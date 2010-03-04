It's a right mess over here, and there's an awful lot of talk that tonight will be the worst yet. It's the Loyalist UVF and UDA driving it, they're sitting back and egging the wee scrotes on, bigging them up to be tough men. Give them a few cans, give them a bit of drugs even, maybe throw them and their mates a few quid. The wee b**tards lap it up because they have nothing else to do and they think they get respect in their community for it. And it snowballs. One side riots, the other side think not enough is being done and they start. It's petty and its embarassing. Where are the parents ? The parents in a lot of them areas encourage it. That's a fact.
I drove past a place the other night, cops had it sealed off for a suspect object, but you know the signs. I whastapped a few of my friends to say to stay away, something would kick off soon. Had to drive by again later and sure enough there was about 50 young lads gathered. The cops dont help, they were revving their engines, goading them. I counted 12 jeaps, and seen 6 more in a nearby car park. Then its a full blown riot. Talking to a fella the next day and this is his words I swear to god - I took my wee lad down a walk to watch. He asked could he throw something, I said yeah go ahead son, make your daa proud.
Lovely place at times eh