Poll

So who are you?

FF
18 (6.4%)
SF
107 (37.8%)
FG
18 (6.4%)
Labour
60 (21.2%)
GP
10 (3.5%)
Ind/Others
70 (24.7%)

Total Members Voted: 283

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 129 130 131 132 133 [134]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Irish Politics Thread.  (Read 262599 times)

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,776
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5320 on: May 4, 2020, 03:32:33 PM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on May  3, 2020, 05:18:00 PM
Test, test, test, and fucking test some more. You don't get into the country (the whole island) unless you've been tested and then make it absolutely transparent on where you are traveling to and staying. It'd be absolute madness to just open the borders and hotels up without very stringent measures.

Very true as you have to make sure those that come here are not carriers so before they get on a plane they need to be tested.

Also on the same line of thinking how about controlling the movement of people in the country itself as those in hot spots should not have the ability to travel wherever they like without also proving their virus free. Look at the map of Ireland and you can see where the issues are as they primarily are in Dublin & the surrounding counties (at least 70% of all cases found there), Cork has 10% and a couple of more areas make up the rest pretty much. I saw a report where Wicklow cases spiked 300% in March when many of the Dubs came down to their holiday homes. That is a huge concern and if we see any second wave of the virus again all major cities should be locked down immediately while keeping the rest of the country on a shorter leash as well but not at the same measures in Dublin, Cork & co. 20km in the rural areas but cannot visit your nearest city while back to 5km in the cities or even less.
« Last Edit: May 4, 2020, 03:34:04 PM by fowlermagic »
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,174
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5321 on: May 5, 2020, 10:13:01 PM »
Could any of you explain transmission year to me? I've been here 18 years , Cork, but my wife wouldn't be the best for explaining. I'm from St Helens...My 15 year old son doesn't have to do the junior cert. I'm a little confused on what this means and how it affects his leaving cert subjects??
Logged

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,816
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5322 on: May 6, 2020, 12:52:56 PM »
Quote from: tinner777 on May  5, 2020, 10:13:01 PM
Could any of you explain transmission year to me? I've been here 18 years , Cork, but my wife wouldn't be the best for explaining. I'm from St Helens...My 15 year old son doesn't have to do the junior cert. I'm a little confused on what this means and how it affects his leaving cert subjects??


https://www.education.ie/en/Schools-Colleges/Information/Curriculum-and-Syllabus/Transition-Year-/Transition-Year.html
Logged

Offline The Last Known Survivor

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5323 on: May 6, 2020, 02:21:06 PM »
Ya doss for a year😂
Logged

Offline tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,174
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5324 on: May 6, 2020, 02:51:37 PM »
Thanks, so pretty much like the last two years.....  ;D
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,776
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5325 on: May 12, 2020, 09:34:24 AM »
On RTE I saw the budget for PPE might reach 1 billion euro this year and presume we will need something similar next year to fight the second wave, third wave etc until we have a vaccine. Is it a stretch to reach out to the manufacturing sector here in Ireland and see if anyone can step up to the plate and produce our own? 100 million would go a long way to altering / expand a few companies production lines to allow them to manufacture what is required and rehire hundreds if not thousands of unemployed people. No chance this would happen over night of course but get the ball rolling this summer and we be ready for 2021.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline legendkiller

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,456
  • Never get out of bed before noon
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5326 on: May 12, 2020, 12:14:31 PM »
Will come down to wages I guess . Wont be able to make them for double what we pay for them to be imported but I would for one would  like to see us try . Or ask a current company to .
Logged
" I asked for a sofa and they bought me a lamp ".

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5327 on: May 12, 2020, 02:46:04 PM »
Isn't there a company in Donegal who have already shifted manufacturing towards PPE. Think they're the people behind the face shields I've seen popping up in numerous places.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,776
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5328 on: May 12, 2020, 05:09:30 PM »
It will definitely cost more than buying from producers who basically use child labour on a bread & water salary but surely that is another reason why we should be manufacturing some of our own PPE as why support businesses / countries who pretty much use slave labour. I am sure there is huge hurdles that need to be jumped but if there is any time to push the envelope this is the time. Hats off to those in Donegal for doing something. At the moment we are unable to get the required PPE we need, the cost of what is purchased is x times the normal price due to a bidding war, shipments get delayed and once here we find out 30% of it is unusable anyway.

If all those reasons dont lead us looking at closer to home solutions then we will continue to fall short. We just lost billions in this war on the virus due to closing down the economy, unemployment is through the roof and lives are been lost due to the shyte / non existent supplies. The few quid we are saving by buying from abroad pales in comparison to the real cost in the long run.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,871
  • Truthiness
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5329 on: June 15, 2020, 01:13:27 PM »
So it looks like Mick Martin will be our leader up until the end of 2022.   Just like everybody wanted.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,941
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5330 on: June 15, 2020, 01:29:15 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on June 15, 2020, 01:13:27 PM
So it looks like Mick Martin will be our leader up until the end of 2022.   Just like everybody wanted.

That's what multi-party democracy gives you. At least it will be a Corkman in charge, as it should be.

Will still be fairly strange seeing FG and FF in full coalition, though not before time of course. How long can they resist a merger? And ideally then a split into their conservative and liberal constitutive parts to get to a proper European-like democracy.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5331 on: June 15, 2020, 01:31:49 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on June 15, 2020, 01:13:27 PM
So it looks like Mick Martin will be our leader up until the end of 2022.   Just like everybody wanted.

Whats the SF reaction - appears theyve been shafted?
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,871
  • Truthiness
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5332 on: June 15, 2020, 01:55:37 PM »
Quote from: TSC on June 15, 2020, 01:31:49 PM
Whats the SF reaction - appears theyve been shafted?

It's been well flagged for weeks, but I honestly think (despite what the public pronouncements will be) that they're fine with letting FF and the Greens take charge at an incredibly shitty time for the economy while SF can sit and snipe from the sidelines without having a fully analysed economic policy.  I can't see the coalition lasting beyond the end of 2022 anyway - decisions are going to be too difficult, with too many backbench TDs still living civil war politics - so I think they'll be in pole position to take over then.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5333 on: June 15, 2020, 05:30:01 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on June 15, 2020, 01:55:37 PM
It's been well flagged for weeks, but I honestly think (despite what the public pronouncements will be) that they're fine with letting FF and the Greens take charge at an incredibly shitty time for the economy while SF can sit and snipe from the sidelines without having a fully analysed economic policy.  I can't see the coalition lasting beyond the end of 2022 anyway - decisions are going to be too difficult, with too many backbench TDs still living civil war politics - so I think they'll be in pole position to take over then.

Thanks
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,776
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5334 on: June 22, 2020, 03:53:54 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on June 15, 2020, 01:55:37 PM
It's been well flagged for weeks, but I honestly think (despite what the public pronouncements will be) that they're fine with letting FF and the Greens take charge at an incredibly shitty time for the economy while SF can sit and snipe from the sidelines without having a fully analysed economic policy.  I can't see the coalition lasting beyond the end of 2022 anyway - decisions are going to be too difficult, with too many backbench TDs still living civil war politics - so I think they'll be in pole position to take over then.

Will SF even want it then as cant see the future being too bright for any party in charge as the realisation of how bad it is has yet to hit us. Some people think the economy is on hold and once the shut down is over we will be virtually back on track by 2021. We are in for a serious land as those unemployed cannot immigrate in the same numbers they did before when the recession hit so unemployment will be around the 15% mark this winter I fear.

The Green party will surely take a hit if we end up with another election this year as they have a chance to be part of something right now and seem too busy with inhouse squabbling.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,776
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5335 on: June 29, 2020, 10:53:05 AM »
The vast majority of pubs around the country do not have a restaurant so are unable to open their doors today even though their area/county may have had less than 30 deaths. At the same time the hot spot for the virus with more cases than the rest of the country combined can carry on serving pints as long as there is a meal on the bill. Amazing
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5336 on: June 29, 2020, 09:50:52 PM »
Quote from: fowlermagic on June 29, 2020, 10:53:05 AM
The vast majority of pubs around the country do not have a restaurant so are unable to open their doors today even though their area/county may have had less than 30 deaths. At the same time the hot spot for the virus with more cases than the rest of the country combined can carry on serving pints as long as there is a meal on the bill. Amazing

Thought they could get away with serving toasties and the like.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,776
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5337 on: Yesterday at 09:10:04 AM »
Fáilte Ireland has finally published its guidelines for reopening pubs as the coronavirus lockdown eases. The 22-page document arrived on Wednesday evening. Pubs that serve food can open on Monday, June 29th. Pubs that dont serve food must wait until July 20th.

That is the official stance at the moment and I cant see a pub who does not have a food license being able to legally open right now. Look there is a lot more important things that my local opening as to be honest I only go once or twice a month anyway. The crazy thing is we are trying to open in a safe and cautious manner but I can see us allowing Americans into the country by July 20th as the tourist industry in all of Europe will be crying out for business. If we were really trying to be cautious then the hot spots would be a stage or two behind in the opening but instead we are seeing Dublin get back to "normal" before counties like Waterford who had no covid deaths I believe. Everything should be open there for the past few weeks but the government are more concerned about their ability to get a lunch after their half day in the Dail. 
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,292
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5338 on: Yesterday at 04:26:02 PM »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 09:10:04 AM
Fáilte Ireland has finally published its guidelines for reopening pubs as the coronavirus lockdown eases. The 22-page document arrived on Wednesday evening. Pubs that serve food can open on Monday, June 29th. Pubs that dont serve food must wait until July 20th.

That is the official stance at the moment and I cant see a pub who does not have a food license being able to legally open right now. Look there is a lot more important things that my local opening as to be honest I only go once or twice a month anyway. The crazy thing is we are trying to open in a safe and cautious manner but I can see us allowing Americans into the country by July 20th as the tourist industry in all of Europe will be crying out for business. If we were really trying to be cautious then the hot spots would be a stage or two behind in the opening but instead we are seeing Dublin get back to "normal" before counties like Waterford who had no covid deaths I believe. Everything should be open there for the past few weeks but the government are more concerned about their ability to get a lunch after their half day in the Dail. 
The problem with allowing separate counties to be fully open with no restrictions is that it'll bring an influx of people from neighbouring counties to them. Unless you impose some kind of checkpoint system, but this being Ireland, and the roads being the way they are, that's next to impossible. I agree with the concern with the government insisting that tourists from what will surely be, and are currently, virus hotspots into the country. That should be an absolute fucking no-no! If the virus starts propagating again, it's going to be because of that and nothing else. Sure, the spike in Donegal came from letting people back from Iraq of all places. I mean, what in the absolute fuck are they playing at? You know it's going to happen, though.
Logged

Offline Big Dirk

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,278
  • Belfast Red
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5339 on: Yesterday at 07:53:00 PM »
Deputy First minister Michelle ONeill at a Republican funeral today attended by thousands with zero social distancing despite telling the nation how important it is to stick to the rules....no shame.
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5340 on: Yesterday at 07:58:39 PM »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 09:10:04 AM
Fáilte Ireland has finally published its guidelines for reopening pubs as the coronavirus lockdown eases. The 22-page document arrived on Wednesday evening. Pubs that serve food can open on Monday, June 29th. Pubs that dont serve food must wait until July 20th.

That is the official stance at the moment and I cant see a pub who does not have a food license being able to legally open right now. Look there is a lot more important things that my local opening as to be honest I only go once or twice a month anyway. The crazy thing is we are trying to open in a safe and cautious manner but I can see us allowing Americans into the country by July 20th as the tourist industry in all of Europe will be crying out for business. If we were really trying to be cautious then the hot spots would be a stage or two behind in the opening but instead we are seeing Dublin get back to "normal" before counties like Waterford who had no covid deaths I believe. Everything should be open there for the past few weeks but the government are more concerned about their ability to get a lunch after their half day in the Dail.

I'm sure I've seen you don't need a food license. In fact pubs around me without one have opened. Maybe your local has just decided to wait, I don't know.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5341 on: Yesterday at 07:59:25 PM »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 07:53:00 PM
Deputy First minister Michelle ONeill at a Republican funeral today attended by thousands with zero social distancing despite telling the nation how important it is to stick to the rules....no shame.

Have you evidence of her not social distancing?
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Big Dirk

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,278
  • Belfast Red
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5342 on: Yesterday at 08:20:50 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 07:59:25 PM
Have you evidence of her not social distancing?
Yes pictures of her all all over social media standing for pics side by side with other people...not surprised she was already gonna be attending it...under orders.
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5343 on: Yesterday at 08:58:13 PM »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 08:20:50 PM
Yes pictures of her all all over social media standing for pics side by side with other people...not surprised she was already gonna be attending it...under orders.

That's not evidence. We're not on social media here. ''Under orders'' grow up will you for fuck sake.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Big Dirk

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,278
  • Belfast Red
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5344 on: Yesterday at 09:10:58 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 08:58:13 PM
That's not evidence. We're not on social media here. ''Under orders'' grow up will you for fuck sake.
Pictures from her today standing side by side isnt evidence😂Off course she was under orders!
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline Big Dirk

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,278
  • Belfast Red
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5345 on: Yesterday at 09:13:13 PM »
No doubt Michelle will be wetting herself if any any bands are out on the twelfth😂more faces than a Rubiks cube!
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline CraigR2323

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 63
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5346 on: Yesterday at 10:07:31 PM »
There's one here, but clearly SDing.

It's apparent though that SD 'broke down' in terms of the public, and indeed in some of the other pics it evidently did. Bit annoying, whatever your position. 

https://www.rte.ie/news/ireland/2020/0630/1150536-bobby-storey-funeral/
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5347 on: Yesterday at 10:19:18 PM »
Ok so we still haven't had any pictures of Michelle O'Neill not social distancing.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Big Dirk

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,278
  • Belfast Red
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5348 on: Yesterday at 11:19:19 PM »
Here is one
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5349 on: Yesterday at 11:44:59 PM »
Stupid of her. Very irresponsible.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,811
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: The Irish Politics Thread.
« Reply #5350 on: Today at 05:50:05 AM »
Resigning matter in my opinion,
Logged
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.
Pages: 1 ... 129 130 131 132 133 [134]   Go Up
« previous next »
 