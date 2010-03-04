Total Members Voted: 296
FF/FG/GP getting in the arse today over the selling off of estates to vulture funds, and rightly fucking so.
Well overdue. Housing in Ireland has become a hire purchase arrangement for ordinary people paying money to business who don't pay tax.
Its shocking, Private homes are being built, Social Homes are being built, Vulture funds are getting a share and affordable homes are being ignored and thats a huge percentage of those seeking are in the affordable sectoin.
One of the major problems is the concentration of property ownership by a few businesses. As the pool of individually held homes becomes smaller prices get pushed up for those that do come to market. Renters only have access to a limited number of properties which means rents get jacked up.
Eoghan Harris trying to take the moral high ground over Sinn Fein in his RTE radio interview yesterday and casually drops in the fact he was very good friends with Gusty Spence and David Ervine.
Harris is a prick, an ex sticky loving prick. An INM mouthpiece.
He's sacked from the Sindo
Still a mouthpiece
Apparently that got him sacked. Something to do with spouting on Twitter under a false identity.
So Poots is the new DUP leader. Foster was a moron, but this fella is straight out of the Jurassic period.
people like big dick nick.
He cant be, the world wasnt around back then was it?
