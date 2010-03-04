Poll

The Irish Politics Thread.

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Using the Good Friday agreement and the Bobby Storey Funeral as an excuse is shocking from the DUP, they are failing as a political party and letting their fear of a United Ireland tear communities apart. In addition the failure to bring the North out of financial turmoil is not helping with the 18-25 age group in the north with the highest rates of uneployment in Europe.

Politics is failing the people and outlets like this will always be a fallback until the political class cops the fuck on. It'll take a genertion or more to sort but the sactarain elecments need binning and now, look at the rioters being applauded on by adults who stand by and cheers them on, that mindset needs to be tackled head on, again the political class need to do this.

Tigers Bay, The Bogside, The Falls, The Shankill to name a few, when children/teens walk out the front door they are met by the past as mural after mural greet them as they play and go to school with B Coy banners and Bobby Sands paraded in front of them as a reminder of a past that most want gone and some wont let go.

Foster and the likes of Sammy Wilson are poison and need to be sent packing, the Republican side need to get rid of the IRA chants and retoric as do the Loyists mind you. Boris needs to step in and calm it downbecause he is the one who can by putting the DUP on the back foot, Brits are the king makers here.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Something tells me that the recent trouble has more to do with loyalist drug gangs aka the UVF/UDA than anything purely political. These lot were ready to kick off well before Arlene Foster came up with excuses of a Republican funeral as being contentious. They were threatening customs staff at the docks, and they all gathered for a bit of a shindig as the walked past the police in mass and nothing was done. I'm thinking Brexit and the additional checks is making their little drug peddling life a little bit harder as avenues for imports are squeezed and their shit is being found.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Certainly a part to play in it Mac i agree, whats the situation like up North tonight?
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
UDA and UVF are still active and only in name while peddilg gear, youth of today see them as heros and they get caught up in the drug dealing.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Loyalists allowed to run riot all week, burn cars and buses yet a few nationalists go out and the water cannons and dogs are out immediately.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Loyalists allowed to run riot all week, burn cars and buses yet a few nationalists go out and the water cannons and dogs are out immediately.

Heard some of them on Newstalk this morning, they had a reporter from the Pat Kenny show on the Shankill and most of the locals were saying that thay are discriminated against and the Catholics get everything, loss of culture (Marching i'm guessing) and forgotten about by Stormont, but Sinn Féin fault not DUP.

Some nice wee youths screamed into his mic KAT.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Loyalists allowed to run riot all week, burn cars and buses yet a few nationalists go out and the water cannons and dogs are out immediately.

To be fair, the water cannons were on their way tonight even before it kicked off, could never have known where it would escalate most.

I think the police have done a decent job this week. If they had gone in hard at the start the narrative might have been different. Theyve tried to let it fizzle out but are bringing in the heavies now.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Something tells me that the recent trouble has more to do with loyalist drug gangs aka the UVF/UDA than anything purely political. These lot were ready to kick off well before Arlene Foster came up with excuses of a Republican funeral as being contentious. They were threatening customs staff at the docks, and they all gathered for a bit of a shindig as the walked past the police in mass and nothing was done. I'm thinking Brexit and the additional checks is making their little drug peddling life a little bit harder as avenues for imports are squeezed and their shit is being found.

Theres definitely something in that. Something would have kicked off eventually even without it though, especially leading up to the 12th. The recent UDA busts have just brought it forward.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5448 on: Yesterday at 10:23:45 pm »
Certainly a part to play in it Mac i agree, what's the situation like up North tonight?
Not really sure, as it's not really going on near where I am. Was out walking the dogs about an hour ago and if there was something going on, the helicopters would be buzzing around. I think it's just mostly being confined to one or two areas, and from my experience, that's really nothing too concerning. What worries me is that the spineless cowardly c*nts in the loyalist paramilitaries are directing kids to deliberately try to breach the gates in the lower Falls area.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5449 on: Today at 12:06:12 am »
Not really sure, as it's not really going on near where I am. Was out walking the dogs about an hour ago and if there was something going on, the helicopters would be buzzing around. I think it's just mostly being confined to one or two areas, and from my experience, that's really nothing too concerning. What worries me is that the spineless cowardly c*nts in the loyalist paramilitaries are directing kids to deliberately try to breach the gates in the lower Falls area.

Yes that is a worry.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5450 on: Today at 12:14:02 am »
Heard some of them on Newstalk this morning, they had a reporter from the Pat Kenny show on the Shankill and most of the locals were saying that thay are discriminated against and the Catholics get everything, loss of culture (Marching i'm guessing) and forgotten about by Stormont, but Sinn Féin fault not DUP.

Some nice wee youths screamed into his mic KAT.

 :lmao Fuck me, they must have very short memories. Any move towards parity is seen as a loss of culture and a form of discrimination. Had it their own way for far too long.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
:lmao Fuck me, they must have very short memories. Any move towards parity is seen as a loss of culture and a form of discrimination. Had it their own way for far too long.

You know the Afrikaners we're robbed of servants when Apartheid fell apart.  ::)
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
It's a right mess over here, and there's an awful lot of talk that tonight will be the worst yet. It's the Loyalist UVF and UDA driving it, they're sitting back and egging the wee scrotes on, bigging them up to be tough men. Give them a few cans, give them a bit of drugs even, maybe throw them and their mates a few quid. The wee b**tards lap it up because they have nothing else to do and they think they get respect in their community for it.  And it snowballs. One side riots, the other side think not enough is being done and they start. It's petty and its embarassing. Where are the parents ?  The parents in a lot of them areas encourage it. That's a fact.
I drove past a place the other night, cops had it sealed off for a suspect object, but you know the signs. I whastapped a few of my friends to say to stay away, something would kick off soon. Had to drive by again later and sure enough there was about 50 young lads gathered. The cops dont help, they were revving their engines, goading them. I counted 12 jeaps, and seen 6 more in a nearby car park. Then its a full blown riot. Talking to a fella the next day and this is his words I swear to god - I took my wee lad down a walk to watch. He asked could he throw something, I said yeah go ahead son, make your daa proud.
Lovely place at times eh
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5453 on: Today at 12:59:57 pm »
It's a right mess over here, and there's an awful lot of talk that tonight will be the worst yet. It's the Loyalist UVF and UDA driving it, they're sitting back and egging the wee scrotes on


Bit of a quandary now that Philip has died.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5454 on: Today at 01:05:36 pm »
Bit of a quandary now that Philip has died.
Sure, they'll just blame that on the Shinners too. Win win.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5455 on: Today at 02:19:09 pm »
Bit of a quandary now that Philip has died.

Another excuse for a gathering/riot for a lot of them. There was a message going about, encouraging a lot of them to meet at a certain time and place, I quote -Earn their strips.
If you didn't know any better you could be forgiven they were a bunch of lads heading to Angels.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5456 on: Today at 07:09:47 pm »
Maybe start with the 13 & 14 year olds running riot and redden their arzes so they could not sit down for a week. That would probably take 50% of the idiots off the streets up there.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5457 on: Today at 07:32:52 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 07:09:47 pm
Maybe start with the 13 & 14 year olds running riot and redden their arzes so they could not sit down for a week. That would probably take 50% of the idiots off the streets up there.

Its their culture dont you know.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5458 on: Today at 07:40:48 pm »
DUP (Gavin Robinson) has called for protests/riots to be postponed tonight as a mark of respect.  Guess thats ok then.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5459 on: Today at 07:47:21 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:40:48 pm
DUP (Gavin Robinson) has called for protests/riots to be postponed tonight as a mark of respect.  Guess thats ok then.

FFS ;D Could not make it up.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:40:48 pm
DUP (Gavin Robinson) has called for protests/riots to be postponed tonight as a mark of respect.  Guess thats ok then.

What a fantastic, empathy based and humanitarian gesture that is.





Is he the one that shot JR?
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:40:48 pm
DUP (Gavin Robinson) has called for protests/riots to be postponed tonight as a mark of respect.  Guess thats ok then.
Is that the literal tone and language he used? I'd laugh if it wasn't expected from those lot, but it is, so...
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5462 on: Today at 08:11:20 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:40:48 pm
DUP (Gavin Robinson) has called for protests/riots to be postponed tonight as a mark of respect.  Guess thats ok then.
:lmao

What would those idiots know about respect?

Recreational rioters know nothing about how to earn or give respect.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5463 on: Today at 08:36:38 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 08:06:14 pm
Is that the literal tone and language he used? I'd laugh if it wasn't expected from those lot, but it is, so...

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Gavin Robinson, the DUP representative for East Belfast, wrote: Greatly encouraged to see sentiments expressed already that any planned protests/parades should be cancelled as a mark of respect for the late Duke of Edinburgh.

I trust all Unionists & Loyalists will agree, that even with peaceful intent, that nothing should besmirch his memory.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5464 on: Today at 09:28:30 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:36:38 pm
Taking to Twitter on Friday, Gavin Robinson, the DUP representative for East Belfast, wrote: Greatly encouraged to see sentiments expressed already that any planned protests/parades should be cancelled as a mark of respect for the late Duke of Edinburgh.

I trust all Unionists & Loyalists will agree, that even with peaceful intent, that nothing should besmirch his memory.
HAHA

The boot-licking c*nt. 

I think he's confusing the term "protest" with literal attempted murder by throwing a petrol bomb at bus drivers just doing their jobs and dragging people out of cars and setting them alight. (The cars that is, not the people in them. Not yet at least. Thankfully)
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5466 on: Today at 10:05:04 pm »
Absolute state of that.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5467 on: Today at 10:25:26 pm »
The involvement of loyalist paramilitary groups in orchestrating the violence in Northern Ireland has been ruled out by police as the number of officers injured rose to 74.

The latest assessment by the Police Service of Northern Ireland came after a statement issued by the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC), an umbrella group representing loyalist paramilitaries seeking an end to the violence.

The LCC can confirm that none of their associated groups have been involved either directly or indirectly in the violence witnessed in recent days, it said.

In a detailed update on the tumultuous week, Northern Irelands assistant chief constable, Jonathan Roberts, revealed that a further 19 officers and one of the services dogs had been hurt during disturbances on Thursday, the seventh night of unrest.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/apr/09/northern-ireland-police-say-paramilitaries-not-behind-recent-violence

 :lmao
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5468 on: Today at 10:46:02 pm »
Case closed
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:25:26 pm
The involvement of loyalist paramilitary groups in orchestrating the violence in Northern Ireland has been ruled out by police as the number of officers injured rose to 74.

The latest assessment by the Police Service of Northern Ireland came after a statement issued by the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC), an umbrella group representing loyalist paramilitaries seeking an end to the violence.

The LCC can confirm that none of their associated groups have been involved either directly or indirectly in the violence witnessed in recent days, it said.

In a detailed update on the tumultuous week, Northern Irelands assistant chief constable, Jonathan Roberts, revealed that a further 19 officers and one of the services dogs had been hurt during disturbances on Thursday, the seventh night of unrest.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/apr/09/northern-ireland-police-say-paramilitaries-not-behind-recent-violence

 :lmao

What an absolute pile of nonsense. When these things happen, on either side, its literally ALWAYS paramilitary groups. Every single time,  only for them to come out and call for an end. They're hardly going to admit it. Everyone knows it. Thursday they say there were involved, Friday they're not.
We feel that there may be some people who could have connection to proscribed organisations, who have been present on the scenes of violence. But we dont believe its been sanctioned and organised by prescribed organisations for peaceful protests.

So these people are just out rubber necking ? Dead on
