Does anyone have any experience with e-ink tablets like the Kindle Scribe, Remarkable 2 or others? I'm thinking about getting one for work. I'm a journo for a small paper so would basically need it to write down loads of stuff when I'm going to press conferences or am talking to people to then write an article. So basically a bit like writing down stuff in a lecture. How easy are they to use when writing loads of stuff and needing multiple pages to get it all written down. There's tons of reviews about those tablets, but none of them really talk about what they are like in everyday use. They seem to focus more on taking the odd note while reading stuff or when you're sitting at your desk thinking about stuff.



I basically just want to get rid of pen and paper and have all my notes in one place. Don't really need any fancy stuff like cloud integration or graphics stuff...