Yes UUP so for quite a while a DUP puppet.Also he called Varadkar a "typical Indian".Ironic that the "great and good" of british politics are now speaking up. After all the "great and good" politicians know full well that it was exactly because of his views of a british master race ("british exceptionalism" in current media speak), naked bigotry and racism that provided him with the position in the lords in the first place - only difference this time is its at someone who they want to impress/are scared of.