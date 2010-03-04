Total Members Voted: 296
FF/FG/GP getting in the arse today over the selling off of estates to vulture funds, and rightly fucking so.
Well overdue. Housing in Ireland has become a hire purchase arrangement for ordinary people paying money to business who don't pay tax.
Its shocking, Private homes are being built, Social Homes are being built, Vulture funds are getting a share and affordable homes are being ignored and thats a huge percentage of those seeking are in the affordable sectoin.
One of the major problems is the concentration of property ownership by a few businesses. As the pool of individually held homes becomes smaller prices get pushed up for those that do come to market. Renters only have access to a limited number of properties which means rents get jacked up.
Eoghan Harris trying to take the moral high ground over Sinn Fein in his RTE radio interview yesterday and casually drops in the fact he was very good friends with Gusty Spence and David Ervine.
Harris is a prick, an ex sticky loving prick. An INM mouthpiece.
He's sacked from the Sindo
Still a mouthpiece
Apparently that got him sacked. Something to do with spouting on Twitter under a false identity.
So Poots is the new DUP leader. Foster was a moron, but this fella is straight out of the Jurassic period.
people like big dick nick.
He cant be, the world wasnt around back then was it?
Exactly, apparently scientists just planted those bones to try to disprove the bible... The union is in good hands
And these companies buying blocks of housing will change outragous rent.
Stamp duty on the purchase of 10 or more houses will rise to 10pc from midnight tonight and act as a significant disincentive to bulk purchasing of new homes, Mr Donohoe said last night.Meanwhile, Mr OBrien is introducing a new owner occupier guarantee to enable local authorities to designate as many as 50pc of units in a new development for owner occupiers. He will also issue a circular today requiring local authorities and An Bord Pleanála to prohibit bulk buying of houses and duplexes.https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/politics/crackdown-on-cuckoo-funds-buying-up-housing-estates-leads-to-split-in-coalition-40443325.html
Other news that Morley case in Newcastle re those 3 kids was awful to listen too.
Now resigned.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-essex-57521158Didn't take them long to fall out.
Hes in for the Spurs job
.
He lasted 20 days, which is 2 full Scaramucchi's to be fair.@colmomongainThat's life, that's how it is. Riding high in June, shot down in...June...
Its the equivalent of the rest of us being in charge for a couple of million years in fairness. Well batted Edwin.
TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has set a target of 70% home-ownership in Ireland by the end of this decade, a goal that would require up to 40,000 new homes built every year.Housing is a human right but it means nothing just to say it or to write it into law. You have to mean it and make it happen, he said.
From the same fella that says opposition parties of being too ideological when it comes to housing and insisted investment funds have a place in the Irish market.
