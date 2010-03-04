Poll

Author Topic: The Irish Politics Thread.  (Read 301023 times)

Online BarryCrocker

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5520 on: May 7, 2021, 09:14:41 am »
Quote from: Sarge on May  6, 2021, 08:31:43 pm
FF/FG/GP getting in the arse today over the selling off of estates to vulture funds, and rightly fucking so.

Well overdue. Housing in Ireland has become a hire purchase arrangement for ordinary people paying money to business who don't pay tax.
Online Sarge

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5521 on: May 7, 2021, 07:28:32 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on May  7, 2021, 09:14:41 am
Well overdue. Housing in Ireland has become a hire purchase arrangement for ordinary people paying money to business who don't pay tax.

Its shocking, Private homes are being built, Social Homes are being built, Vulture funds are getting a share and affordable homes are being ignored and thats a huge percentage of those seeking are in the affordable sectoin.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5522 on: May 8, 2021, 01:28:37 am »
Quote from: Sarge on May  7, 2021, 07:28:32 pm
Its shocking, Private homes are being built, Social Homes are being built, Vulture funds are getting a share and affordable homes are being ignored and thats a huge percentage of those seeking are in the affordable sectoin.

One of the major problems is the concentration of property ownership by a few businesses. As the pool of individually held homes becomes smaller prices get pushed up for those that do come to market. Renters only have access to a limited number of properties which means rents get jacked up.
Online Sarge

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5523 on: May 8, 2021, 12:47:00 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on May  8, 2021, 01:28:37 am
One of the major problems is the concentration of property ownership by a few businesses. As the pool of individually held homes becomes smaller prices get pushed up for those that do come to market. Renters only have access to a limited number of properties which means rents get jacked up.

And these companies buying blocks of housing will change outragous rent.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5524 on: May 8, 2021, 01:07:30 pm »
Eoghan Harris trying to take the moral high ground over Sinn Fein in his RTE radio interview yesterday and casually drops in the fact he was very good friends with Gusty Spence and David Ervine.  ???
Online Sarge

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5525 on: May 8, 2021, 03:30:02 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on May  8, 2021, 01:07:30 pm
Eoghan Harris trying to take the moral high ground over Sinn Fein in his RTE radio interview yesterday and casually drops in the fact he was very good friends with Gusty Spence and David Ervine.  ???

Harris is a prick, an ex sticky loving prick. An INM mouthpiece.
Offline didi shamone

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5526 on: May 8, 2021, 03:47:42 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on May  8, 2021, 03:30:02 pm
Harris is a prick, an ex sticky loving prick. An INM mouthpiece.

He's sacked from the Sindo
Online Sarge

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5527 on: May 8, 2021, 03:48:24 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on May  8, 2021, 03:47:42 pm
He's sacked from the Sindo

Still a mouthpiece ;D
Offline didi shamone

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5528 on: May 8, 2021, 05:33:44 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on May  8, 2021, 03:48:24 pm
Still a mouthpiece ;D

Apparently that got him sacked. Something to do with spouting on Twitter under a false identity.
Online Sarge

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5529 on: May 8, 2021, 07:49:51 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on May  8, 2021, 05:33:44 pm
Apparently that got him sacked. Something to do with spouting on Twitter under a false identity.

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/ireland/irish-news/twitter-suspends-nine-accounts-linked-to-profile-used-by-eoghan-harris-1.4558375

By all accounts he had a right barney with Sarh McEnerney on Radio too.
Online Macphisto80

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5530 on: Yesterday at 11:38:21 pm »
So Poots is the new DUP leader. Foster was a moron, but this fella is straight out of the Jurassic period.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5531 on: Yesterday at 11:40:29 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 11:38:21 pm
So Poots is the new DUP leader. Foster was a moron, but this fella is straight out of the Jurassic period.

He cant be, the world wasnt around back then was it?
Online BobOnATank

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5532 on: Today at 12:51:10 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:40:29 pm
He cant be, the world wasnt around back then was it?

Exactly, apparently scientists just planted those bones to try to disprove the bible... The union is in good hands  ;D
