It will definitely cost more than buying from producers who basically use child labour on a bread & water salary but surely that is another reason why we should be manufacturing some of our own PPE as why support businesses / countries who pretty much use slave labour. I am sure there is huge hurdles that need to be jumped but if there is any time to push the envelope this is the time. Hats off to those in Donegal for doing something. At the moment we are unable to get the required PPE we need, the cost of what is purchased is x times the normal price due to a bidding war, shipments get delayed and once here we find out 30% of it is unusable anyway.
If all those reasons dont lead us looking at closer to home solutions then we will continue to fall short. We just lost billions in this war on the virus due to closing down the economy, unemployment is through the roof and lives are been lost due to the shyte / non existent supplies. The few quid we are saving by buying from abroad pales in comparison to the real cost in the long run.