:08 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 14, 2021, 11:40:29 pm
He cant be, the world wasnt around back then was it?
Haha, that is a very good point.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5534 on: May 15, 2021, 11:26:08 am »
Quote from: BobOnATank on May 15, 2021, 12:51:10 am
Exactly, apparently scientists just planted those bones to try to disprove the bible... The union is in good hands  ;D

Thats an egregious lie. He doesnt think that.

He believes God put the dinosaur bones and all the other evidence of an old earth there to test us. Or, just for bants.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5535 on: May 19, 2021, 10:48:58 am »
Quote from: Sarge on May  8, 2021, 12:47:00 pm
And these companies buying blocks of housing will change outragous rent.

A decent start, however excluding apartments from the crackdown is a major fail.

Quote
Stamp duty on the purchase of 10 or more houses will rise to 10pc from midnight tonight and act as a significant disincentive to bulk purchasing of new homes, Mr Donohoe said last night.

Meanwhile, Mr OBrien is introducing a new owner occupier guarantee to enable local authorities to designate as many as 50pc of units in a new development for owner occupiers. He will also issue a circular today requiring local authorities and An Bord Pleanála to prohibit bulk buying of houses and duplexes.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/politics/crackdown-on-cuckoo-funds-buying-up-housing-estates-leads-to-split-in-coalition-40443325.html
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5536 on: May 23, 2021, 12:58:25 am »
Shinners are playing a blinder on the houing issue, O Broin and Doherty have really given it to the Government and you know what, they are fucking bang on.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5537 on: May 23, 2021, 12:58:58 am »
Other news that Morley case in Newcastle re those 3 kids was awful to listen too.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5538 on: May 23, 2021, 11:40:07 am »
Quote from: Sarge on May 23, 2021, 12:58:58 am
Other news that Morley case in Newcastle re those 3 kids was awful to listen too.

Horrendous.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5539 on: June 17, 2021, 09:24:39 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on May 14, 2021, 11:38:21 pm
So Poots is the new DUP leader. Foster was a moron, but this fella is straight out of the Jurassic period.

Now resigned.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5540 on: June 17, 2021, 09:27:08 pm »
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5541 on: June 17, 2021, 09:39:10 pm »
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5542 on: June 17, 2021, 09:53:29 pm »
He lasted 20 days, which is 2 full Scaramucchi's to be fair.

@colmomongain
That's life, that's how it is. Riding high in June, shot down in...June...
« Reply #5543 on: June 17, 2021, 10:19:39 pm »
Quote from: an fear dearg on June 17, 2021, 09:39:10 pm
Hes in for the Spurs job.
Spurs love an FA Cup.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5544 on: June 17, 2021, 10:30:04 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on June 17, 2021, 09:53:29 pm
He lasted 20 days, which is 2 full Scaramucchi's to be fair.

@colmomongain
That's life, that's how it is. Riding high in June, shot down in...June...

Its the equivalent of the rest of us being in charge for a couple of million years in fairness. Well batted Edwin.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5545 on: June 17, 2021, 10:42:44 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 17, 2021, 10:30:04 pm
Its the equivalent of the rest of us being in charge for a couple of million years in fairness. Well batted Edwin.
:D
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5546 on: Today at 02:47:46 am »
Quote
TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has set a target of 70% home-ownership in Ireland by the end of this decade, a goal that would require up to 40,000 new homes built every year.

Housing is a human right but it means nothing just to say it or to write it into law. You have to mean it and make it happen, he said.

From the same fella that says opposition parties of being too ideological when it comes to housing and insisted investment funds have a place in the Irish market.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5547 on: Today at 08:32:27 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:47:46 am
From the same fella that says opposition parties of being too ideological when it comes to housing and insisted investment funds have a place in the Irish market.

I shake my head when I read politicians making statements like this.

It should be about sustainable development, not house building.
