Test, test, test, and fucking test some more. You don't get into the country (the whole island) unless you've been tested and then make it absolutely transparent on where you are traveling to and staying. It'd be absolute madness to just open the borders and hotels up without very stringent measures.



Very true as you have to make sure those that come here are not carriers so before they get on a plane they need to be tested.Also on the same line of thinking how about controlling the movement of people in the country itself as those in hot spots should not have the ability to travel wherever they like without also proving their virus free. Look at the map of Ireland and you can see where the issues are as they primarily are in Dublin & the surrounding counties (at least 70% of all cases found there), Cork has 10% and a couple of more areas make up the rest pretty much. I saw a report where Wicklow cases spiked 300% in March when many of the Dubs came down to their holiday homes. That is a huge concern and if we see any second wave of the virus again all major cities should be locked down immediately while keeping the rest of the country on a shorter leash as well but not at the same measures in Dublin, Cork & co. 20km in the rural areas but cannot visit your nearest city while back to 5km in the cities or even less.