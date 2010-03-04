Using the Good Friday agreement and the Bobby Storey Funeral as an excuse is shocking from the DUP, they are failing as a political party and letting their fear of a United Ireland tear communities apart. In addition the failure to bring the North out of financial turmoil is not helping with the 18-25 age group in the north with the highest rates of uneployment in Europe.



Politics is failing the people and outlets like this will always be a fallback until the political class cops the fuck on. It'll take a genertion or more to sort but the sactarain elecments need binning and now, look at the rioters being applauded on by adults who stand by and cheers them on, that mindset needs to be tackled head on, again the political class need to do this.



Tigers Bay, The Bogside, The Falls, The Shankill to name a few, when children/teens walk out the front door they are met by the past as mural after mural greet them as they play and go to school with B Coy banners and Bobby Sands paraded in front of them as a reminder of a past that most want gone and some wont let go.



Foster and the likes of Sammy Wilson are poison and need to be sent packing, the Republican side need to get rid of the IRA chants and retoric as do the Loyists mind you. Boris needs to step in and calm it downbecause he is the one who can by putting the DUP on the back foot, Brits are the king makers here.