Pages: 1 ... 132 133 134 135 136 [137]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Irish Politics Thread.  (Read 294042 times)

Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5440 on: Yesterday at 07:41:37 pm »
Using the Good Friday agreement and the Bobby Storey Funeral as an excuse is shocking from the DUP, they are failing as a political party and letting their fear of a United Ireland tear communities apart. In addition the failure to bring the North out of financial turmoil is not helping with the 18-25 age group in the north with the highest rates of uneployment in Europe.

Politics is failing the people and outlets like this will always be a fallback until the political class cops the fuck on. It'll take a genertion or more to sort but the sactarain elecments need binning and now, look at the rioters being applauded on by adults who stand by and cheers them on, that mindset needs to be tackled head on, again the political class need to do this.

Tigers Bay, The Bogside, The Falls, The Shankill to name a few, when children/teens walk out the front door they are met by the past as mural after mural greet them as they play and go to school with B Coy banners and Bobby Sands paraded in front of them as a reminder of a past that most want gone and some wont let go.

Foster and the likes of Sammy Wilson are poison and need to be sent packing, the Republican side need to get rid of the IRA chants and retoric as do the Loyists mind you. Boris needs to step in and calm it downbecause he is the one who can by putting the DUP on the back foot, Brits are the king makers here.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5441 on: Yesterday at 09:09:34 pm »
Something tells me that the recent trouble has more to do with loyalist drug gangs aka the UVF/UDA than anything purely political. These lot were ready to kick off well before Arlene Foster came up with excuses of a Republican funeral as being contentious. They were threatening customs staff at the docks, and they all gathered for a bit of a shindig as the walked past the police in mass and nothing was done. I'm thinking Brexit and the additional checks is making their little drug peddling life a little bit harder as avenues for imports are squeezed and their shit is being found.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5442 on: Yesterday at 09:20:56 pm »
Certainly a part to play in it Mac i agree, whats the situation like up North tonight?
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5443 on: Yesterday at 09:21:53 pm »
UDA and UVF are still active and only in name while peddilg gear, youth of today see them as heros and they get caught up in the drug dealing.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5444 on: Yesterday at 09:30:26 pm »
Loyalists allowed to run riot all week, burn cars and buses yet a few nationalists go out and the water cannons and dogs are out immediately.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5445 on: Yesterday at 09:32:16 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:30:26 pm
Loyalists allowed to run riot all week, burn cars and buses yet a few nationalists go out and the water cannons and dogs are out immediately.

Heard some of them on Newstalk this morning, they had a reporter from the Pat Kenny show on the Shankill and most of the locals were saying that thay are discriminated against and the Catholics get everything, loss of culture (Marching i'm guessing) and forgotten about by Stormont, but Sinn Féin fault not DUP.

Some nice wee youths screamed into his mic KAT.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:34:22 pm by Sarge »
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5446 on: Yesterday at 09:59:17 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:30:26 pm
Loyalists allowed to run riot all week, burn cars and buses yet a few nationalists go out and the water cannons and dogs are out immediately.

To be fair, the water cannons were on their way tonight even before it kicked off, could never have known where it would escalate most.

I think the police have done a decent job this week. If they had gone in hard at the start the narrative might have been different. Theyve tried to let it fizzle out but are bringing in the heavies now.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5447 on: Yesterday at 10:03:35 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 09:09:34 pm
Something tells me that the recent trouble has more to do with loyalist drug gangs aka the UVF/UDA than anything purely political. These lot were ready to kick off well before Arlene Foster came up with excuses of a Republican funeral as being contentious. They were threatening customs staff at the docks, and they all gathered for a bit of a shindig as the walked past the police in mass and nothing was done. I'm thinking Brexit and the additional checks is making their little drug peddling life a little bit harder as avenues for imports are squeezed and their shit is being found.

Theres definitely something in that. Something would have kicked off eventually even without it though, especially leading up to the 12th. The recent UDA busts have just brought it forward.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5448 on: Yesterday at 10:23:45 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 09:20:56 pm
Certainly a part to play in it Mac i agree, what's the situation like up North tonight?
Not really sure, as it's not really going on near where I am. Was out walking the dogs about an hour ago and if there was something going on, the helicopters would be buzzing around. I think it's just mostly being confined to one or two areas, and from my experience, that's really nothing too concerning. What worries me is that the spineless cowardly c*nts in the loyalist paramilitaries are directing kids to deliberately try to breach the gates in the lower Falls area.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5449 on: Today at 12:06:12 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 10:23:45 pm
Not really sure, as it's not really going on near where I am. Was out walking the dogs about an hour ago and if there was something going on, the helicopters would be buzzing around. I think it's just mostly being confined to one or two areas, and from my experience, that's really nothing too concerning. What worries me is that the spineless cowardly c*nts in the loyalist paramilitaries are directing kids to deliberately try to breach the gates in the lower Falls area.

Yes that is a worry.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5450 on: Today at 12:14:02 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 09:32:16 pm
Heard some of them on Newstalk this morning, they had a reporter from the Pat Kenny show on the Shankill and most of the locals were saying that thay are discriminated against and the Catholics get everything, loss of culture (Marching i'm guessing) and forgotten about by Stormont, but Sinn Féin fault not DUP.

Some nice wee youths screamed into his mic KAT.

 :lmao Fuck me, they must have very short memories. Any move towards parity is seen as a loss of culture and a form of discrimination. Had it their own way for far too long.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5451 on: Today at 03:41:08 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 12:14:02 am
:lmao Fuck me, they must have very short memories. Any move towards parity is seen as a loss of culture and a form of discrimination. Had it their own way for far too long.

You know the Afrikaners we're robbed of servants when Apartheid fell apart.  ::)
