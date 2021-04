Three quarters of DUP MLA's have signed a letter calling for a leadership contest against Arlene Foster.



News Letter says that her recent vote (actually an abstention) on the banning of gay conversion therapy was just too much for the nice DUPers to countenance.



It’ll be ‘protocol’ driven I’d expect, although no doubt the usual suspects will also have been influenced by that vote (which century do these folk exist in?).Chances are some headcase will get in (Sammy Wilson et al). While that may play to extremists within the base, it will not cut through with the wider electorate.