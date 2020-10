Will be interesting to see what happens today as we may be back to a full closure again but I am hoping they see sense as I dont think we can afford a full shutdown. Hopefully it will be a mix of Stage 4 / 5 as the numbers in terms of the R rate / deaths per 100,000 are on the increase but compared to Europe those rates are manageable. The cost of closing down the country surely could be diverted to increased hospital beds as they have had 6 months to prepare for the second wave. The upsurge in the virus rate is not going away this winter as who thinks we can get the R rate below 100 or even 200 until a vaccine comes out? Its not going to happen so instead of living with restrictions we should be trying to live with the virus as we cannot lock up the country continuously for 6 week periods without haemorrhaging jobs / mental illnesses / relationships etc.



FYI Mary Lou be careful with some of your tweets as perhaps you should be calming the shitshow going on up north that your party is responsible for.